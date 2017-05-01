Natural Gas Market Spooked By Early Summer Forecasts

Weather forecasts by the end of this month will start driving trading action again.

We explain what's currently supporting the bear case and the bull case below.

Welcome to the cool summer edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Chatter in the market today was that early weather forecast for this summer might turn out to be colder than normal. The latest forecast shows that not only will summer this year not live up to the same level as last year, this year's summer might even be colder than normal!

The latest forecast saw traders pile dump out of June contracts and natural gas prices sold off across the curve.

The impact of bearish weather during injection season is not as meaningful as its draw season counterpart. However, there are several drivers that could currently tip the balance into the bear's favor this summer.

Renewable power burn driven by more hydro electricity generation on the west coast. Potentially higher US gas production. Lower power burn demand as coal displaces gas due to higher gas prices.

The three reasons above currently pivot the natural gas fundamentals to the bear side, while the bull thesis hinges on the factors below:

Higher structural demand from LNG and Mexico export. Natural gas production growth slower than forecast. Natural gas prices remain around this level throughout the summer to incentivize power burn.

Obviously, storage forecasts during the injection season are a moving target in part because of the fluctuation in power burn. If natural gas prices averaged $4/MMBtu, we would have to assume at least 2 Bcf/d of lower power burn demand, if not more. As a result, price in itself is a key input in forecasting supply and demand.

One thing that continues to be in the bulls' favor is low natural gas production, while the bears are currently enjoying the potentially higher renewable energy demand tailwind. The latest EOS forecast is solidly in the bull camp with 3.7 Tcf as the target.

More and more focus will be shifting towards summer weather forecasts over the next several weeks. We will likely see the market gyrate on the latest update similar to what we saw last winter, but the price volatility won't be anywhere close to the volatility during winter.

We will be regularly updating the latest weather outlook starting in the middle of May, so if you are interested, you can take a look here.

