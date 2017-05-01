Wells Fargo: You Must See This

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has had a number of operational issues and scandals revealed that have weighed on the name, and tarnished the brand, at least in the short-term. However, the name rallied hard along with other financials in November and better days are ahead for the banks with rising interest rates as a whole. Years from now what will matter is how the bank is performing relative to the competition and what the landscape will look like for banks as a whole. The main question remains whether or not we can expect growth. To answer this important question, I will examine in this article the company's most recent quarterly report and its key metrics, as well as discuss the outlook for the bank.

Let me start by saying the bank delivered results that were modest, and whiffed on expectations on the top line. However, the Street is positive on the stock as the sector overall reported positive news. Although the results were kind of so-so, especially relative to the sector, there were some key signs of strength that matter. But first, to the headline numbers. Revenue was $22.0 billion, essentially flat year-over-year from Q1 2016. It was actually down a touch. Pretty unimpressive. Wells Fargo missed by a rather sizable amount, coming up $310 million short. That's a touch eye opening. Earnings themselves were $1.00 per share and these managed to beat estimates by $0.04. Net income was flat coming in at $5.5 billion the same as last year. Of course, the $1.00 in earnings was up a penny from last year thanks to a reduced share count.

Are rising rates having an impact on net interest income yet? After all this is something I predicted with gusto as we entered 2016 and am reiterating in 2017. Well, net interest income increased a strong 5% year-over-year mainly due to a growth in earning assets. There was also a positive return on investment in equities. The company saw $12.3 billion in net interest income. Net interest margin was flat from the December quarter at 2.87%. Income on this front continued to stem from growth in long-term debt and deposits. Non-interest income turned around on this metric after being hit several quarters in a row. It came in at $9.7 billion, rising nicely from $9.2 billion just last quarter.

While these numbers are mostly positive, they are not as solid as some of the competition. Still it has been a positive quarter. That said, one of the most critical metrics for a bank is the efficiency ratio, and I continue to watch this more and more closely in this rising rate environment. The direction of this metric remains absolutely critical. This is the third quarter in a row where the efficiency ratio was hit. Still, so many seem to ignore this key metric, despite it measuring how effective the company is at generating revenue from its expenses. The efficiency ratio rose once again to 62.7%, which is pretty bad. Last quarter it clocked in at 61.2%. And back in Q3 it was 59.4%. I am not a fan of this trend and it should concern you. Remember, the company anticipated this would be higher, so take it with a grain of salt as well.

I am not bearish on the name, but whether you hold this stock or not, this report was so-so. To be clear, the stock should rise this year, thanks to the sector, not so much because of stellar performance. A rising tide lifts all boats. The other keys I look for are loan and deposit growth. There was weakness here which completely surprised me. Total loans registered at $963.6 billion, down $502 million from Q4. Period-end loan balances were down $9.2 billion, driven by a slowdown in new credit care openings and auto loans. Total average deposits were up however. Total average deposits were up another 1% quarter over quarter to well over $1.3 trillion in Q1 2017. Finally, I was pleased to see that nonperforming assets decreased by $698 million from Q4 2016, while non-accrual loans were down $625 million for the quarter as well.

Bottom line. The key metrics I look at demonstrate a bank with a bit of stalled growth. The efficiency ratio is a concern, even if it was expected. I will add that I am pleased to see that there is continued growth in total deposit, but the slowdown in loans, while minimal, should not go unnoticed. The stock still sports a strong yield, and there is value here. I just happen to prefer a number of competitors.

