IBM's Dividends Could Be Undervalued

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has raised its yearly dividend for many years, but can the historical dividend growth rate of 13.7% be sustained? The answer is a resounding no. To illustrate this, I present historical data, extrapolate some of that in the future and calculate the value of the future dividend stream in different scenarios: payout ratios of 100%, 60% and 40%. The conclusion is that the value of IBM's dividend stream is below that of the current stock price. This suggests that IBM should not be considered for a dividend portfolio, because the implication is that you will pay more in the current share price then you will ever receive holding the stock for its dividend.

Historical dividend

To figure out if the dividend growth rate can be sustained, we have to take a look at the historical growth rate.

The chart above shows the dividend growth and payout ratio for the past 5 years. The average dividend growth rate between 2008 and 2016 was 13.7%. The payout ratio was calculated by dividing the paid dividend by FCF. We notice an upward trend in the chart for the payout ratio. The reason for this is the already mentioned dividend growth, but the second important part is the decreasing FCF in the past 5 years. If the dividend growth stays at 13.7% and the payout ratio at 41%, can IBM sustain the dividend flows for the next 9 years? That's what's the next paragraph is about.

Dividend flows

The table above shows the dividend flows in millions at the 13.7% growth rate, and the needed FCF to pay the dividends at a 41% payout ratio, for the 9 years. However, is this realistic? A FCF of $40.7 billion in 2025 seems very high, considering the FCF of $12.8 billion in 2016. To figure out if this could be realistic, we have to take a deeper look into the expected growth of the different segments that generate revenue for IBM.

The table above shows the revenue generated by the 3 segments: services, sales and financing for the last 3 years. But when looking further into the 10k-report, we can see that there are actually 5 main segments. This is shown in the table below.

By looking at revenue figures between 2014 and 2016 I conclude there was not much growth in any of the segments. Management did not give any prospects either for any of the segments for 2017. Therefore I assume that the revenue growth rates in the future will stay about the same as in 2016 for the next 9 years. The expected revenue can be seen in the table below.

The revenue estimates below are used to create a FCF yield %, which I input in the table below to get a payout ratio (calculated as dividing dividends by free cash flow).

By using the same FCF yield as in 2016, I can see that the Estimated FCF is by far not enough to sustain the dividend at the growth rate of 13% and a payout ratio of 41%. We can even see that a payout ratio of 243.80% is needed in 2025 - in other words, a sustained 13.7% dividend growth rate is a very unlikely scenario. This would require the company to systematically leverage and re-leverage its balance sheet just to maintain its dividends. I find this scenario unlikely because it is beyond unwise.

Theorizing about future payout ratio's

Obviously, a huge part of estimating future events is theorizing. This is important, because the likelihood of getting a prediction wrong is high. Based on the historical payout ratio trend, we might theorize that management is in fact willing to increase the payout ratio. After all, five years ago, the payout ratio stood at 25% while it currently stands at 45%. So what would the dividend streams be worth if management was willing to have a 100% payout ratio if that resulted in maintaining the dividend growth rate at 13.7%?



As you can see, the company could only keep this up for six years until the payout ratio would breach the 100% threshold. After these six years we input two years of slightly negative growth just to make sure we don't breach the 100% threshold. For the terminal value, we input a 2% value. Of course, this is contradictory with the goal of not breaching the 100% payout ratio. If IBM does not manage to grow its FCF beyond 2%, and our model assumes this, it would breach the 100% payout ratio if we input a 2% perpetual growth rate. In any case, it is custom to input a 2% perpetual growth rate so as to keep up with historical inflation rates. Lastly, the discount rate has been set at the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) sourced from GuruFocus. So without further ado, here's the table:

So in the case that IBM was willing to accept a payout ratio of 100%, there would be an upside of 49%. Of course, this scenario seems very unlikely since there is no indication whatsoever that the company plans to do this. Financially speaking, a payout ratio that is equal to 100% of free cash flow would be very unwise for a technology company.

Scenario B a payout ratio of 60%

The company is willing to up its payout ratio to as much as 60%. In other words, the company sustains this growth rate for another three years. This gets us to an upside potential of roughly 8% as seen below.

If the company's current market value is derived from the value of the dividend streams, it would appear that most participants are anticipating such a scenario. However, keep in mind that this is only true if the vast majority of IBM stockholders hold the stock for its dividend. In a previous paragraph I have already elaborated why I think this is the case. In any case, this seems to be the market assumptions or at least close to it.

Scenario C a payout ratio of 40%

Earlier, I called this the most realistic scenario. According to the market, this is in fact not true. Rather, the payout ratio will be closer to 55%-65% in the near future. The assumption one makes here is that the market is right. While it can be debated whether this is in fact a realistic scenario, there's no harm in theorizing what the value would be in the case this scenario turns out to be true.



The downside potential of 21% would indicate that markets do not agree with this scenario. After all, if they did, IBM's stock price would represent the fair value in the table above. The other side to the argument is that IBM's recent dividend raise, puts the growth rate at 7.14%. In other words, this would suggest that IBM, at least this year, was unwilling to allocate a larger percentage of free cash flow to its dividends.

Closing thoughts

IBM's dividends are obviously safe but overvalued. There is no indication that the company will be able to significantly increase its revenue and thus free cash flow. The only scenario that produces some upside potential is a scenario with a payout ratio of 55%-65%. While this may very well turn out to be reality, it remains a guess. I think it is unwise to invest based on a guess.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.