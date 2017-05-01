Equitable Group: The Next Home Capital?

While Equitable Group is in a much stronger position than Home Capital Group, famed short-seller Marc Cohodes is on the record as being short both companies.

In the wake of Home Capital Group's (OTC:HMCBF) plunging share price and emergency line of credit, speculation has turned to what effects this might have on the Canadian housing market and other mortgage lenders.

Last week, while the largest Canadian banks, such as Royal (NYSE:RY), TD (NYSE:TD), Scotia (NYSE:BNS), CIBC (NYSE:CM) and BMO (NYSE:BMO) saw their share prices decline by 3-5%, the stock price of alternative lender Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) was hit much harder. After trading for approximately $60 CAD per share on April 25th, Equitable's shares were worth only $36 CAD per share at the end of the week. However, the stock price is rallying today (up more than 25%) after the firm announced its quarterly results early and secured additional financing.

On one hand, the quarterly results are strong. Earnings of $2.54 CAD per share were well ahead of both previous year EPS ($1.71) and analyst consensus ($2.42). However, investors should consider that Home Capital pre-announced its earnings on April 21st, after which the sell-off in the company's shares only intensified. Equitable also increased its dividend by 10%, although the yield is a modest 2%.

The more important news from Equitable is that it:

Obtained a letter of commitment for a two-year, $2.0 billion secured backstop funding facility from a syndicate of Canadian banks, including The Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIBC, and National Bank ("the Banks"). The terms of the facility include a 0.75% commitment fee, a 0.50% standby charge on any unused portion of the facility, and an interest rate on the drawn portion of the facility equal to the Banks' cost of funds plus 1.25%. This interest rate is approximately 60 basis points over our GIC costs and competitive with the spreads on our most recent deposit note issuance, and as such will allow us to continue growing profitably.

Now, considering Home Capital was forced into paying a $100 million commitment fee, a 10% interest rate on drawn funds, plus a 2.25% standby fee on its line of credit from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (which it officially tapped into this morning), investors in Equitable can breathe a little bit easier.

It is no secret that Equitable and Home Capital are competitors. Both firms target self-employed individuals, new immigrants to Canada and other borrowers who cannot easily get funding from one of the large Canadian banks. Therefore, if Equitable can maintain ample funding, there is significant growth potential in the form of decreased competition for future mortgage originations:

In terms of opportunity, as a result of the disruption with the other lender we also anticipate that our mortgage application volumes will increase over the coming weeks. We plan to absorb the potential volume opportunities prudently, within our operational capacity and leveraging our available sources of liquidity, and as always will maintain our adherence to quality underwriting. We have taken additional steps to tighten our underwriting standards to manage the flow and ensure that we approve only the highest quality of the applications.

One of Home Capital Group's biggest skeptics over the last couple years has been famed short-seller Marc Cohodes. An article published on BNN.ca in March mentioned that Mr. Cohodes is also short Equitable Group shares "in a big way". Anyone considering investing in Equitable needs to determine whether Mr. Cohodes could be wrong on Equitable after being proved correct on Home Capital. While Home Capital has been involved in several scandals over the last two years, Equitable has thus far managed to avoid this trouble, although Cohodes claims that the firm "has hired some of these 'Home Cap castoffs' ... and has no controls".

Like Home Capital Group, shares in Equitable are not expensive. They currently trade at well below book value and less than 6x trailing earnings. At this point, given Equitable's recent financing, the short-term liquidity risks have been reduced.

I believe that out of the two companies, Equitable Group represents the better opportunity for investors moving forward. However, given the uncertainties surrounding the Canadian housing market, I recommended staying on the sidelines and not investing in either company at the present time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.