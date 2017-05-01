AbbVie Reports Better-Than-Expected Results, Keeps Humira Secure

AbbVie’s Humira patent expiration does not seem to have harmed the company as much as was was feared.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) had a great year so far, with its stock price inching up 5 percent. However, things are looking to get more exciting as the company announced better than expected first quarter results. Not only this, the company also announced increase in Humira sales, despite concerns about increasing competition from generics.

The company stock price is currently hovering around its 52 weeks high of $68.12 and the momentum gained from its encouraging quarterly numbers may just push the stock price to breakthrough levels. It's time to look at numbers to see which way AbbVie stock may turn up.

AbbVie reported its first quarter revenue at $6.54 billion, handily beating FactSet consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. The company had reported $6.48 billion in revenue for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Similarly, the company also surpassed the consensus estimate for net earnings with $1.71 billion added to its coffers, up from $1.35 billion it had reported previous year.

AbbVie also beat FactSet adjusted earnings per share estimate of $1.26 by posting EPS of $1.28. It also provided encouraging guidance as it pegged its expected adjusted EPS for 2017 to be in the range of $5.44 and $5.54, surpassing FactSet expectation of $5.49 in adjusted income per share.

However, despite all the solid numbers, the biggest factor which is going to bring respite to would-be AbbVie investors is the performance of its superstar drug Humira. The outlook for Humira was gloomy at best. The drug's patent protection expired in December 2016 for the US, which exposes the drug to competition from biosimilars.

It is estimated that there may be as many as 35 different biosimilars in development to grab market share from Humira. However, the biggest threat to Humira comes from Amgen's ABP 501. At one point last year, it seemed almost imminent that the drug would soon be available in the US market, until AbbVie decided to fire back and lock Amgen in a legal battle.

Currently, AbbVie and Amgen are embroiled in a bitter court fight over the biosimilar, which makes sense since Humira brought $16 billion in revenue for FY 2016. Out of this, $10 billion in revenue, amounting to roughly 60% of total Humira sales, came from the US market alone. This market is now being threatened by Biosimilars and AbbVie is determined to delay, if not outright quash, the chances of these biosimilars entering the market.

Keeping competitors out of the market is not the only action plan AbbVie is following. AbbVie did a strategic Humira price increase without hurting its sales volume. Earlier this year, AbbVie announced 8.4 percent increase in the drug price. The price increase did not have any negative impact on the demand of the drug as Humira posted 15.1 percent and 22.8 percent increase in its global and the US sales respectively for the first quarter of 2017. Such strategic price increases have helped the company, supplementing the organic demand increase for Humira.

Historically, the company adjusted the drug price twice a year. For fiscal year 2016, the company increased the price by 9.9 percent in January, followed by another 7.9 percent increase in June. However, pursuant to the regulatory crackdown on drug price increase, AbbVie has vowed to keep the price increase for its drugs below 10 percent. While this cap may marginally slow down the march of Humira, the impact is likely to be muted as the drug is on upward trajectory when it comes to volume sales well.

AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez recently shared his forecast for the drug stating that the revenue is expected to cross $18 billion by 2020. Another strategy followed by the company with regard to Humira is to work upon its label indications. Over the course of the year, AbbVie has worked to make Humira approved for newer indications, thus expanding the market for the drug.

As of June 2016, Humira is approved for treating 10 different indications in the US and for 14 indications globally. AbbVie plans to keep funding the drug for yet more indications. The company's investment in R&D for the drug is also likely to help it from falling off its patent cliff.

Are there no risks to AbbVie? While the company presents a strong investment case with its robust marketing expertise and clear strategy for its star product, there are some red flags as well, the foremost being the company's over-dependence on Humira. The drug accounted for nearly 63 percent of its total revenue in the first quarter of this year. The company fortunes are likely to take a substantial hit if Humira sales plateaus. The biosim onslaught is making that look more probable.

While keeping that in mind, AbbVie seems like a safe bet for medium to long term. I would start investing at the current levels, riding the current wave of momentum. For the medium term, it is advisable to accumulate the stock with every dip and booking profit at catalyst news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.