We believe the consensus's estimate for global decline rates is too low, and the difference explains why we think there will be a supply shortage in the future.

We give a continued discussion on what depletion and decline rates mean for the global oil markets.

Depletion versus Decline Rates and why it's so important

Last week, we shared with readers why Pierre Andurand remains bullish on oil. We outlined in the article various reasons for his bullish stance, but we pointed out that the most important thesis of them all wasn't US shale or floating storage declining, it's the thesis that non-OPEC ex-US production will continue to decline in the years ahead due to lack of upstream capex investment.

Today, we will continue the discussion around the topic of depletion rates versus decline rates and what we are seeing in the global oil markets.

In an investor presentation slide presented by Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) CEO and Chairman Paal Kibsgaard, the company illustrates the current increase in depletion rates:

What's particularly interesting about this slide is the increase in depletion rates in US GOM production. Since the oil downturn started, US Gulf of Mexico production has held up the Lower 48 production. The increase from 2014 was close to 300k b/d, and since US oil production bottomed last year, a bulk of the increase has been driven by US GOM production.

As we will see in the slide below, a dramatic rise in depletion rate is not sustainable:

In order to keep the production from plunging, producers would usually keep decline rates and depletion rates about the same as to give it time to add additional reserves. That wasn't the case over the last two years as a 50% cut in upstream capex saw global producers scramble to boost production at the expense of reserves. The big increases in depletion rates across the globe is the first warning sign that consensus's extrapolation of historical decline rates won't be of any use in estimating future conventional production decline rates.

An increase of just 50 basis points in non-OPEC ex-US and Russia production is close to 250k b/d. With consensus only estimating a 3% decline rate right now, we think they are underestimating decline rates by over 200 to 300 basis points. That means that consensus is currently underestimating a potential production deficit of 1 million to 1.5 million b/d per year. It's no surprise that the consensus sees US shale production meeting most of the annual demand increases, because they aren't incorporating the correct future decline rates.

The reason why this is so important to understand is that without proper upstream capex in adding additional reserves, producers globally will have to start decreasing production higher than expected to combat the spiking depletion rates. As a result, the non-OPEC ex- US and Russia decline rates will eat away most of the production growth coming out of OPEC, US, and Russia. If the oil market continues to grow, it will inevitably lead the market into a supply deficit. This is why the IEA warns a potential supply shortage in the future.

