Alnylam Teams Up With The Medicines Company To Upset PCSK9 Antibody Market

PSCK9 inhibitors are a paradigm shift in the management of familial hypercholesterolemia, mAbs have a head start, but the much less frequent injections of siRNA and lessor cost are advantageous.

Investors disappointed in FOURIER results and in Repatha sales may not have taken into account historically low starting cholesterol levels in FOURIER (168mg%) and historically slow acceptance of predecessors.

Anti-PCSK9 mAb Repatha sales were up from $7 million in 2015Q4 to $58 million in 2016Q4 which is impressive acceleration considering the decade required for statins to gain acceptance.

Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) announced last Thursday an agreement with the FDA on plans for an 18-month, pivotal phase 3 trial that will randomize 3,000 subjects with ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease) and FH (familial hypercholesterolemia) to either inclisiran or placebo, with a primary endpoint of LDL cholesterol.

As was the case for monoclonal antibodies against PCSK9, an initial NDA for siRNA (small interfering RNA) inclisiran will not require a cardiovascular outcomes trial. That will be performed separately by The Medicines Company with FDA guidance in a trial enrolling 14,000 subjects with ASCVD and/or risk equivalents, such as diabetes.

The need for only semi-annual injections of Alnylam's gene-silencing, "large small molecule" will create stiff competition for bi-monthly injectable monoclonal antibodies Repatha and Praluent, and the cost could be much less (see Khvorova, 2017). All three drugs lower cholesterol by 50-60% in patients pre-treated with statins, the current standard of care.

Investors who sold Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) upon publication of FOURIER (Sabatine, 2017) apparently do not see the paradigm shift in FH management that PCSK9 inhibitors have initiated. FH is not rare and affects 1.3 million in the US. A paradigm shift in cholesterol management last occurred with publication of the 4S trial of statin drug Zocor in 1994. In 4S Zocor lowered total cholesterol by 25% and mortality by 30% in persons with high cholesterol (baseline average 261mg%), yet more than a decade later statins were still gaining acceptance (see National Center for Health Statistics). That puts into perspective current acceptance of PCSK9 inhibitors by prescribers who know that the lower the cholesterol the better (see CTT, 2010 and Jarcho and Keaney, 2015). The dramatic reduction in total and LDL cholesterol and of Lp(a) reduced the risk of combined cardiovascular outcomes in FOURIER (see figure below) and in the Odyssey trials. Mortality at 18 months, already reduced by background statin therapy to a low 0.9% in Odyssey Long Term (Robinson, 2015), was not significantly reduced (to 0.3%) by PCSK9 inhibition.

A decade ago The Medicine Company's disrupted a sizable niche market when Angiomax bivalirudin became the anticoagulant of choice to avoid thrombosis during coronary stent implantation. Angiomax was much easier to use and outcomes were better than with heparin which had been used since the inception of percutaneous coronary intervention. Annual sales of Angiomax peaked at $636 million in 2014 when exclusivity was lost. Biogen discovered the anticoagulant but MDCO completed development and took it commercial.

Will Alnylam's small interfering RNA technology allow MDCO to disrupt this one segment of the monoclonal antibody market? Hopes that it might were certainly not buoyed by discontinuation of the phase 3 ENDEAVOUR trial of STC-formulated revusirin for TTR-related amyloid due to an "imbalance of mortality" (see announcement).

Fears of adverse events were assuaged in the phase 1 safety trial of ESC-formulated inclisiran (Fitzgerald, 2017). ORION-1 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2, multicenter dose-finding trial in statin- or ezetimibe-pretreated patients. Trial results were published (Ray, 2017) 3 months after the phase 1 results were.

Two 300mg doses of inclisiran 90 days apart resulted in a mean reduction of 52.6% in LDL cholesterol by the 180th day after the 1st dose. For all dosage groups combined (there were 6 not counting 2 placebo groups), LDL cholesterol levels were reduced by 36-53% at day 180 following two doses of inclisiran.

Serious adverse events occurred in 11% of those on inclisiran, 8% of those randomized to placebo (73% of patients were already on statins). There were 2 deaths attributable to underlying disease, one following a witnessed cardiac arrest in a coronary patient and one due to complications after endovascular repair of an aortic aneurysm).

Injection site reactions have been the bane of Ionis's (NASDAQ:IONS) ASO therapeutic but occurred in only 4% -7% of the patients given small or larger doses of inclisiran, rates similar to those with monoclonal antibodies. No platelet effects were observed.

Comparison with Repatha. Baseline LDL cholesterol levels in ORION-1 were about 125mg% versus a median of 120mg% in the OSLER trials of Repatha (Sabatine, 2015). Mean LDL reduction in the OSLER trials was 61%, slightly greater than in ORION-1. Reduction in LDL to <70mg% was achieved in 73.6% given Repatha versus 66% of those recieving two 300mg doses of inclisiran in ORION-1. Both had modest, positive effects on the so-called good cholesterol HDL of about 8%. Reductions in lipoprotein a often called Lp(a) were similar - about 25% (see Navarese, 2015). Thus mAb Repatha may be modestly more effective at lowering LDL than siRNA inclisiran. Effects on the highly atherogenic and thrombogenic Lp(a) are similar.

Yet to be formerly announced is this trial registered at clinicaltrials.gov in February: "ORION-3 is a Phase II, open-label, non-randomized, active comparator extension trial to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of long-term dosing of inclisiran and evolocumab." The Medicines Company clearly intends to disrupt another market. But for the near-term at least, Amgen and Regeron (NASDAQ:REGN) investors should be pleased with their anti-PCSK9 assets.

