Apple Stock Sell Signal?

We love Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a company, and from 8/12/2011 to 11/24/2014, we also loved it as a stock, consistently recommending buying it as it appreciated by over 120% from about 54 to about 119. We then turned cautious, preferring to stay on the sidelines, as we stated on 11/25/2014:

In essence, although we have been a strong bull on Apple shares since 2011, we believe additional meaningful gains will become harder to achieve. Hence, we believe that from a risk-reward perspective, it is not prudent to bet on Apple shares reaching $143 in the near term. This may be a good time to stay on the sidelines and book profits, either at current levels or within an additional appreciation of about 5% from current levels.

Apple stock proceeded to fluctuate, dropping to below 90 by 5/12/2016, but then making a come back to reach about 146 today 5/1/2017. Although shares today have appreciated by a compounded annual rate of 8.2% since we turned cautious at 119 in 2014, such gains are less impressive on a risk adjusted basis (as shares had dropped below 90 at one point). Furthermore, the most recent rally in Apple stock has been primarily driven by an expansion in valuation multiples, as opposed to stellar fundamentals, while future risks persist.

Valuation

With Apple shares at 147, they are currently trading at a P/E (TTM) ratio of 17.65 . Meanwhile, with consensus earnings estimates of $8.95/share for the current year and $10.25/share for next year, forward P/E ratios stand at 16.4 and 14.4 respectively. As per the below chart, whenever Apple shares have reached such P/E valuations in recent years, the stock proceeded to trade generally either sideways or lower in the following 12 to 24 months.

Apple shares 5-year P/E history - Source: Y-Charts

Interestingly, since 3/31/2016, Apple shares have appreciated by 34.8% from about 109 to 147. Meanwhile, during the last four quarters (as per below table), Apple actual earnings have totaled $8.35, beating consensus estimates of $8.25/share by only 10 cents. The10 cents is merely a 1.2% over-performance, as opposed to the 34% appreciation in stock price. Furthermore, the whisper earnings number for the last four quarters totaled $8.41, representing a miss of 6 cents vs. actual earnings. In short, Apple's stock price appreciation during the last year is not about improved earnings performance by Apple.

Apple's consensus and whisper earnings estimates vs. actual - Source: Yahoo Finance & multiple sources (for whispers)

Finally, when looking forward, the positive trend in Apple's future earnings estimates has also been minimal. For the current quarter, consensus estimates of $2.02/share are 7 cents lower than 90 days ago. Next quarter's estimates of $1.62/share are 4 cents lower than 90 days ago. Current year's estimates of $8.95/share are only 2 cents higher than 90 days ago. Finally, next year's estimates of $10.28/share are 19 cents higher than 90 days ago, an increase of 1.8%. Meanwhile, Apple stock is up about 14% in the past 90 days.

Positive momentum

Apple's positive momentum during the last year has been driven by six main factors: A. Warren Buffett's purchase of Apple shares, B. Apple's continuous purchase of Apple shares, C. anticipation of Apple's next iPhone, D. anticipation of Trump-related tax benefits due to a promised lower corporate tax rate, E. anticipation of Trump-related tax benefits from repatriation of overseas profits, F. growth in Apple's service and cloud sector.

Naturally, when two of the largest five corporate entities in the US, worth a combined $1.3 trillion in market capitalization (Apple and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B)), are in a buy mode of Apple shares, then the stock price will inevitably move higher in the short run. However, even Warren Buffett has made mistakes (Tesco, US Airways, Solomon Brothers, Energy Future Holdigs...). We are not saying that Buffett's purchase of Apple shares will cause him substantial losses. However we are saying that he got to the party a little late. And although the shares have done well since he purchased them, he did miss out on Apple's stock appreciation until his recent purchases. Meanwhile, current stock price relative to valuations and risk may limit his upside... as was the case with his IBM (NYSE:IBM) purchase.

As for other positive factors, we believe the offsetting current uncertainty in both the macro and sector environment are being unduly disregarded: A. growth expectations for the smartphone market are not what they used to be, B. Trump related international trade hurdles are yet to manifest themselves, C. Trump related higher hiring and manufacturing costs are also yet to manifest themselves, D. potential for slower economic growth due to political jitters could materialize, E. competitive factors in cloud businesses seem to be on the horizon, and F. higher interest rates could cut into consumer discretionary spending.

In conclusion, we believe that Apple shares are ahead of themselves with too much good news built into valuations, while potential risks are being disregarded. With the relative strength indicator (RSI) currently at about 70, and P/E ratios at recent years highs, we believe there is a higher risk for shares to move lower in the intermediate term than to move higher.