OCI Partners - Deal Break A Blessing In Disguise

I believe the recent deal break between OCI NV acquiring OCI Partners (OCIP-US) is presenting investors with an opportunity to acquire an asset generating 16% FCF yield (and distribution yield, as the mandate is to pay all FCF out in distributions) while waiting for another bid to emerge.

Background - OCI NV is a Netherlands-based chemical and fertilizer producer controlled by billionaire Nassef Sawiris. In 2011, they acquired an idled chemical plant in Beaumont Texas. Having spent capital to restart the plant to produce methanol (the key revenue driver) and ammonia using natural gas as input, the asset was put into an MLP: OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP). OCIP was IPO'ed in 2013 at $20 - hoping a yield based vehicle would result in a generous valuation.

That strategy worked for a while until OCIP experienced cost overruns in its capital upgrade project and both methanol and ammonia prices tumbled - ultimately leading to OCIP cutting its distribution completely last year and breaching its debt covenants - OCIP hitting a low in the $5s. (At that time, both methanol and ammonia prices troughed at around $200 per metric ton).

Curiously, mid to late last year, Nassef personally started buying OCIP units all the way up until OCI NV eventually helped refinance OCIP's debt. Shortly after, OCI NV announced a share deal acquiring all remaining OCIP units for ~$7.80 (OCI NV owns ~ 80% of OCIP) - a very opportunistic bid to say the least - especially as methanol prices were just beginning to recover. Interesting, OCI NV shares also rallied meaningfully, bringing the implied share price deal for OCIP to > $10.

Recently, OCIP announced the independent committee could not get OCI NV to improve its bid and OCIP quickly traded to below its initial bid price ($7.8) despite a much better commodity price environment.

In fact, Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) just announced its 1Q results and it realized $365 methanol prices for the quarter. Putting that in my OCIP model, I get annual cash distributions of > $1.50. At $330 methanol, I get cash distribution of $1.30. Either way, we are looking at a cash distribution yield of 16% that will likely be reinstated as soon as OCIP releases 1Q results.

Separate from valuation, we also get a free option of another bid emerging either from OCI NV - perhaps they would go for a cash bid this time to lock in the price. CF Industries might also be interested in making a bid. This might be a stretch but the head of OCIP's independent committee is a former Terra Industries senior executive vice president who was acquired by CF Industries. CF Industries itself tried to acquire OCI NV previously but failed.

Finally, looking at the ownership register, we can see Sam Zell's family office Chai Trust bought 1,000,000 units - a heavy weight investor that will likely protect minority OCIP unitholder interests.

So, as the title suggests, the deal break is really a blessing in disguise, letting investors pick up an MLP that could yield 16%. In terms of a target yield, I would point readers to a recent study by Macquarie that suggests no-growth MLP fair value yields should be about 7.6%. That gets me an OCIP target of $17. A more conservative 10% required yield gets me an OCIP target of $13.

In terms of the commodities, I would highlight that methanol drives the majority of the economics of OCIP. Methanol is a petrochemical commodity that uses natural gas as its feedstock and was historically used for applications just as formaldehyde (resins for wood products), paints and plastics. Over time, the industry discovered new applications for methanol that were tied to energy uses such as fuel blending. The most recent new application is MTO, Methanol To Olefins, for the production of ethyl, propylene and plastics. Methanol is unique in that it has sustained demand growth in the mid-single digits for the past 15 or so years. At the same time, supply has had some trouble keeping up, as regions with low cost natural gas has had production and gas reliability issues (especially the Middle East). Because of methanol's energy-related demand, the severe downturn in oil prices dragged methanol prices significantly lower last year to the $200 per mt range. With oil prices stabilizing and methanol demand growth, I expect methanol prices to sustain in the $300 to $400 range. Readers can find more details here.

Ammonia is a commodity that is used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers that had also seen weak demand. The floor in ammonia prices are typically driven by the cost structure of higher natural gas input cost facilities in Europe. We can see there seems to be a $200 per mt floor for ammonia prices for OCIP.

