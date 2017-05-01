Camping World To Acquire Gander Mountain Assets From Bankruptcy

CEO Lemonis is using the balance sheet and large industry presence to grow the business quickly and smartly.

The deal is an excellent opportunistic acquisition that should boost CWH's footprint and penetration into the outdoor specialty market.

Camping World will buy Gander Mountain from bankruptcy for $38 million plus assumption of certain liabilities.

Quick Take

Camping World Holdings (CWH) has agreed to acquire the assets of Gander Mountain Company and its Overton’s boating business from bankruptcy auction for a total consideration of $37.75 million plus the assumption of certain liabilities.

The deal provides CWH with significant flexibility to streamline Gander’s operations, close stores if necessary and expand its Camping World’s service and product footprint further.

It’s a classic opportunistic deal that uses CWH’s balance sheet and industry presence to grow the business.

Target Company

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Gander Mountain was founded in 1960 as a retailer of a variety of outdoor-oriented products and accessories. In 1976, the company established Overton’s, a subsidiary focused on selling accessories for marine enthusiasts.

Below is a brief video about Gander Mountain outdoor specialty stores:

(Source: Gander Mountain)

Gander had 162 stores before its bankruptcy filing in March 2017. In that filing, the company said it would close 32 stores within a few weeks.

The company is reported to have had $500 million in liabilities as of the time of the filing.

Acquisition Terms

Camping World is acquiring Gander and its subsidiaries for nearly $38 million plus the assumption of undisclosed liabilities. The amount of those liabilities, which Camping World would want to honor to some degree if they want continued vendor support, is probably where the real cost of this deal lies.

In return, CWH is getting a large existing network of stores and revenue base that Dun & Bradstreet estimates is over $1 billion annually. CWH will likely close stores that don’t meet its profitability goals as well as cross-sell Camping World’s products and services.

Rationale and Commentary

CEO Marcus Lemonis commented on the transaction,

The structure of our deal provides much flexibility and will not only allow us to refine the inventory selection and select only those stores that are profitable or we believe have a clear path to profitability, but will also allow us to immediately offer our comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources to the existing Gander Mountain and Overton customer base and in stores in which we elect to operate. While we are obligated to assume a minimum of seventeen leases, our designation rights will allow us to operate stores and retain employees at a number to maximize profitability.

So, this acquisition is about cutting unprofitable leases, cutting overheads and expanding Camping World’s product and service footprint into the outdoor specialty retail segment.

That segment has not done well in recent years, with consolidation (Bass Pro/Cabela’s) and bankruptcy (Eastern Mountain and Sports Authority) filings common.

This is a perfect example of an opportunistic transaction helped by Camping World’s solid balance sheet and large presence in the recreational industry. With those assets, the company was able to put together a deal that provides a lot of flexibility to rationalize operations.

While we don’t know the amount of the liability assumption portion of the deal, assuming it isn’t excessive, I view this purchase as an excellent use of the balance sheet to grow the business.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.