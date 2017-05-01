Evaluating The Strength Of Concert Pharmaceuticals' Broad Patent Estate Covering Deuterated Compounds

Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE) owns approximately 100 patents on the deuterated form of huge blockbuster drugs such as ibrutinib, baricitinib, ruxolitinib, and ivacaftor. The market seems undecided how strong these patents are once challenged. Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) could have challenged CNCE's ivacaftor patents but instead opted to buy the asset most recently.

Now, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) recently filed an IPR petition against its deuterated-Jakafi patent. We're conducting an interview with an IP expert from a leading academic institution to understand if the "Obvious to Try" rationale is sufficient to institute an IPR.

Why Investors Should Care:

Much of the current interest in this space has been driven by the business models of a number of new companies that have invested resources in developing and patenting deuterated versions of a range of existing, non-deuterated therapeutic compounds- the 'Deuterium Switch'. The idea of this call is to understand whether patent protection can be achieved and defended.

Deuterated drugs collectively are worth at least a billion dollars. It would seem that the likelihood of obviousness rejections is increasing in this area. However, careful elucidation of metabolic outcomes from deuteration that would not be anticipated from the prior art, and are instead unexpected and unobvious, has enabled allowance.

Why Speak to an Expert:

The discussion will focus on recent cases surrounding deuterated drugs and give investors a better understanding of the "Obvious to Try" rationale.

The expert will be able to weigh in on the various intricacies of IP law and the strength of the patents regarding deuterated drugs.

Who's the Expert?

Has litigated biopharma patents throughout the U.S. and has authored dozens of articles on the topic including the Yale Law Journal, the Stanford Law Review, Science, and Nature.

Associate Professor of Law at New York Law School and affiliated faculty at the Innovation Center for Law and Technology. Previously this expert was a Fellow in the Center for Law and the Biosciences at Stanford Law School and a patent litigator at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York.

Questions Investors Are Asking the Expert:

Can you please share your opinion on the strength of deuterated drug patents once challenged, and if possible take reference to Concerts patent portfolio.

To start off, could you help us to understand (in layman's terms) how patents on drugs in the US are applied for, granted and what the procedure is to challenge these patents (eg what are IPRs etc). How easy is it to get patents granted or put differently, do patent applications undergo thorough assessments or are they granted quickly without an extensive review? The aim of this question is to understand if Concert broad patent portfolio is "worth anything" or if "anyone" could have built such a patent base.

Can you comment on Incyte's most recent IPR vs Concert's patent for the deuterated ruxolitinib?

Can you comment on Concert's plan to further investigative d-ruxolitinib in Alopecia areata. A company called Aclaris owns IP on the Method of Use for Alopecia areata. Why would Concert pursue this Indikation if the MoU is currently owned by another company?

Related to Incyte's recent IPR vs. Concert on deuterated ruxolitinib, how important is having an unexpected metabolic outcomes from deuteration that would not be anticipated from the prior art? My understanding is that d-ruxolinitib only has a 20% dosing advantage and does not have all the other PK advantages of other Concert molecules.

It has become increasingly difficult to obtain patent protection upon new applications through 'obviousness' such as is defined in 35 U.S.C. §103 'A patent may not be obtained…if the differences between the subject matter sought to be patented and the prior art are such that the subject matter as a whole would have been obvious at the time the invention was made to a person having ordinary skill in the art to which said subject matter pertains.' a) A key question in the field of deuterated drugs is 'Where is the deuterium switch with respect to §103 obviousness?' b) Please share your view on the strength of the "obviousness" argument. (The "obvious to try" rationale seems to be insufficient in prior IPR Trials such as the Venlafaxine trial (see link above). c) "The Board found the record did not establish that a person of ordinary skill in the art would have been motivated to modify venlafaxine to change its metabolism, and, further, that the effect of the substitution explained by Miwa is unpredictable and varies depending on what compound it is applied to, and there was no specific teaching to modify venlafaxine in that way (or a reasonable expectation of success). Further, Petitioner failed to show that switching deuterium for hydrogen would have been obvious to try, because there are over 124 million possible deuterated forms of venlafaxine, and no prior art teaching as to which should be used."

If one could establish that a patent application was filed before a certain percentage of these companies had disclosed the use of deuteration to modify drug pharmacokinetics or metabolism, couldn't one argue that since not all large pharmaceutical companies were yet disclosing drug deuteration in their patent applications, then the approach was non-obvious?

Even if IPRs are rejected which other loops do these companies who develop deuterated compounds need to "jump through" (I am thinking of patents on the Method of use for example)

Even if these patents can be challenged, would it make sense to rather partner up with CNCE instead of running long IPR trials?