The IBM Of The Future?

A History of Gifts

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has a core tenet of shareholder returns. The company's three major pillars of returns are dividends, repurchases, and reinvestment into the company's operations. The reinvestment is perhaps the most important, allowing IBM to put its cash flows to work by building the company's business segments. This creates more cash flow, which allows IBM to return more cash to investors by other methods. Historically IBM has reinvested about 5-6% of revenues back into research and development to help keep the business keep growing. The company's strategic buybacks have helped the company reduce its share count which boosts earnings per share a bit, a healthy accompaniment to organic earnings growth. And the final pillar of dividends, my favorite, is the most direct return to shareholders. This cash payment may be spent at the shareholder's discretion, to either purchase more shares or spend in other ways. And while IBM is repurchasing shares, the dividend payments will be a bit cheaper as the share count decreases. These three measures of returns work together, with each having its own importance.

IBM's dividend payments have grown at an average annual rate of around 11% over the past 5 years. The share count has shrunken to roughly 950 million shares, (nearly half the size the company was in 2004). I've previously written a perspective on IBM's massive repurchase efforts over the years, showing some of the changes the company has gone through during that time. Also I've published a discounted cash flow model with my estimate of IBM's fair value ataround $184/share. I'm going to revisit parts of the model to attempt a forecast at IBM's potential for shareholder returns during the next 10 years.

Free Cash Flow Forecast

The full discounted cash flow model has already been presented elsewhere, but parts of it will be highlighted here. The primary result to highlight is the projection of cash flows for the next 10 years, obtained from adjustment of EBITDA (estimated at roughly 24% revenue margin). IBM's free cash flow will be the proxy by which dividend and repurchase capability will be measured. During 2017, IBM might be expected to pay out $5.6 billion in dividends. This is an increase of 5.6% over 2016's dividend payments. The past 5 years, dividend payments have grown at an average rate of 6%. For this projection, that same growth rate in annual net dividends paid will be assumed.

Revenue/EBITDA Projections

FCF Projections

Taking the projection a step further, it will be assumed that the remainder of the free cash flow will be entirely used for repurchases.

Share Count Reduction

While the company's dividend can keep growing, the share count will also continue shrinking. The average repurchase price will be assumed to change with revenue growth, since the company's past prospects have been largely affected by growth or shrinkage of revenue. The updated share counts will help forecast the dividends paid per share.

The company's strategic accompaniment of dividends with repurchases maintains a decreasing share count while the company's dividend continues to grow.

Projected IBM FCF, Dividends, and Repurchases

Year FCF ($Million) Dividends ($Million) Repurchases ($Million) Share Price Share Count (Million) Div/Share ($) FCF Payout (%) 2017E 10,592 5,618 4,974 $163.00 946 $5.94 53% 2018E 9,187 5,955 3,232 $164.17 915 $6.50 65% 2019E 9,183 6,312 2,870 $167.49 896 $7.05 69% 2020E 10,137 6,691 3,446 $173.05 879 $7.62 66% 2021E 10,534 7,093 3,441 $180.95 859 $8.26 67% 2022E 11,074 7,518 3,556 $191.34 840 $8.95 68% 2023E 12,435 7,969 4,466 $198.79 821 $9.71 64% 2024E 12,963 8,447 4,516 $207.89 799 $10.58 65% 2025E 13,597 8,954 4,643 $218.69 777 $11.52 66% 2026E 14,342 9,491 4,851 $231.25 756 $12.56 66%

If the share price moves roughly commensurate with the projected revenue growth, IBM would have an attractive yield accompanied by a shrinking share count. These dividend payments would be between 50 and 70% of FCF, a fairly safe payout level.

Possible IBM Dividend Yields and Growth Rates

Year Projected Yield (%) Yield Growth (%) Div/share growth ($) 2017E 3.6% 2018E 4.0% 8.8% 9.5% 2019E 4.2% 6.2% 8.3% 2020E 4.4% 4.6% 8.1% 2021E 4.6% 3.7% 8.5% 2022E 4.7% 2.5% 8.4% 2023E 4.9% 4.3% 8.4% 2024E 5.1% 4.2% 9.0% 2025E 5.3% 3.6% 9.0% 2026E 5.4% 3.1% 9.0%

Because of the dividend/repurchase compound effect, the projected dividend/share payout is able to grow faster than the rate of net total dividend payments (6% as projected above).

Final Thoughts

IBM has a good history of returning cash to shareholders, which will continue for the foreseeable future. Share counts will be decreased, while dividend payments will be able to grow. IBM's shareholder return program looks bright, and will be fueled by the company's current strong cash flows and future cash flow growth. Whether or not IBM chooses to allocate free cash flows in the above projected manner, the projection is an illustration of the company's effective mechanism of shareholder returns. The company's current yield of 3.7% and $6.00/share forward annual payout will very probably keep growing.

Compared to peers and the industry average, the company is moderately undervalued now on a P/E and EV/EBITDA basis. Additionally IBM currently trades at around $160 and a forward P/E of 13.4. I will look to add shares if the price drops under $150.

Author's Note:

