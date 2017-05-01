Economic Hope Springs Eternal

As predicted in this report at the beginning of the year, the rate of growth in the first quarter was ugly, and it was not due to seasonal adjustments.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

New Home Sales

The housing market remains a consistent bright spot for the US economy, but its overall impact on the rate of growth is relatively small. New homes sales rose 5.8% in March to a 621,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate. This was the best number in terms of sales going back to last July. The median price of a new home rose 1.2% over the past year to $315,000 with 5.2 months of supply on the market, based on the current sales pace. The rise in mortgage rates and decline in real incomes has had minimal impact on the gradual improvement in the housing market.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders for durable goods rose a meager 0.7% in March, and that was all due to aircraft. When we exclude the transportation sector, orders fell 0.2%. In fact, civilian aircraft orders drove durable goods orders for the entire first quarter, which is not sustainable. Orders are now up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Business investment continues to be weak, as orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital expenditures, increased 0.2% in March, which follows a revised 0.1% increase in February. The shipment of these goods, which is used to calculate GDP, rose a solid 0.4% following strong increases in January and February. This means that business spending will be a significant contributor to first-quarter economic growth, but that weak orders over the same time frame will be drag on growth moving forward.

Consumer Confidence

I am amazed by the resiliency of these consumer confidence measurements when there doesn't seem to be a whole lot to back them up. Consumers are clearly not spending as if they are confident, which is completely understandable. Real income growth is now declining. After registering its strongest reading since December of 2000, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to 120.3 in April from 124.9.

I believe that confidence peaked last month and that we will see a gradual deterioration as the year progresses. Consumer expectations for "massive" tax cuts, improved healthcare at lower costs and a strengthening economy are not in sync with the reality on the ground.

Consumer sentiment also remains near multi-year highs, edging lower by one point to 97.0 in April. What concerns me is that we have seen virtually no growth in consumer spending in recent months, despite the optimism these surveys reflect. When optimism wanes, as I expect, it could lead to a further retrenchment in spending that leads to the end of the economic expansion.

First Quarter GDP

My expectation for a further deterioration in the rate of economic growth at the beginning of this year, which was a contrarian view, was based on the belief that real-income was beginning to decline on a year-over-year basis. Income is what fuels consumer spending, which is what accounts for approximately two-thirds of our economic activity. The consensus was far more optimistic, along with the Federal Reserve, with expectations for growth of more than 3%.

The initial estimate for first quarter GDP was just 0.7%, which was the slowest rate of growth we have seen in three years. Most economists are blaming the weakness in Q1 on the Commerce Department's seasonal adjustment methods, but this is a convenient excuse for the disappointing number. What sets this year's first quarter apart from the first quarter of previous years is that the consumer appears to be on life support. The rate of consumer spending growth (personal consumption expenditures) was the weakest since 2009.

The weakness in spending was also broad based, as goods increased by just 0.1%, while services increased 0.4%. The biggest drag on growth was a decline in inventories, which subtracted nearly a full percentage point from the estimate. This is expected to be a boost to growth in the current quarter, yet I see no reason for companies to build inventories when the rate of consumption is so weak.

Conclusion

Monetary policy has been center stage over the past either years, but now the baton has been passed to fiscal policy. Therefore, the focus on the Fed has shifted to a focus on the Trump administration. While hope springs eternal, and is clearly reflected in consumer confidence measurements, it isn't a currency that can be used to purchase goods and services. Unless fiscal policies are implemented that result in an increase in real wage growth, I expect the rate of economic growth to continue to slow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.