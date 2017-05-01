GGP (GGP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GGP, Inc. (NYSE:GGP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 01, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Kevin Berry - GGP, Inc.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Analysts

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Kevin Berry - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to GGP first quarter 2017 earnings call hosted by Sandeep Mathrani, our CEO; and Michael Berman, our CFO. Please note that certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Please reference our earnings press release and SEC filings for a detailed discussion.

Statements made during this call may include time-sensitive information, accurate only as of today, May 1, 2017. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC and also available on our website.

It's my pleasure to turn the call over to Sandeep.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we released our first quarter earnings. I'd like to highlight a few items. Company FFO per diluted share for the first quarter was $0.36, consistent with our guidance and consensus. Our core business in the first quarter yielded same-store NOI growth of 2.9% and EBITDA growth of 3.7%.

Our guidance for 2017 is $1.56 to $1.60 per share or a midpoint of $1.58, consistent with consensus. Our board declared a dividend of $0.22 for the quarter, representing a 16% increase from the same quarter last year.

Operating metrics remained strong given the portfolio's high quality. The portfolio was 95.9% leased at quarter-end compared to 96.1% a year ago, the decrease primarily due to tenant bankruptcies during the quarter. The related store closures affected 1.2 million square feet within our portfolio. To-date, we have re-leased nearly 80% of the space.

Looking back over the past couple of years for perspective, in early 2015, there were also a number of tenant bankruptcies, and the portfolio was 95.8% leased compared to 96.2% leased in the first quarter of 2014. By the end of 2015, the portfolio recovered to 96.9% leased. We anticipate a similar recovery this year given our leasing progress.

In the U.S., there's approximately 8 billion square feet of total retail square footage. 1.2 billion square feet is considered high quality, of which we control 100 million square feet in our top 100 retail assets. Leased up (03:08) 100 accounts for approximately 95% of the company NOI. Investors should invest with companies that own the best retail real estate in the U.S. The best real estate wins in the end.

Let me expand. The same-store NOI growth for the A assets in our portfolio for the year will be 4% including the bankruptcies. Please note that 80% of our NOI is from the A assets. NOI weighting each asset for sales and lease spreads more clearly shows the high quality of the portfolio. NOI-weighted sales was $705 a foot, up 1.8%. And NOI-weighted lease spreads were up 15.5%.

Total sales less anchors as reported in our supplement increased 0.9% to $21.3 billion. The apparel category, which accounts for approximately one-half of total sales and one-half of inline GLA decreased by 1.8%. Excluding apparel, sales increased 3.8%. Sales growth by category: electronics, up 4% or 5%; food, up 2.5%; home furnishing, up over 3.5%; health and personal care, up 3.3%; sporting goods, up almost 3%; miscellaneous, which includes theaters, mall entertainment, supermarkets, and other, were up 6.7%. The 3.8% sales growth in the non-apparel category tells that we are capturing more than our fair share of total sales.

Our view on the retail property landscape is that high-quality centers will continue to win and thrive in this environment. We see it every day in our leasing activity. Our business shopping center offer options in almost every major market, and we are seeing a continued flight to quality as they consolidate in the best locations where productivity can be maximized.

We're experiencing demand from grocery stores, cinemas, innovative entertainment venues, fitness center, and the list goes on. GGP's regional shopping center exhibit diversity of tenants and location, and access to 700,000 consumers per center compared to the other retail relative (05:38) formats that offer diversity of location with concentration of tenants, each (05:43) about 300,000 consumers. Once again, GGP's regional shopping centers exhibit diversity of tenant and locations.

In March, Primark opened at Staten Island Mall. Traffic increased over 10% from the prior weekend, and this increased level has been maintained. Also, Lidl, a German supermarket operator, will open soon in the recaptured Sears space. Lidl operates over 10,000 stores throughout Europe and is bringing their concept to the U.S. beginning with eight states. The expansion and redevelopment of the center is progressing according to plan. They're adding approximately 235,000 square feet and are currently 85% pre-leased.

I think it's useful to share with you how we are thinking about proportioning (06:36) the expansion at Staten Island Mall. Entertainment will be 54% and will include an amphitheater and Dave & Buster's. Apparel will be 17% and includes ZARA. Food and dining will be about 20% and will include Shake Shack. The remaining space will be taken by a variety of personal care, home furnishing, and other tenants such as Apple Bank, Ulta (07:05), Z Gallerie.

We're opening four new lifestyle and fitness centers through our centers. They're going to (07:14) Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City in a box that was previously occupied and owned by Macy's, The Shops at Bravern in Bellevue, Washington, Baybrook in the Houston market, and Southwest Plaza in the Denver, Colorado market. We announced that KidZania will open at Oakbrook Center, West of Chicago, and Stonebriar, north of Dallas, representing their first locations in the U.S. Please note we are creating new space (07:51) at both Oakbrook and Stonebriar as both centers are currently 99% leased. We look forward to doing more with KidZania. At 685 Fifth Avenue, we enter into a lease with TAG Heuer to occupy the last remaining available space. The asset is now 100% leased.

Our redevelopment activity is progressing as well. We anticipate breaking ground shortly on our ground-up development named The SoNo Collection located in Norwalk. Demand from retailers has been very strong, and as a result and in discussion with potential institutional partners, we're increasing the scale of the project. The leasing activity so far has produced rent numbers consistent with our expectations and demonstrated (08:43) shopping center with sales productivity well over $700 per square foot. We are about 50% pre-leased.

Institutional investors cannot get exposure to high-quality regional shopping centers and are eager to invest in a ground-up development. More parties have provided us with a letter of intent. We anticipate investing $300 million to $400 million annually by acquiring, redeveloping, and re-tenanting anchor space.

Our portfolio includes 65 million square feet of anchor space; 17 million of which we own today. The redevelopment of department store boxes is a key element of our long-term earnings growth, and we view this as a compelling opportunity to generate incremental income and improve our centers. Our last vacant department store box is located at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa and has been leased to HomeGoods, Marshalls, PetSmart and Ulta. We have no vacant boxes left.

Our capital allocation decisions reflect the value we see in the portfolio. We view our own stock to be attractive at this level, and we were active buying it during the first quarter. There is a wide discount between public and private markets. The sum of the parts is far greater than GGP's current stock price. We are reviewing all strategic alternatives to bridge the gap.

On the people side, I'm very proud to announce two key promotions within the GGP team. Rosemary Feit joined GGP in late 2004 as a General Practice Attorney and is our new Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Jared Chupaila came to GGP also in 2004 as a result of the Rouse acquisition when he was Property Manager of Fashion Show in Las Vegas. Jared moved into leasing and is our new Executive Vice President of Leasing. Rosemary and Jared are trusted members of my executive team. They each represent GGP's core values, are admired by their colleagues, and natural leaders within the organization.

We prioritize our five constituents: communities, retailers, employees, consumers and shareholders. We are proud of our investments in sustainability over the years, not just because it helps keep operating expenses in check but because it's the right thing to do. GGP is now amongst the top 10 companies in the U.S. for solar energy capacity.

In closing, high-quality retail properties should continue to gain market share. The divide between high-quality retail real estate and the rest is getting wider. The best centers are thriving and will continue to do so. As an owner of retail real estate, we must constantly evolve to attract tenants and customers. You see it in our leasing activity and the evolution of our tenant roster. Names on the top executive (11:57) have changed and have been replaced with tenants today that have an emotional connection with their customer and are profitable operating from our centers. Our centers have 400 national, 600 regional and 1,700 local. These are all unique tenants.

Michael will now review our financial results and guidance.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Sandeep, and good morning, everyone. We'll begin with some brief remarks on our first quarter, followed by some comments on the rest of our year before we open it up for questions. As always, please remember my guidance numbers are intended to be points on a range. Let's begin with the first quarter. Same store NOI came in at $561 million. Tenant bankruptcies impacted the first quarter by approximately 1% compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Net G&A for the quarter was a negative $37 million compared to a negative $19 million in the first quarter of 2016. The bulk of the differential is due to the Seritage stock gain last year. The rest is a onetime reduction in the bonus pool that occurred in 2016.

Company EBITDA for the quarter was $544 million. And we show the impact of the condos and Seritage gain and the compensation onetime event on our results on page 4 of our supplement. (13:29) operations impacted our quarter by approximately a minus $6.5 million of FFO, and this was included in our guidance. As you know, for a retailer, this is normal seasonality. Our company FFO came in at $0.36. The share count was about 956 million.

Now, let's move on to 2017 guidance. Bankruptcies will have about a $25 million impact on the same-store NOI for the year. We've seen some of that already in the first quarter. Mathematically, this equates to an average rate of $45 to $50 for six months downtime and approximately 1 million square feet. This excludes any impact from the Limited, which we discussed on our last call as already in our guidance.

We are now accounting for all of the others that have announced bankruptcy such as BCBG, Wet Seal, Vanity and Bebe. The bankruptcy impact is felt strongest in the second quarter and less than as the year progresses. We had some other small revenue and expense NOI items that are offset by some net G&A improvement.

As we move through the quarters, we expect second half same-store NOI to be around 3% to 4% as we move pass the impact of the bankruptcies. And we anticipate company EBITDA to trend towards 4% to 5% growth in the second half as we move pass some of the adjustments noted above. At the midpoint of our range, we are at $1.58 company FFO per share, in line with consensus.

Moving on to the second quarter, we forecast the midpoint of $0.35 per share. Finally, we expect to continue to show progress in deleveraging with a net debt to EBITDA ratio by year-end of around 7.8 times. We have over $2 billion in liquidity, no more 2017 maturities, and we have about $500 million of debt coming due next year weighted towards the back half of the year.

And now, let's open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. Our first question will come from the line of Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Please proceed.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Good morning. So, Sandeep, just a question, I mean, in your opening comments, you mentioned strategic options, reviewing everything on the table, sort of sound like your old colleagues. When you are talking about that, I mean, should we be taking that as a sale of the company or is it more along line, consistent with what you guys have been doing previously, which has been joint venturing assets and monetizing things in that regard?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, as I mentioned in my comments, Alex, 80% of my NOI comes from the A assets that are growing at 4%. A assets trade from mid-3s to low-4s. You do the math. The break-up value is far in excess of where we trade today. We're evaluating all alternatives, and we will pick a path in the near term by looking at assets on both ends of the quality (16:51) spectrum. There is no sacred cow. We could sell assets and dividend (16:56) cash. We could sell asset and buy back our shares. We will get value to our shareholders. The break-up value is more than the current market capitalization. The business is strong. We will pick a path soon.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Okay. And then the second question is, Mike, going to the guidance, it sounds like the impact, the $0.01 trim is, in fact, because of the bankruptcies. But just curious, when you guys put together guidance back in February, how many of the recent bankruptcies/door closings were you already sort of knew about and were thinking about versus were truly surprises that are incremental to what you guys had laid out even internally to what you laid out back in February?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

When we run the call in February, as you recall, there was a lot of stuff going on in the market. People were filing. There was a lot of noise. We have a lot of square feet to try to figure out. We thought we gave the impression – and maybe we weren't 100% clear – that the only thing that was in our guidance at the time would be limited and that we would get back on the rest. We've had the opportunity to go through all the spaces, all the items, and that's why we're giving you that change today with respect to that $25 million.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Okay.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Alex, I might just add, reemphasize what I said. Do we know and keep a track on retailers that have a potential of filing for bankruptcy? Yes. That is the reason why up to 1.2 million square feet, almost 1 million square feet has been leased (18:31) what we tend to do is to look at the weaker retailers and we try to prelease that space and we put those leases on a shelf awaiting if and when a retailer files for bankruptcy. And so, the reason we're ahead on the leasing front is because we projected that. But we never know when that's going to occur, so we never put it into guidance. We put limited into guidance, as Michael said, because that event had occurred in February.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Okay. No, it's just helpful. I would think that when you guys are providing the outlook at the beginning of the year, it would include some buffer. Hopefully, that's something in the future. But, Mike, appreciate the comments, and Sandeep as well. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Vincent Chao with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi Hey. Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to stick with the bankruptcies here for a second, just to be clear. The $25 million, it sounds like contemplated to everybody that's announced so far beyond what you had in terms of the Limited. But does it not include any future as of yet of bankruptcies? Is that correct?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Vince, probably a small amount that's in there for some smaller guys. Some people have announced large store closings that not only impact us a little bit. We're trying not to give too much guessing here, Vince, because it can go a lot of different ways. We have a little bit of cushion in there but not a lot.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thanks. And I appreciate the commentary on Staten Island mall in terms of the mix and how that's shifting. So, the 17% apparel mix is quite a bit lower than what the total portfolio is today, and I know that's been coming down over time as well. I don't think Staten Island is supposed to be a blueprint, but can you give us some sense of where you think that 50%-ish mix of apparel will end up maybe over the next 5 years, 10 years just to get a sense of how radically these mall tenancy goals will change here?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, I almost reversed it and sort of sit back and say, what are the other categories that will actually increase. I mean, food has gone from 6% to 13%. It's projected to go to 20% by 2025. Food currently is 30% in all Asian regional malls. So, you could start to see food go up. Entertainment, movie theater sales hit a record $11.4 billion last year. I mean, this is an industry that was threatened a decade ago and is now on the rise. And as we've shown you that we've done almost close to 60 movie theater deals in our properties and you're starting to see entertainment sort of rise. There's a function of what you see coming into play. By default, I think apparel will go down. How much can it go down more? My guess is another 10% or so. So, sort of stayed less than about (21:35) 40%.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And I guess, historically, restaurants have been considered a little bit higher risk from a credit respective. Obviously, things have changed environmentally. But I guess, it sounds like you're comfortable going up to that 20%, 25%, maybe even 30% all over the Asia mix. Is that correct?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I think we've actually said previously, we're at about 13%. We think about 15%, 16% is about the right time right now. You should be aware that America spend more in restaurants than in grocery stores for the first time in 2016.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust. Please proceed.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you. Just going back to the strategic options comment. From the plate of options that you have, buying back stocks, spinoff or asset sales or selling the company, is there one or a couple that is tied to least attractive (22:35)?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

There is no sacred cow.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And your comments about how 80% of NOI comes from A malls that were going 4%. I just wanted to get a sense of how you think about pending CapEx flow for maybe the non-A or including A but just overall CapEx because even though the non-A is only 20% of NOI, isn't the concern that the CapEx flow could be 30% of NOI or 30% of whatever CapEx options you're looking at because it just maybe takes undue amount of CapEx flow from the company?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, the A's are generally about 10% of NOI, and the B's are generally 13% to 14% of NOI.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Are we talking about CapEx?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

No, OpEx (23:30).

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. All right.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

All CapEx and allowance CapEx that's in that now (23:37).

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI. Please proceed.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Thanks. I guess, a lot of my questions had been addressed, so I won't go back over them. But, Sandeep, maybe just talk a little bit about Norwalk and just maybe how the mix of that mall has sort of changed or how that has evolved. I think you said it actually may be getting bigger. I just maybe wanted you to expand on that a bit.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Well, we've chosen to be prudent here. We've chosen to seek out institutional investors to come in and be our partner. The institutional investor base is eager to acquire more A centers. There are no A centers in the market for sale. They've elected to be part of a ground-up development such as Norwalk. And in discussions with them, because there are so few of these, the question is, should we increase the size of the project from about 200,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet. We're evaluating that. The leasing activity, as I mentioned, if this project was 300,000 square feet is pre-leased to about 50% today. The mix so far has been a combination of entertainment, fitness, restaurants, apparel, electronics, home furnishing. I will actually venture to say, of that 50%, a larger percentage has been non-apparel.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

And would you still be targeting the same kind of high single-digit, maybe low double-digit return on that?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Yeah. We've said it's an 8% to 10% return. The rents we are getting today would demonstrate that the retailers feel that the sales productivity of the center will be in the high-700s.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho. Please proceed.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Hey. Good morning out there. Sandeep, I understand you're not going to want to talk about tenant-specific lease terms. But what can you tell us about the KidZania leases broadly speaking? I'm curious if they're looking to pay rents closer to inline tenants? How much square footage on average they're seeking? How many stores or how much exposure you may want to add to your portfolio? And then any comments around TI packages?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, they sort of (26:11) are not anchor deals, and they're not inline deals. They take about 60,000 square feet. They do terms I think as a 20-year term. And we get, I would sort of sit back and say, a return of at least 6%, if not slightly higher.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. Thank you for that. And then the operating environment impact on the recently completed redevs and those that are contemplated to start soon, I'm wondering, are you hitting your return expectations? Is the operating environment making more difficult to get there? And then also, are you adjusting underwriting expectations today for projects soon to be starting in light of – I understand your 8% to 10% threshold, but are you finding that the returns are now closer to the lower end or perhaps anything else you could share on that front?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I think business is as usual. We don't start unless it's pre-leased. We've actually maintained that our Seritage venture produces still sort of 7%. The non-Seritage is between 8% and 10%. So, I think we've maintained exactly in that sort of wheelhouse. The tenant demand is there. Again, these are the better quality assets which is where most of the redevelopment is occurring and there is a demand for space as evidenced by even in a trailing 12-month leasing spread actually inched up a little bit even though I'll continue to maintain guidance of spreads at 8% to 10%. They have inched up. So, it sort of speaks to a flight to quality to good real estate (27:47).

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Got it. Thank you. And one last one, Michael, if I could ask you. Is there any rational – or help me understand the big jump in year-over-year property management and other costs. Anything there that you can share or anything notable?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Yeah. So, we tried to lay those out on page 4, but effectively, on the G&A front, we had the Seritage gain last year which is included in my net G&A number. And we had that onetime bonus point impact. So, we had a $20 million swing from one year to the next. It looks like this year was much higher than last year, but the reality is we really need to adjust for the run rate.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Specifically, the property management and other costs out (28:30).

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

That's the bonus pool.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Wes Golladay with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Going back to the Norwalk development. Can you clarify, would the expansion drive the joint venture potential or you're thinking about joint venturing it as is as well?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

We are thinking of joint venturing it as is as well.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then looking at the – you've done a pretty good job of preleasing some of the bankruptcies. I think you mentioned, Michael, a six-month downtime. Is the space pretty comparable that the new tenant will occupy or is it going to be much build (29:15) combining space, tightening up (29:16) space, or is it just going to be a pretty low CapEx new tenant coming in?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

It's pretty comparable.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Nick Yulico with UBS. Please proceed.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Thanks. Michael, can you just go through – you talked about the leverage target at the end of the year, 7.8 times debt to EBITDA. How does that get reduced? And also, maybe explain what your comfort level is right now on variable rate debt exposure. Looks like you took up – you have now a balance on the line of credit, and so I'm just wondering how to think about how you're going to keep that funding in place for the rest of the year.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

So, with respect to the net debt number, that's effectively as we've been saying for a long time, the growth in EBITDA. Some of it is the amortization of debt that occurs, but generally, it's the growth in EBITDA that is the driver of that statistic.

With respect to the line, we just had a timing issue on cash. We expect that to be zero by the end of the year. We paid the special dividend in the first quarter. We paid the regular dividend in the first quarter. We paid the bonus pool in the first quarter. The first quarter has a large chunk of cash. So, we feel pretty good about our liquidity position. We don't really have anything going on in the marketplace right now in terms of loans. And as far as the floating rate exposure and we've maintained this for a while, since we are a one loan, one property philosophy, if we have an asset that's not ready for fixed financing, it's going to be floating rate. That's just the definition. We also have about half of the floating rate is in a term loan with the banks that has a fairly good maturity on it.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then, I guess, just last question is on the occupancy impact. You gave some numbers on bankruptcy being a bigger impact in the second quarter. Is it possible to just get a sort of an occupancy number for the second quarter?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

I don't have that broken out. We were really just trying to focus people on the cash flow and the downtime. It does take time to get these people back in, but I don't have a specific occupancy target for the second quarter.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks, everyone.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Craig Schmidt with Bank of America. Please proceed.

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thank you. I was wondering – you touched on it, but maybe an update on the Seritage JVs and then maybe just a little broader overview on anchor repositioning can include (32:01) Tysons Galleria?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Hi, Craig. So, we have 12 Seritage JVs, four are under construction, and I said I think in my previous call, the various other ones have dates and time lines, and 9 out of the 12 so far are pre-leased. So, we hope to see starting construction on another five hopefully in the next 12 months.

As it relates to the other acquisitions, as you know, both in the case Tysons and Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco, we recaptured the Macy's boxes, and they sort of have a sale leaseback for three years I believe. We are making headway in Stonestown. It's virtually 100% now leased. We hope to recapture it a year ahead of schedule, again, showing the demand for A quality assets. And in the case of Tysons, again, we have very good leasing progress. Again, I fully expect by year-end, we'll be 100% leased on the Tysons box.

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Christy McElroy with Citi. Please proceed.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, Sandeep. It's Michael Bilerman here with Christy. So, I recognized you said there's no sacred cows, but maybe you can talk a little bit about the process on what you mean by strategic alternatives bridging the gap. Is this just senior management doing their job for shareholders? Is the board involved? Is there a special committee of the board? Just talk a little bit about what the process here is because making a statement about strategic alternatives is a pretty powerful statement.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Hi, Michael. As I mentioned, I don't want to be repetitive that there's no sacred cow. We will look at all alternatives, okay? We've done the math and we looked at our top 80 assets, and we find that after a while, we are all (34:13) in the real estate business. There is a demand for space. And we know that the math of just the value of the A asset is so much in excess of what we create today. It will be naïve for us not to look at all options available to us to create shareholder value.

And I think we've said this in numerous investor meetings. As a matter of fact, at the Citi conference, we said it in almost every meeting, but I think it takes a sense of urgency when devaluation is not being appropriately met in the marketplace. So, we will evaluate one of multiple paths to go on, and we will make some decisions in the near term.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

But when you say, we, I guess, who is we? Is that you and your management team? Is that the board? And I was asking (35:06) you have a 30% shareholder in Brookfield that also is on the board, and I got to assume(35:12) based on where they view value based on interest. They also believe there's a big discount. So, I am just trying to understand when you say, strategic alternatives, is this a board-level decision? Is this a management decision? And how is Brookfield taking part in those discussions?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

It will always involve the board because any decision over a $100 million required more consent, okay? So, it will be management's recommendation, and the board will review and approve our path forward. Brookfield, like any other investor, cares about shareholder value creation, and we will evaluate what's the best way to bridge the gap between the value as we see of the company, okay, and where it creates today.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, Sandeep. It's Christy here. Just looking at the stats you discussed, the ex apparel sales of 3.8%, with that level of disparity between the performance of the apparel retailers within your malls versus the non-apparel, what impact does that have on your ability to push rents for apparel versus other? Is that kind of disparity apparent in sort of the breakout of those re-leasing spreads as well? And with other categories performing better, will that just continue the results in apparel declining as a percent of NOI in your malls or will apparel retailers agree to pay higher occupancy costs to remain?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I think it's a little bit of both. I think the disparity of real estate and the retailer wants to maintain their position in the shopping center. They would have to pay the appropriate rent and maybe in the short term, a slight hedge up (36:53) in occupancy cost maybe. We've seen that with retailers. I mean, it was actually turned around, and Talbots is a great example. Talbots continued to pay rent while they were in a turnaround. They've done a fantastic job turning around their business. It was important for them to maintain their position of real estate and decided to take the difficult pain while they were in the turnaround process. I'm only giving you a success story. J.Jill very similar. Again, I'm very proud to say that these are power retailers who had turned their business around and move forward. I would also sit back and tell you that there are power retailers eager to expand as they have seen the carnage of the tenants that went bankrupt who have been in a weak position for long periods of time such as Limited, such as Wet Seal.

And so, we are actually seeing other retailers who have performed, stepping up and increasing their size and scale in the shopping centers so that they can actually take advantage of the loss (37:59) sales from the bankrupt retailers. So, I think it's a little bit of both. I think the better assets have continued to perform. And I think what we see is – what we don't break out is between the A assets and the B assets that the carnage is more so in the lower-quality assets than the higher-quality assets. And as I demonstrated that the big delta in NOI weighted in sales is 705 to none. NOI weight is 591. So, you can just sort of appreciate that that sort of apply even for apparel in the higher-quality assets versus the lower-quality assets. And we're not NOI weighting at 1.8%.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Linda Tsai with Barclays. Please proceed.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yes. Hi. Given you started monitoring traffic, can you provide some details around what you've done in the quarter?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, traffic has been steadily building through the year. So, traffic (38:59) is slightly up. In our shopping centers, only a handful of them have sort of calendared (39:06), if you will, so you could gear away your comp. But we will tell you that we see – if I would suggest to look at the amount of traffic in the first quarter, the first quarter had January at 30% of the traffic, February, 30% of traffic, March had 40% of the traffic, and April is building ahead of March. So, we're actually seeing traffic build. Again, the best function of showing you that the centers are performing well is actually sales have picked up.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. And then in terms of the store closures, is it evenly distributed across the A's and the non-A's or did you see a higher percentage of square footage closed in the non-A malls, which I know you pointed out as 20% of NOI?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Right. So, the ones that obviously liquidated like Wet Seal and Limited (39:56) across the board. The sort of ones that have not – I'll give you a little example, Payless Shoe announced bankruptcy. Thus far, we only have two closures of the 80-odd Paylesses that we have. Rue21 announced a list of 400 closures. Thus far, we only have 14, and so they tend to be in the lower-quality assets.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. And then just one final one for Michael. Given the comments around depressed occupancy in 2Q, what would be a reasonable same-store growth expectation for that quarter?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Well, it probably be even worse than the year. The bankruptcies will hit. Probably 10 of that 25 will probably hit the second quarter, so less than the first quarter.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust. Please proceed.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks again. Just a couple of quick ones. Can you update your annual same-store NOI guidance from the original 4% to 4.5%?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Well, if you take out the $25 million, that's a big chunk of it. And then there were some odds and ends around same store that kind of offset in net G&A. But I think if you look at what we said in the comments, you can pretty much get there.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And is Arrow (41:18), is that in the same (41:19)

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Arrow (41:22) is basically out of everything other than FFO. (41:27) it's all down in the FFO. There is a line item in our supplement (41:31). I think it's net investment income, which is where the pre-tax income of Arrow (41:37) goes, and then we have a tax provision. So, it's out of the EBITDA. It's out of the company NOI. It's out of the same-store NOI.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Floris van Dijkum with Boenning. Please proceed.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood

Great. Good morning, guys. Question for you on your returns of your redevelopments. Sandeep, did you say that your returns from the Seritage redevelopments are lower than your wholly owned redevelopments?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Yes. At this moment in time, it's been and we've maintained – that's been 7%, and (42:14) for that is obviously half the space is being leased back to Sears.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood

Okay. The other question I have for you and you mentioned strategic options, and if I hear you talk about the fact that your NOI-weighted sales are significantly higher, in fact, it would be among the highest in the sector, your leasing spreads would be significantly higher than they are today, if you were to do a spin of your 45 B malls, I mean, that would be significant size, about $8 billion in value. What still prevents you from doing something like that and really highlighting the true value in your A mall portfolio?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

All I'm going to say is that it doesn't – NOI weighting highlights the quality of the portfolio. Spinning assets doesn't mean that that could not be one of the options, that we were the first people to spin (43:19). So, you could say in this cycle, we invented the spin. And so, the answer is you just lose whatever X hundreds of millions of dollars of cash flow. It really doesn't change your portfolio. The investor base needs to see a higher-quality asset without appreciating that NOI rating does the same thing.

We hear you. And from our perspective, like I said, the way to value the asset pool is to figure out how we demonstrate that the sum of the parts is greater than the whole because at the end of the day, we're in the retail real estate business. And the disconnect that exists between the private and the public market is extensive. I actually gave you that on the A asset, the market price is in the mid-three to the low-fours. You take 80% of my NOI and do the math, you'll see that we're in the real estate business. And at some stage, the market will appreciate the value of the real estate, and it may be (44:32) to demonstrate how we show them that. And again, it's our job to create shareholder value and we are focused on it.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Michael Mueller with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. Hi. Going back to redevelopment a little bit, I know you mentioned Seritage already, and, Sandeep, you talked about $300 million to $400 million of annual box redevelopment. And I'm just curious, I mean, how do you feel about the visibility of actually getting those boxes back to have that spend per year over the next few years?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Well, we've already identified for 2018 and 2019, right? So, right now, we've identified we control the real estate. We are in the redevelopment process. So, to get that sort of $30-ish million in 2018 and the same $30-ish million in 2019 of incremental NOI is already in development, right? So, to effectuate that in 2018, you have to be well under construction today.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. That's it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI. Please proceed.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Yeah. Thanks. I just want to follow up and ask about the board changes and anything that you could sort of share with us.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, over the last six years, we believe in good corporate governance and in a rotation of our Board of Directors. As you may remember or may not, in 2010, 2011, we had John Schreiber, Cyrus Madon, Sheli Rosenberg as part of the board, and they will pivot out in the last couple of years.

So, we actually feel that it's good corporate governance to rotate our directors. And we are actually very happy to have Janice Fukakusa who was the CFO of RBC and (46:39) who was Head of Real Estate of (46:42) to be new board members after our annual shift.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Christy McElroy with Citi. Please proceed.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, Sandeep. It's Michael again. As I think back to when you joint ventured Ala Moana or Fashion Show, part of that was reducing exposure in certain assets, highlight the value, deleverage. As I think about your high-quality assets and respecting that there's a disconnect between public and private market pricing, part of the hesitation I think in the past was giving up the higher-growth level in those assets just to highlight value. And so, I understand it from a risk profile and Ala Moana a $5 billion asset in the middle of the ocean trying to reduce some of that risk and get value. But maybe just I guess, why joint venture assets as one of the options? Does that solve the problem?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Michael, I think it's up to us to sort of think a path. Just for the sake of discussion, if you sold an asset and you dividended up the cash to your investor base and they believe they're going to invest their money, all it does is it takes it off the top. If you buy back a stock, it's a whole different animal. So, I could take a very extreme situation and say, let me sell 80 malls and dividend out $25 in dividends or some math better than that. And then I have 50 assets using $0.5 billion of cash flow with a zero stock price or, say, $0.25 stock price. I don't know the answer. All I'm trying to demonstrate is that if the market doesn't value the real estate, it's our job to make sure that the investors get their appreciation either in the form of dividend or some form of demonstration that we are in the real estate business and relatively to be valued appropriately. So, I don't really have an answer. All I do realize is the disconnected part is so wide. It is up to us to demonstrate to the market that there's a real estate value at stake here.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And are you involving advisers in this analysis and conversation at this point or this is purely just management and the board evaluating strategic alternatives?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

It's just the management and the board.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And at this point, I just want to confirm, Brookfield is part of those discussions. And I guess, at what point do you – arguably, that is an option if you want to stimulate trying to get them to want to take out the company. When did that process break down in terms of negotiations?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Michael, we have just started the process of evaluating the path that we want to take. The disconnect has widened as you can all appreciate in the last 30 days.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Last one, just you talked about A assets in the mid-3s, low-4s, I guess, what gives you confidence about would be the current market today given some of the negative rhetoric, given that there hasn't been many sales since some of the ones that you've done the last 18 months?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, when we went out to put the project of Norwalk to find institutional investors, each one of the four institutional investors that presented a proposal to us for Norwalk inquired what's the asset sales or JV partnership in the built stabilized (50:40) assets. And they did tell us in discussions how they view the market pricing to be. As a matter of fact, if you speak to most of the institutional investors and ask them which is the best performing asset class within that portfolio, it usually is super regional malls that have produced over the last 20 years the best return. And we continue to see that today. If I actually just look at the A's and the higher-quality A's, it's actually as the quality increases, that growth rate goes from 4% to 5% even in this environment.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Right. Great. Thank you so much.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Thanks, Michael.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session for now. It's my pleasure to hand the call back over to Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Executive Officer, for closing comments and remarks. Sir?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Thank you for joining the call. Please contact Michael or Kevin with any questions you might have. We look forward to seeing many of you over the next couple of months. And I'll see you at ICSC and NAREIT. Have a great day.

