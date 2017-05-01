Earnings Growth And Demand For Risk Makes Closed-End Fund Brands: CEF Weekly Update

While low-cost index fees are very trendy right now, CEF investors are increasingly becoming brand-conscious shoppers willing to pay a premium for the Pimco label.

High earnings growth is driving CEF premiums up and discounts down thanks to more market demand for equities and corporate bonds.

Last week continued to be strong for equities and corporate bonds broadly, which boosted market prices for closed-end funds ((CEFs)) across the market, with only a handful seeing discounts increase and several hundred seeing discounts decrease.

While one can point to many causes for the bull market, earnings growth seems to be a clear and significant factor. According to Factset, the S&P 500 has so far seen 12.5% earnings growth rate, which exceeds the very bullish expectations of a 9% increase in earnings. The cause of the growth is structural. Wrote FactSet:

In aggregate, upside revisions to earnings estimates and upside earnings surprises reported by S&P 500 companies have led to an $8.5 billion increase in earnings for the index since March 31 (as higher actual earnings replace estimated earnings in the growth rate calculation). Five sectors account for $7.5 billion (or 88%) of this $8.5 billion increase in earnings since March 31: Industrials, Financials, Health Care, Information Technology, and Consumer Discretionary.

Also, EPS estimates saw their smallest cuts since 2014, again according to FactSet. "The Q2 bottom-up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the EPS estimates for all the companies in the index) dropped by 0.7% (to $31.89 from $32.12) during this period." That compares to an average decline of 1.5% in bottom-up EPS estimates over the past four quarters and a 2.3% bottom-up estimate decline over the past 10 years.

Higher earnings are good for corporate bonds and stocks for slightly different reasons. Higher earnings mean default rates for corporate bonds should decline, and we are already seeing that. According to Moody's, overall default rates for speculative and investment-grade issuers has been falling for over a year and is expected to fall to 1.5% by the end of 2017. This is largely the result of lower commodity defaults, which fell from 12.6% in 2016 and are estimated to reach 3.4% by the end of this year.

At the same time, higher earnings mean the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio is more modest than previously expected, allowing stocks more breathing room to climb higher without causing extremely high valuations. Since alarmingly high P/E, and EV-related metrics have been a big cause for concern among retail and institutional investors, this is not an insignificant trend.

The CEF Impact

These trends have been structurally positive for CEFs and that positive momentum is not faltering.

For the most part, it seems we are seeing bigger inflows into CEFs causing discounts to fall as a result of the market's growing appetite for both corporate bonds and equities in all forms, including within CEFs. Since the end of January, we've seen all CEFs see their average discount fall from 5.2% to 4.45%, which is slightly smaller than the 4.48% discount seen last week.

While discounts are larger for equity funds than bond funds, discounts for equity funds are shrinking faster than for bond funds, which saw their discounts increase slightly last week. On average, equity funds saw their discount rise from 7.7% at the end of January and 5.79% two weeks ago to 5.68% at the end of last week.

Biggest Discounts

There was little movement among funds with the biggest discounts in the last week, with the Royce Global Value Trust Fund (NYSE:RGT) replacing the Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Fund (NYSE:GGZ) as one of the top-ten biggest discounted funds at #9 with a 13.7% discount to NAV; RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) lost out to Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) as the most discounted fund, although both saw their discounts shrink from over 18% to over 17% in the last week:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.83 12.21 -17.67 4.91 RIF 2.24% 25.66 21.28 -17.07 6.2 BIF 1.43% 11.31 9.46 -16.36 4.34 GDL 4.68% 11.86 9.97 -15.94 6.42 ADX 0.62% 16.63 14.05 -15.51 0.36 CAF 1.89% 23.08 19.56 -15.25 0.79 GAM 1.24% 40.26 34.13 -15.23 0.85 USA 1.08% 6.39 5.5 -13.93 9.45 RGT 1.71% 10.72 9.25 -13.71 1.51 PEO 0.79% 22.44 19.4 -13.55 0.52

Heavily discounted funds continue to represent different management firms and investment strategies, with real estate, corporate bonds, and equity funds all well represented. Both the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) and the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) have had historically large discounts to NAV as a result of their relatively low dividend yield, but it's worth noting that BIF's discount has halved from its lowest point.

Across the board, discounts continue to fall from a week ago seemingly a result from broad buying of CEFs across the board. No clear correlation between management fee, dividend yield, NAV returns and actual market price returns is apparent so far in 2017, with secular strength benefitting all funds regardless of their actual investment returns or dividend sustainability.

Biggest Premiums

The few CEFs that are priced at premiums are familiar names. The Pimco Global Stocksplus Income Fund (PGP) continues to have the highest premium, which has breached the 70% level, followed by Pimco Strategic Income Fund (RCS) and the Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) in the same order as last week. And as with last week, PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (NYSE:PZC) and Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) make the top ten biggest premium funds. However, a third California muni bond fund from Pimco has now made the top 10 biggest premium list: the PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (NYSE:PCQ) with its 18.7% premium to NAV, up from a 15.9% premium a week ago:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 10.92 18.66 70.88 9.43 RCS 1.28% 7.75 9.91 27.87 8.72 PHK 1.08% 6.81 8.69 27.61 11.14 CRF 1.45% 13.03 16.51 26.71 16.64 CLM 1.3% 13.39 16.67 24.5 16.74 PZC 1.33% 9.78 12.12 23.93 5.94 GUT 1.67% 5.49 6.7 22.04 8.96 PCQ 1.29% 14.08 16.71 18.68 5.53 DMO 2.58% 21.1 24.98 18.39 11.29 PCK 1.38% 8.57 10.06 17.39 5.64

While municipal bond funds have a higher representation among premium-priced CEFs, municipal bonds as a sector have underperformed junk bonds and investment-grade bonds, while massively underperforming stocks broadly throughout 2017:

This indicates a fierce appetite for risk among investors at the moment, and the earnings data indicates that the market has so far been right to have an appetite for risk. However, it also sharply contrasts the rising premiums of these municipal bond funds while also leading us to ask why aren't all municipal bond CEFs so massively overpriced?

Appetite for Management Performance

Perhaps this has more to do with Pimco than municipal bonds. Pimco now represents more than half of the top-10 biggest premium priced CEFs while having none of the biggest discounted CEFs, and few Pimco funds are priced at a discount at all. The premium for Pimco's management acumen appears to be a price the market is willing to pay. This follows an interesting trend we see elsewhere in high yield investments like with Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), which once traded at a discount to NAV and now pays at an 80% premium to NAV, with the largest impetus for this high price seemingly the company's strong management talent.

Ironically, in a world where management fees are under attack and firms like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are publicly cutting fees on funds, the high yield world seems to be increasingly tolerant of high fees if a strong income stream is provided and management can at the very least protect the investment's NAV (although Pimco has been unsuccessful on this front in some places).

Looking forward, the CEF space will be an important place to look to see if high yield investors are becoming more brand conscious and putting money with brand-name managers, or if they will recognize a growing imbalance between overpriced and underbought CEFs trading at premiums and discounts, respectively.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF,USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.