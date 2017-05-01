Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Seeks $125 Million IPO

Given intense competition, prospective milestone payments on its lead candidates and unknown data results until 2018, my recommendation is to avoid the IPO.

The company is in late stage trials for migraine treatments, but won't have topline data until 2018.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals wants to raise $125 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (Pending:BHVN) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO by selling 8.33 million common shares at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

Biohaven has a large pipeline of treatments under development for neurological conditions.

The company is in or nearing Phase 3 trials for its lead candidates, but faces strong competition from other new treatments and must pay significant milestone and royalty payments for its candidates.

My recommendation is avoid the IPO.

Company

Biohaven was founded in 2014 to develop small molecule treatment candidates for a diverse set of ‘neurological diseases, including rare disorders.’

Management is headed by CEO Vlad Coric, M.D., who has been with the firm since October 2015 and previously was Group Director, Global Clinical Research at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Chief Medical Officer is Robert Berman, M.D., who joined Biohaven in November 2015 from a senior role at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The company has received $100 million in private investment from a large syndicate of institutional venture capital and private equity firms.

Technology

Biohaven has created a pipeline of treatment candidates based on two platforms:

Calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP

Glutamate modulation

In July 2016, Biohaven licensed the underlying CGRP candidates from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Glutamate modulation BHV-5000 from AstraZeneca, and cannot develop competitive treatments before 2023 (for Bristol-Myers); the licensing agreements also call for Biohaven to pay various milestone and royalty amounts contingent upon specified outcomes.

Below is a brief explainer video about the company:

(Source: Master Investor)

Biohaven’s pipeline is summarized in the following table:

(Source: Biohaven)

Biohaven intends to begin Phase 3 trials in 2H 2017 for its lead CGRP candidate for the treatment of migraine headaches, with topline results expected in 1Q 2018.

For its Glutamate candidate, the company began a Phase 2/3 trial in December 2016 and expects topline results also to be reported in 1Q 2018.

Market and Competition

According to a 2014 report by GlobalData, the global migraine market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 3.6%, a modest growth rate.

The report went on to state that the U.S.’s share of migraine treatment need is expected to dominate global demand, growing from a 77% share in 2012 to an 84% share in 2023.



Major competitive vendors that provide migraine treatments include:

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (Eli Lilly)

Allergan (AGN)

NuPathe

OptiNose

SUDA

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck (MRK)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

The company says that further competition may come from ‘opioids and other analgesics, monoclonal antibodies in development and Botox and other treatments that have been approved by the FDA for migraine.’

Financials

Biohaven’s recent financial results are typical for a clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm in that they feature large R&D expenses and significant cash burn from operations.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Biohaven S-1/A)

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $23.6 million in cash and restricted cash and $28.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

The company intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 8.33 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15 per share, subject to customary over-allotment options provided to the underwriters.

Biohaven says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We anticipate that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, will be used to advance our CGRP receptor antagonist and glutamate modulation platform product candidates; to repay indebtedness under our credit agreement and notes payable to related parties; to satisfy our obligation to purchase shares of capital stock of a privately held preclinical-stage company; and for working capital and other corporate purposes, including satisfaction of any of our milestone payment obligations under our license agreements.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint price of $15 per share, the post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $500 million.



Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Piper Jaffray, Barclays and others.

Commentary

Biohaven owns the worldwide rights to its two lead candidates, which are or will shortly be in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Management has stated in numerous instances that its lead candidates have shown ‘statistically significant improvement on the symptoms of pain, nausea, photophobia and phonophobia associated with migraine attacks.’

‘Statistically significant’ is a measure that means that there is a 5% chance (one in twenty) that the results are random.

So, the phrase is used frequently to support views that are not iron-clad, so potential investors should proceed with caution.

Another cautionary aspect to Biohaven as a public stock, is that it will owe significant milestone payments and royalties for its lead candidates, assuming success. Although it owns the worldwide commercial rights, it will pay significantly for them which may require further equity and/or debt issuance, potentially diluting shareholders.

Competition is a major issue, with CoLucid/Eli Lilly’s Lasmiditan drug expected to be a worldwide blockbuster after having successfully completed the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials. Eli Lilly acquired CoLucid on the heels of that trial result, for approximately $960 million in cash.

While the acquisition is one respect a validation of the advances possible in migraine treatment, Biohaven has several years at the earliest before it can get its lead candidates into market, and that assumes positive trial results.

Biohaven’s management team appears to be top-tier, with its senior executives moving over from Bristol-Myers Squibb, but there has been no major collaboration partnership to reduce risk and access the deep pockets of a major pharma firm.

The company has a large pipeline of promising treatments, but the combination of strong competition, no major collaboration partner and significant future royalty and milestone payouts assuming success indicates to me that the IPO stock is one to watch from the sidelines for now.

Accordingly, my recommendation is to avoid the IPO.

