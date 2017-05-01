Longs Giving Up Hope In Ill-Fated Crude Oil Trade

Those looking for the gasoline season to prop-up prices will also be disappointed.

When OPEC finalized its agreement back on November 30th, the longs partied as prices initially spiked. Some predicted crude oil prices would rise to $60 by year-end, and to $70 in 2017.

They multiplied a cut of 1.8 million barrels per day by 6 months and got 324 million barrels. The glut would be gone, they figured.

What they failed to take into account was that the demand for OPEC oil would drop below the new OPEC ceiling for seasonal reasons. In other words, even with 100% compliance, there would be no net drawdown in the first quarter and probably not in the first half of 2017.

U.S. crude inventories surged by 56 million barrels in the first quarter to new highs. The price spike withered. Crude oil was the worst-performing asset class in 1Q17. Some oil equities lost as much as 30% of their value.

Commitments of Traders

Data from the CFTC show that the long crude trade became extremely crowded in February. Long positions reached a new record high of 450 million barrels.

As I wrote based on past experience, there is a "curse" attached to such extreme positions. Now, the latest data show long liquidations of more than 100 million barrels since the February peak. This caused prices to drop.

Refinery Utilization and Gasoline

Last week, the Energy Department's data release showed that crude inputs to refineries reached a one-week record high. That implies very high U.S. demand for crude at refineries. However, it is a two-edged sword. It also means that the production of petroleum products will also be very high.

Longs are hoping that market conditions will improve as the summer driving season approaches, and as OPEC-non-OPEC producers agree to extend their cut for the second half of the year. But gasoline stocks have risen in the past two weeks.

There have been important developments in underlying gasoline supply and demand trends that will likely result in poor gasoline market conditions this year. (My full report is discussed in my Premium Service in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.) And so the longs will be further disappointed as weak gasoline prices pull crude prices down.

In addition, production cuts by Saudi Arabia have somehow resulted in higher crude exports to the United States. U.S. crude imports reported last week from Saudi Arabia averaged 1.191 mmbd, about the same as in the prior week. These figures are 12% higher than in the same week last year and 25% higher than in December, before the cuts went into effect.

Conclusions

The high level of refinery utilization is likely to transform a crude oil glut into a petroleum product glut. The gasoline market is likely to be very disappointing to those who still believe in the long oil thesis.

