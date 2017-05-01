Apptio: Opportunity In The 'Dilbertization' Of The Cloud

Source: dilbert.com

Bear with me on a little march through recent technology eras. I have been employed or started up technology companies since the days of the mainframe. One could argue the golden age of mainframe computing was the original cloud, where computational heavy lifting was done at a central data center and served up on a local device.

One of my startups was co founded with my son as a cloud company focused on disaster recovery and business continuity, which we named...bizinuity. We started bizinuity in 2012, but the groundwork before that was laid with many years of building relationships in the tech community.

When we started in 2012, sales were tough because anything cloud-related was a tough sale because of the laws of inertia and the need to do stringent cost benefit and return on investment analyses. Fast forward five years and its much easier because of herding behavior and the trend is firmly set in place.

Six major unstoppable computational revolutions since 1980

1980s: LAN Revolution Late 1980s to mid 1990s: PC Revolution 1990s: Internet Revolution 2000s: Mobile PC Revolution Mid 2000s to early 2010s: Hand Held Revolution 2010s: Cloud Revolution

Having ridden the sales cycles on every one of these, the first revolution as corporate slave, the second and third as a small business manager, and the fourth through six as an entrepreneur, there is a process of how revolutions takes place. Roughly speaking, the process of a major revolution takes about 10 years. The first two or three years usually entails losing money, but the sweet spot occurs from years three through eight. At bizinuity we are currently planning for the next revolution that will come after the Cloud Revolution wanes.

The corporate decisions to commit resources to internal IT are shrinking. The decisions to become a cloud IT consumer are growing. Here is where we are in terms of cloud adoption in terms of the current and projected trend:

Source: mckinsey.com

We are now entering into the sweet spot of the Cloud Revolution. The 10 process steps of each revolution can be outlined as such:

Cost benefit analyses ROI forecasts Early adoption pilots Rigorous assessments Proof of concept Major roll outs Realization of cost savings Following the herd Dilbertization Optimization

In every revolution from a sales side the most money comes not from being early, but by catching the trend right before it becomes mainstream and riding the wave. Those late to the party end up with subsistence margins. Right now the Cloud Revolution is in between steps eight and nine with the adoption leaders beginning step 10. We are now in the phase where the most money on the Cloud Revolution can be made because sales cycles have shortened, competencies have been built up and economies of scale are kicking in.

Step nine, or the "Dilbertization" of any business movement is when the Dilbert decision makers have decided to follow the herd because it is safe to do so. The Cloud Revolution is now set and unstoppable. The only thing that can stop this revolution is something better. In step 10, which is rapidly approaching, there is a great need for a company to become a major player in the optimization of the Cloud Revolution.

Even though we know the Cloud Revolution is clearly an unstoppable trend, finding the best way to invest is not as clear. A pure cloud play is not as easy as one would think. There are the "picks and shovels" purveyors of the movement like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) or AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), and there are the miners like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

None of the above gives us a pure cloud play. One could look at some of the optical networking stocks benefiting from the build out of the cloud data centers, but these types of companies are going to have shrinking margins over time.

Enter Apptio

Apptio (OTC:APIT) is a software company that can scale quickly and is capital efficient. Capital efficiency basically means more revenue output dollars can be created with fewer input dollars. For instance in the business of manufacturing microprocessors, once a factory is running at 100% capacity, in order to grow sales a new factory has to be built. A new factory requires billions of dollars of capital to be expended before a single marginal dollar of revenue can be created. Apptio can scale revenues quickly as it does not have to make large investments to book incremental revenues.

With over 300 customers, Apptio has landed accounts such as Bank of America, Metlife, Cisco, Microsoft, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Boeing, Target and Coca Cola. They also have offices in Australia selling to Australian federal government departments and resource companies.

Sunny Gupta is the CEO and co founder of Apptio. He was formerly a partner executive with Opsware which venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz sold to HP (NYSE:HPQ) for $1.6 billion. When announcing that Apptio would be invested in by Andreessen and Horowitz's, Ben Horowitz said, "Apptio has everything we like to see in investments - a big market with a significant problem."

On September 23, 2016, Apptio raised $96 million with its IPO. There was a lockup in effect until March 22, 2017. The stock price dropped from $12.29 to $11.02 after the lockup expiration but has since rebounded to over $13. On lockup expiration, pre-IPO insiders had the opportunity to dump 31 million shares that were previously restricted, actually 84% of total shares outstanding. That is good that they did not unload shares - insiders that needed to bail or needed the money have had over a month to do so. The core believers have not abandoned ship. It is the fast and hot money that have bailed. We are OK here and have a tremendous buying opportunity.

APTI data by YCharts

Being very clever about reaching their target decision maker, Apptio founded the Technology Business Management Council, which is a non-profit organization that has more than 2,900 CIOs and other senior IT leaders who have joined.

Apptio is to the CIO is what Oracle is to CFO or what Workday (NYSE:WDAY)is to HR or what Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is to sales execs. Apptio gives software analytics and tools to the CIO in order to optimize current IT assets and "what if" scenarios blending in house and cloud computing.

The future looks great

Late last year, the consulting firm McKinsey & Company reported the results of its ITaaS Cloud Survey. In that survey they were keen to highlighting the " fundamental shift from building IT to consuming IT."

Included were responses from about 800 CIOs and IT execs in a variety of industries around the world. One key takeaway was: "The cloud debate is over. Businesses are now moving a material portion of IT workloads to cloud environments."

Here's more from McKinsey ...

"A deeper look into cloud adoption by size of enterprise shows a significant shift coming in large enterprises. More large enterprises are likely to move workloads away from traditional and virtualized environments toward the cloud - at a rate and pace that is expected to be far quicker than in the past."

Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise Vice President Scott Guthrie told Fortune in November:

"Before (2015), none of the big banks wanted to be first to sign on (to public clouds). Now none of them want to be the last."

The very same Fortune article had Sunil Dhaliwal, founder of venture-capital firm Amplify Partners, saying...

"Enterprise cloud adoption has blown me away in the last year. CIOs in risk-averse organizations are now more worried about the risk of not going to cloud than in the risk of going. Nobody feels anymore like they'll get shot for going to the cloud. "

Source: mckinsey.com

Here's what we can expect

Over a two-year period concluded March of 2016, McKinsey surveyed cloud adoption rates among large corporations in North America and Europe. They focused on financial, insurance, and healthcare. What the graph below shows, that while we are very far along the "following the herd" decision making cycle, the actual physical adoption rate is still has a ways to go. From an investment standpoint, this is a good thing, because the Cloud Revolution is no longer a "should we do it" conversation in executive circles, but rather a "when should we do it" conversation. We have a lot of growth ahead of us, as cloud adoption is roughly 20 percent.

Source: mckinsey.com

Conclusion

Apptio is well positioned to be very successful and profitable in the next phase of optimization in the Cloud Revolution. It has solid management, lock up expiry is behind us, and earnings are ahead of us on May 4th after the market closes. I'm not expecting a blockbuster release but I also would not be surprised if they exceed expectations. This is not a stock to day trade or front run announcements. This is the quintessential buy and hold stock. Apptio does not compete against Amazon or any other cloud provider. They help accelerate the processes of cloud adoption through optimization of the implementation of profitable cloud strategies.

The financial execs have Oracle, sales execs have Salesforce, human resources has Workday, but IT execs do not have an integrated suite of software to help them optimize the use of in-house IT assets in concert with outsourced IT consumption. That is until Apptio came along.

In order for a company to be covered by Asymmetrical Investing, it has to have limited downside, unlimited upside, where upside rewards exponentially exceed downside risk. It has to have the capability to grow 10x in 10 years. APTI is such a company.