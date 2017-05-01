Coca-Cola: Why I Still Own It And Might Buy More

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is not only worth still owning, but at the current market price I think dividend growth investors should seriously consider buying shares.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about KO on February 15 th in this article. KO had just released its Q4 and full year 2016 results. While earnings and revenues were down, a large part of that was due to efforts at refranchising the bottling operations. I liked that KO had managed to keep volumes steady, and that most of the volume growth it did see was due to better sales in the still beverage segments. While I do think that soda sales (which KO calls the Sparkling Soft Drink or SSD segment) will continue to be a major part of KO's operations for a long time, I like seeing that it is growing other products too. KO has made a major push to be not just a soda vendor but a drink vendor, so selling more products outside of their traditional products is a good sign that they are succeeding in that effort.

What new information do we have now?

On February 16th, the day after I wrote about it, KO announced a dividend increase. The $1.48 announced payment was 2 cents higher than what I had speculated it might be. The 5.71% increase was just a little below my projected dividend growth rate of 6%. I will use this information later when I evaluate what price is a good value for KO stock.

On April 25th, KO released Q1 2017 results. It beat on revenues by $240 million which were down just over 11% from a year ago. EPS missed by a penny. With the ongoing refranchising efforts I didn't see anything that surprised me. I will want to look beyond these headline numbers to see if there is any additional cause for concern.

I found additional details on the company website from this report. The whole report is worth reading, but below I pulled slides about volume and guidance for 2017.

This first slide presents data on unit volumes, revenue and earnings. One area of importance is that it shows the impact of the refranchising effort on the current quarter's numbers. Unit case volume and organic sales were over-all flat, but I like that growth in one or both did happen outside of the U.S. While lower revenues and profits don't make me happy, I like seeing that most of that was due to efforts that will make KO more profitable in the future. I am also content to see that the currency impact is down to only 1% on revenues. This isn't great news, but it does show progress.

This last slide from the earnings report shows that KO management sees 2017 as another tough year. I do like that the management sees 3% growth in organic revenues. Given the various headwinds the company faces, I am okay with the 1% to 3% decline in comparable EPS. While I'd be happier to see the hard times being entirely in the past, I see nothing new here to concern me. One thing that concerns me is the decline in the diet category brands, and that it isn't entirely being offset by the zero sugar category brands increase in volume. It seems like people who used to switch from sugary drinks to the non-sugar sweetened versions of those drinks are now switching to bottled water or other drinks with no added sweeteners. That could be a problem for KO, as it has a smaller share of that market than it does of the diet soft drink market. Going forward I will want to keep an eye on how the volume for diet drinks changes and whether or not the increase in the zero sugar brands offsets that decline.

The next group of slides comes from this investor report from the company website. The whole report is worth reading, but I have pulled the slides that best show why I think KO is still a good investment.

This slide on EPS for 2017 has several items I like. While the change in the tax rate certainly hurts profits, I think there is a good chance this won't be repeated in future years, and with Trump as President it might actually go the other way. Also while the impact of the restructuring and refranchising is having a negative impact on EPS in 2017; this effect should decrease from here. It looks to me like KO is positioned nicely to grow EPS in the future.

In the slide above, we can see managements estimate of how the refranchising efforts will benefit KO in the future. The increase in gross margin, operating margin and FCF margin, along with the reduction in CapEx spending, is the reason for undertaking this restructuring, so it's good to see details on how this will benefit the company.

This slide shows us the other side of the coin. The slide above it showed the "gain," and this slide shows us how much longer the "pain" will continue. So it looks to me like one more year of pain from the transition and then KO will have only gain. I think that is a reasonable transition time.

Sugar-added soft drinks and the whole SSD category will continue to be under pressure, so growth in the future for KO will come from other market segments. The slide above shows part of management's plan to grow those non-traditional segments. The first step is to create new products that appeal to local tastes. Then once those products have proven themselves on a local basis, management will find other markets where these products will appeal and introduce them there. Scaling globally takes advantage of KO's greatest asset, its distribution network.

Recent trends in sales have shown that consumers want to have less sugar in what they drink. The slide above show how KO plans to adapt to that trend. The fairly new Zero brand products was introduced to take advantage of that trend for consumers who have a negative view of their diet brands. A friend of mine did switch to Coke Zero when it came out even though he hated Diet Coke. I too have tried the Coke Zero product, and while I like it better than Diet Coke, I just decided to drink less Coke instead.

KO is also rolling out its new Coca Cola Life product, which has a lot fewer calories than Coke. It is sweetened with a mixture of cane sugar and Stevia (a plant-based low calorie sweetener). I have tried it on a couple of occasions, and its taste is good enough that I will probably switch to it once it becomes available in 12 ounce cans.

Sprite has been doing well for KO by increasing its volumes. I like that KO is looking to reformulate it to contain less sugar rather than just letting it run with no modifications. I like that KO has a multi-pronged approach to handle the decline in demand for sugary soft drinks.

Moody's gives KO a fairly high investment grade credit rating of Aaa3 (AA- S&P equivalent). It has a lot of debt so that is important to keep costs low. I also like the KO doesn't just issue dollar denominated debt, but issues debt in euros as well. Looking at the list of actions Moody's has taken, I see that KO issues debt in several different countries in local currencies, helping to manage expenses in those countries.

So why do I still own KO?

Josh Arnold recently asked why does anyone still own KO? I not only still own the stock but see it as a good buy at the right price. I see KO this way because it has a long history of succeeding, and this is not the first time that the company has encountered problems. I see that KO has a strong balance sheet, the dividend is not in any danger over the next few years, and management has a plan that it is executing that should turn the company around. KO still has one of the best distribution networks in the world and management is using it well. Sure, there have been some missteps, but none as bad as the New Coke fiasco, and KO not only survived that but thrived afterwards. In my opinion, to get a good price for the stock of a company like KO, it has to be having some problem or it will never be priced at a good value by the market. KO will be around a long time to pay me its growing dividend, and I am happy to own it. And at the right price I am happy to buy more.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), it is no surprise that KO has been increasing its dividend for 55 years in a row now.

I will use new dividend amount of $1.48 in my DDM calculations. In the last article I wrote on KO, I used 6% as my dividend growth rate for the next 5 years, however to be conservative I will reduce this to 5.4%, which will make the next dividend increase be 8 cents just like the most recent one. Based on the current yield, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%. I also use my standard discount rate (which is my expected rate of dividend growth) of 6.4%.

Using those figures in my DDM calculation, the NPV of the dividend stream is $49.96. Because both earnings and revenue are declining, in setting a buy price I want a discount of 10% (5% each for revenue and EPS declines) to the value of the dividends, which gives me a buy price of $45. With the current price just over $43, I think KO is currently priced so that dividend growth investors should consider buying some.

Looking at the historical dividend yield, I see that the current yield of 3.41% is higher than its 4 year average of 3.01%. KO would have to reach a price above $49 to produce a yield at the same rate as the 4 year average.

Can options help?

To write a covered call, I want a strike price of at least $45, and I just don't see any call contracts with a strike price at that level that offer attractive contracts. In fact plenty of them struggle to pay enough to cover my commission charge.

To write a cash secured put, I want a combination of strike price and premium that will make the effective share price lower than the current market value with enough premium left over to exceed the prorated dividend.

The May expiration date offers a put contract that does have an attractive premium. The put contract with a strike price of $43 has both a strike price below the current market price and a premium of $0.26 which is more than the pro-rated dividend payment from KO. The premium is on the small side, but it can be even more attractive if the investor has enough cash available to write 2 or more contracts.

What to watch for going forward?

Beyond the obvious metrics of revenue and earnings, going forward I will want to watch how the mix between diet and zero sugar brands play out. Right now, KO is losing more volume from the diet brands than it is picking up from the zero sugar brands, so I would like to see the increase in volume for the zero sugar bands to pick up. Sprite has been growing volumes and I will also like to see that increase, and I want to watch how the reformulation to using less sugar works out.

Conclusion

KO is still facing significant headwinds due to the decline in consumer preference for sugary sodas. But it's a great company with a strong balance sheet. I am confident that KO will weather the latest difficulties and continue to pay me a growing dividend for a long time. Right now KO is just under 4% of my portfolio, and even with such a large position I am seriously considering adding more.

