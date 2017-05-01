Education Realty Trust's (EDR) CEO Randy Churchey on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EdR. (NYSE:EDR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 01, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Drew Koester

Thank you and good morning. We would like to remind you that during today’s call, management’s prepared remarks and answers to your question may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon current views and expectation. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today.

Examples of forward-looking statement may include those related to revenue, operating income, and financial guidance, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Risk factors related to the Company’s results and management statement are detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on our website.

Forward-looking statements refer only to expectations as of the date on which they are made, EdR assumes no obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Randy Churchey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Randy.

Randy Churchey

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for EdR’s first quarter 2017 earnings call. The beginning of 2017 started off well, with co-FFO per share of 11%, three new on-campus developments, including a ONE Plan development with Cornell University, a new pedestrian to campus 2018 development at Colorado State, solid pre-leasing and projected same community revenue increase for the fall of 3% at the mid-point and EdR winning an industry leading six Innovator Awards from Student Housing business. All-in-all a nice start to 2017.

I’ll talk about internal growth first. Over the last six years through 2016, EdR has produced same community revenue and NOI compounded average growth rates of 3.6% and 3.8% respectively. We believe the combination of favorable industry fundamentals, our best-in-class portfolio of on and off campus Student Housing and our outstanding property operations team will continue to produce consistent internal NOI growth.

Our portfolio of communities’ boast of the following characteristics, 89% of our NOI is from pedestrian to campus and on-campus assets. 31% of our NOIs is from on-campus assets reflecting our enduring strength in the on-campus development market place. The meeting distance from campus of our portfolio is one tenth of a mile. The average enrolment of universities served is nearly 28,000. The average age is eight years and the average monthly rental rate is about $800 per bed.

Now to external growth. I am pleased with the recent positive activity in the on-campus P3 market. Last week, American Campus announced five new on-campus developments and today, we announced three. In addition, many other possible P3 pursuits including the University of California system initiative are progressing well. The on-campus development opportunities are robust and EdR is well positioned to win our fair share.

Our current development pipeline represents significant embedded external growth through 2019. This pre funded growth represents a 47% increase and our collegiate housing assets over December 31, 2016. Importantly, 28% of our new developments are located on-campus and 96% of our on-campus are pedestrian to campus.

Furthermore, our opportunities to build a meaningful pipeline of 2019 deliveries remains outstanding. In closing, I want to acknowledge that we’ve had recent difficulties with a few assets in our portfolio. Rest assured, these difficulties have not changed our opinions on the strength of the industry fundamentals, the vibrancy and desirability of the P3 on-campus market and the benefits of our development pipeline to our shareholders. This management team has produced industry leading results over the past seven years while growing our enterprise value from just over $600 million to more than $3.6 billion and I know our team processes and systems are up to the task of continuing to generate great total shareholder returns.

The outlook for the student housing industry and our company remains very, very positive. Enrolment growth averaging 1.4% annually through 2023, manageable near terms new supply, and the modernization of on and off campus student housing taking place across the country provides a favorable macro environment.

The opportunities for EdR to create meaningful shareholder value from both internal and external growth are outstanding. We have the team along the financial resources to seize upon industry opportunities to continue growing the company in the years ahead.

Now Chris will discuss property operations.

Christine Richards

Thank you, Randy. For the first quarter, same-community revenue grew by nearly 1% and operating expenses increased 5% resulting in an NOI decline of 1.2% from the prior year. I would like to point out that while we experienced an anticipated 16% in real estate factors, the focus of our community staff on controllable expenses helps keeps direct operating -- and growth to 2.2% over the prior year, another good performance by our team managing the expenses.

We are currently 130 basis points ahead of prior year with 78.1% of our same community beds pre-leased for the fall. This excludes our 5700 same community beds of the University of Kentucky as the Universities assignments to communities does not incur until mid-May. This trend in leasing reflects the strength in our market as expected based on 2017 supply and demand dynamics.

We have made progress at the University of Kentucky with our same and new bed 96% applied for the fall compared to 89% at the time of our last update, and expect rate growth for the new lease term of 3% to 4%. While our portion of applications did not ultimately turn into leases, the application process continues at the University and meets our comparable with our projected fall occupancy of 95%.

Based on current leasing velocity and market conditions, including the same community beds at Kentucky, we expect the same community leasing portfolios to open a 17-18 lease term with occupancy flat to prior years and rates to be up approximately 2.5% to 3.5% resulting in rental revenue growth in the range of 2.5% to 3.5%.

The midpoint of our projected same-community revenue growth for the fall including Kentucky of 3% is consistent with our long term expectations for revenue growth in student housing and is in line with our public company peer.

Turning to leasing at our new community, our 3200 new community bed are currently 51.1% leased for the fall. This excludes our new on-campus beds at Boise State, Northern Michigan and Kentucky since the on-campus assignment process at these Universities has not yet occurred.

Currently the 656 beds at Boise State and the 417 beds at Northern Michigan are 97% and 131% applied for the 2017, 2018 lease term respectively. The new community leasing asset only includes 51% of the bed for our new development at Oklahoma State as we anticipate only one building will be delivered in 2017 and the remaining beds probably in 2018.

Other community which for leasing purposes represents University Towers is currently 31% leased for the fall while leasing is progressing generally as expected and despite UI being many different marketing and operational strategy we are experiencing the struggles anticipated but trying to attract upper class and so replace our predominantly freshmen residents.

We are working on a variety of avenues to maximize the value of this asset. Please keep in mind that as anyone who now operates the portfolio of assets will experience each year there will be assets that underperform and outperform the average. For the six years from 2011 to 2016, our same-community NOI stood at 3.8%.

In summary, industry fundamentals are strong with modernization more than offsetting the slight supplies and the year in balance. This favorable operating environment expects to continue with the vast majority of industry participants at the recent interface student housing conference expecting new supply levels in 2018 to either be in line with or below 2017 levels. We have the team and resources to continue managing our existing properties at the high level we are accustomed for successfully integrating exciting new acquisitions and developments into our portfolio.

I will now pass the call to Tom.

Thomas Trubiana

Thank you, Chris. Good morning. I would like to start this morning by discussing opportunities in the on-campus market. Considering the long run way associated with on-campus development pursuits, I am happy to announce that we have seen positive movement recently including being awarded three new on-campus developments.

EdR through its 85% partnership with East Hill Village Partners has been selected by Cornell University as its development partner for the redevelopment of the university's East Hill Plaza. The first phase of this mixed use redevelopment, which will include collegiate housing and retail, is targeted for a 2020 delivery. The contemplated development at the East Hill gateway to Cornell is similar to EdR's successful Stores development that created a vibrant new [Urbane’s] town center at the University of Connecticut.

We are also awarded the right to begin pre-development services for two proposed third party developments, the first at the University of South Florida - St. Petersburg, which is a mixed used development with approximately 500 suite style beds, a conference center, dining facility and is targeted for delivery in the fall of 2019 or 2020.

The second at Thomas More College is replacement housing of 600 undergraduate beds and is currently targeted for a fall of 2019 delivery. All three of these on-campus developments were subject to final negotiations of definitive agreements with the Universities they serve.

The one-plan developments under construction at the University of Kentucky, Boise State, Northern Michigan, Cornell Maplewood are all progressing as planned on schedule and within budget.

The third party developments at East Stroudsburg, Texas A&M Commerce and Shepherd University are also on schedule and within budget. The University of California systems procurement process for approximately 14,000 on-campus beds on seven different campuses has progressed. The UC System has narrowed down the list of participants to eight companies of which we are one that are qualified to participate in the individual campus pursuits. It is early in the process, the two UC Universities, Riverside in Syracuse have published RFPs. It is currently and clear whether they will go to rather equity or third party development and the earliest any beds would be delivered is fall of 2020.

We continue to see growth and the number of universities interested in P3 financing to solve the Universities housing needs as more universities see the benefits of these successful partnerships. The need to replace older on-campus housing and demands on institutional funds for academic and support service initiatives combined with the decline in state support for higher education is driving this increased interest in P3s for serving limited debt capacity for academic and research initiatives is the primary motive for university seeking equity financing for their housing needs.

EdR is currently actively tracking over 30 on-campus opportunities. The depth of the on-campus development market has never been greater.

Next to off-campus developments. We continue to see the benefits of tighter construction lending which has helped to contribute to the growth in our active development pipeline by bringing more to joint venture opportunities to EdR. I am proud of our team’s ability to capitalize on these opportunities converting them from concepts to live economically previous developments. I am also pleased to report that we are seeing first year development yields holding at 6.5% to 7%.

An example of this dynamic is our new development pedestrian to Colorado State University; we are the 70% owner and will manage the 229 bed community which is targeted to open in the fall of 2018. This community is a perfect complement to the communities we already own in the Colorado state market. With the addition of this development, our development pipeline for 2018 delivery is set. Our development team is now actively pursuing numerous developments both on and off campus for 2019 and beyond.

In total, EdR has 1 billion of accretive development projects for delivery in 2017 through 2019 which represents as Randy said a [40%] in collegiate housing assets over December 31, 2016. With first year economic yields that represent an approximate 30% premium the current market valuations for student housing assets, pedestrian to Tier 1 universities, our development pipeline is creating value for EdR and its shareholders.

On page 16 of the supplemental, you will have noticed that we have moved the portion of our 2017 development at Oklahoma State to 2018. Despite our general contractors belief that they will complete the entire project on time for the fall of 2017 delivery we are re-forecasting that only one of the two buildings or 51% of the total beds will actually open this fall.

We have implemented our available overside controls, we have financial damage causes in our contract and we will continue to aggressively monitor the GCs progress. Our original core FFO per share guidance for 2017 included about one and a half cents of contribution from delivery of the entire development.

In regards to our Hawaii development, the project is now out the ground and slightly ahead of schedule. As a result, we have increased confidence that the development will ultimately be moved to a 2018 delivery. All other 2017 and 2019 development deliveries are on schedule and within budget.

From 2010 to 2017 we would have developed nearly 1.2 billion of owned assets with a previous record of delivering projects on time and within budget. The $33 million Oklahoma state development may become the first time we have pushed target of delivery of beds despite all of our efforts to avoid a late delivery.

Should this occur, it will be very disappointing. This is one of the risk of development and why in our view development first year yield premiums need to be approximately 30% over acquisitions.

Turning to the acquisition and disposition markets. During the quarter we closed on the previously announced acquisition of 319 Bragg, a 305-bed community pedestrian to Auburn University, for $28.5 million. We recently entered into a binding agreement to sell the Reserve on Stinson, a 612-bed community serving the University of Oklahoma, for $18 million.

The interphase student housing conference was recently held and the upbeat mood of the conference was consistent with the record transaction volume seen in 2016. The consensus of the conference was that student housing is now widely accepted core institutional asset class with increased interest from domestic and international capital. While construction lending is tightened, which should help keep supply in check, permanent financing is still readily available and therefore we expect through the acquisition market to be very similar to last year with all these dynamics 2017 cap rates we believe will be in line with the 2016 levels.

In closing, EdR’s external growth priorities continue to develop all deliveries on time and on budget with operating performance and keeping with our underwriting. We end more on campus ONE plan development opportunities; create a meaningful pipeline of off-campus developments for 2019 and beyond the disciplined monitoring and selective purchasing of assets in the acquisition markets.

EdR’s external growth opportunities both on and off campus are vast. We will continue to be opportunistic in the acquisition market and our development team has abundant opportunities to add to the development pipeline for 2019 and beyond.

With that report, allow me to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Brewer.

Bill Brewer

Thank you, Tom and good morning everyone. Core FFO in the first quarter of 2017 increased $10.1 or 29.7% to $44 million and Core FFO per share grew $0.06 or 11.1% to $0.60 a share. The strong growth in Core FFO was mainly the result of a $6.6 million increase in total community NOI, a $1.6 million reduction in interest expense and a $1.3 million increase in third party development and consulting services revenue. Please refer to our financial supplement for additional details on our community operating results and same community expenses.

Turning your capital structure, our balance sheet strategy is to maintain conservative current and future leverage metrics when factoring in our development pipeline and any acquisition commitments.

As previously communicated our debt to gross assets leverage target is 25% to 30%. We feel this leverage target puts the Company in the best position to not only fund its current development commitments, but more importantly to take advantage of additional external growth opportunities as they present themselves.

As of March 31, 2017 our net debt to gross assets was only 24% and we have $311 million of completed but not yet settled forward equity transactions under our ATM program. We recently locked rates on our total of $150 million in unsecured private placement notes. The notes are evenly split between a 12-year and a 15-year maturity and will bear an average fixed interest rate of 4.26%. We are targeting to close on the notes by the end of the second quarter and anticipate using the proceeds to pay down the balance on our revolver. Keep in mind that this commitment has customary contingencies and the closing of the transaction is not guaranteed.

Since our fourth quarter earnings release we have sold nearly 400,000 shares under our at the market forward sale program bringing our total to 7.3 million forward settling shares sold at a weighted average net price of $42.57 and representing approximately $311 million in future funding for our capital commitments. The use of this innovative funding mechanism allows us to lock in the funding for our equity capital requirements at the time we make an investment commitment while delaying delusion from the issuance of shares until the funds are needed. We have the option of settling 6.9 million of the forward shares at any time prior to 31, December 2017 the remaining completed forward sales and any additional sales under the current authorization can be settled at our option through December 2018.

Please keep in mind that EdR’s short interest of approximately 11% is elevated due to the outstanding forward sales under our ATM program and is not indicative of market sentiment towards EdR stock. The 7.3 million outstanding forward settling ATM shares represent approximately 10% of our outstanding shares.

Please refer to the financial supplement as I discussed sources and uses of capital. Our capital commitments at March 31, 2017 related to announced acquisitions and active developments totaled $1 billion with $712 million remaining to be funded. $412 million in 2017 and $300 million in 2018. We currently anticipate funding these commitments with existing cash, debt capacity and selling our existing $311 million of ATM forward shares that have already been sold but not settled.

As you can see, with our low leverage and use of the ATM forward program, if we were to fund 100% of our 2017, 2018 and 2019 development commitments today with cash on hand and settlement of the forward equity and existing debt capacity, our debt to gross assets would only be 29% within management’s targeted leverage range of 25% to 30%. What a great place to be, built in growth in collegiate housing assets of 47% already funded.

Turning the 2017 guidance, based on our current estimates we are reaffirming our 2017 core FFO per share unit guidance of $1.90 to $2.00.

With that overview, operator, please open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ryan Meliker with Cannacord Genuity. Please go ahead with your question.

Ryan Meliker

Hey good morning guys. I just wanted to ask a little bit more color on Oklahoma state and what was going on with the delay in the development. I guess two things associated with that is can you give us any indication of what’s driving it, how late do you think the second half will be and then how much of the – I guess lost in projected revenues kept absorbed by the contractor versus you guys in terms of what contingencies you had in place to limit the financial impact type of the delay?

Thomas Trubiana

Sure Ryan, this is Tom. The Oklahoma State development is actually in a joint venture where EdR is the 70% owner and we actually have a development partner who is the lead developer that contractually is at risk for delivery of the project on time and within budget, what’s in our contract. Additionally the general contractor that we selected or actually our development partner embedded by EdR is a company called [Indiscernible] a construction company, it’s a very large company reputable, been in business for over 50 years and with [Indiscernible] as is the case with all of our developments we required that the contract to provide payment in performance bond. So we have dealt in suspenders but it’s not always evolved perfect and sometimes these things get settled elsewhere, but we do have contractual line which that should help protect EdR.

What happens to make the project fall behind schedule given the kind of sensitive potentially sensitive nature of this thing is probably in appropriate for us to make comments other than we believe the project was not well managed by the general contractor and some of the sub base got called into other projects, but to go further than that I think would be kind of inappropriate. We have a staff for some onsite daily and the project, the total project is behind now, we are approximately 40 days and so given the current construction – for our construction management team is now forecasting that only the East building will be completed on time for opening while that represents about 60% of the square footage and is 51% of the beds the vast majority of our amenities and our leasing office and so we’ll continue to monitor the situation but as of today we believe that 51% of the beds will be available. The remaining portion of it, we believe would be open by October at the latest, but in leasing to students we really have a cycle and that only is applicable to beginning of the academic school year. You may pick up a few students in January.

Ryan Meliker

So, are any of the second tower units already leased? And then would EdR and your joint venture partner have to come out of pocket to find short-term housing for those students?

Christine Richards

No, Ryan. I don’t have anything in phase 2 to lease at this time.

Ryan Meliker

Okay. And yet I think it you guys are trying to lease phase 2 right now. Is that correct?

Christine Richards

No. We’re not.

Ryan Meliker

Okay. So if – and the next question I have is, if the contractor as you mentioned in the release is planning to deliver on time even though you guys aren’t leasing it, does the contractor still have liability?

Randy Churchey

Well, really don't want to get involved on the specifics of the contractor. As Tom said in his prepared remarks, remember the entire community if they were open, was going to contribute a ‎$0.005 for 2017, so we’re really talking about $0.005 or so this year if the second building does not open. So for us to talk about specifics of the contract language I think as Tom said that would be not appropriate.

Ryan Meliker

Okay. And then just moving on, can you give us any color on University of Kentucky when you guys put out your preleasing earlier this month and then echoed again. This morning do you requiring a little bit of a cultural change on campus, for on campus for upperclassman return back to campus. I'm just wondering, how much of that was built into your initial underwriting and expectations versus whether it’s been slower than you expected? And whether you're seeing any material pick up recently? Thanks.

Randy Churchey

Yes. From the underwriting of our University of Kentucky properties, we underwrote 95% occupancy first year overall the properties. So, if we do hit our projected 95% occupancy for the year, we’re obviously hitting underwriting. As we’ve said in the release, we are for the same store property of the University of Kentucky we are getting a 3% to 4% rate increase. So the rate has equaled our underwriting or maybe just a tad better.

So from underwriting perspective we will be hitting underwriting as soon as we hit our projections. The difficulty as may be its little bit of hubris on our part is to have budgeted or included in guidance, expectation of 99%. That's where it comes into play of changing the culture at Kentucky, and Chris will jump in.

Christine Richards

We are currently today 96% applied. We’ve made great progress in our applications since our last update where we were 89% applied and still feel very, very confident in our 97% -- our 95% occupancy projection for fall. And our increase in applications over the past months increased 7% versus 1% at the same time prior year. We’ve been very focus on changing the campus culture. And our mission obviously, UK is to continue to hence the upperclassman is that to remain on campus.

But in the past upperclassman as early of last year were encouraged to move off-campus because the inventory wasn’t available for them to stay on campus. So what we’ve done with our product of the University of Kentucky is to make sure that we can appeal to all demographics, right for the freshman to the upperclassman building in the double occupancy Rosenthal, the suite style, all the way through the four bedroom, fully amenitized apartment communities to the graduate product.

So, the other thing that changing the culture on that campus is the LLPs, with the new facilities they’ve been able to really a robust living and learning programs, but those take a few years to establish the upperclassman, so the freshman come in the first year building the upperclassman which are encourage to stay on campus. So the culture is changing and still very positive about 95% occupancy.

Ryan Meliker

Great. That’s helpful. I’ll jump back in queue with anything else. Thanks a lot. I appreciate the color.

Randy Churchey

Thanks, Ryan.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with Bank of America. Please go ahead with your questions.

Juan Sanabria

Hi. Good morning. Just a question on the guidance, any change in the assumptions outside of the core FFO whether its revenue, expense or NOI at this point?

Bill Brewer

Hi, Juan, this is Bill. At this point we’re not changing any of the guidance. I mean in the same-store where same-store revenue were on the low end, expenses are trending fine and as we outlook now NOI is still the same, so, no changes in any of the detailed metric.

Juan Sanabria

Okay. It seems like that you’re assuming at the end of the second quarter maybe coming in a little bit more favorable, I guess would the offset the potential loss of the NOI from the Oklahoma development?

Randy Churchey

Yes. If the $150 million closes, it’s at a blended rate of 4.26, I think we’ve modeled 4.5%, so that 24 bps on a 150 million for six months is not a big number one. That enough to switch the guide – change any guidance ranges.

Juan Sanabria

Okay. And then just on the occupancy front on the same store results what drove that decline on an annual basis?

Christine Richards

Revenue growth for the first quarter is consistent with our guidance of 1%. This year we had more December explorations than prior year, but overall our leases less than 12 months have decrease, it’s just of timing that was different and that was expected.

Juan Sanabria

Okay. That’s it from me. Thank you.

Randy Churchey

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nick Joseph of Citigroup. Please go ahead with your question.

Nick Joseph

Thanks. Bill, just going back guidance I recognize its unchanged and the components remaining the same, but when you initially put out guidance you talked about first quarter being about 28% of the full year. Looks like first quarter results came at about $0:05 ahead of that. So, is that -- you want to know whether the rate now is that been offset by something that’s changing the back of the year or is there timing differences than maybe what you initially expected?

Bill Brewer

Nick, I would say, that’s timing, I mean, you’re right, I mean, the pacing on the FFO that we put out in guidance was historical pacing to FFO. We came in at 30% for the first quarter versus 28 in the document, and since there was no change to the overall guidance I think the takeaway would be probably the third and fourth quarter, 16 and 35 maybe of a percent lower to get to the same 100% on the pacing basis, so, no changing in the total maybe just a slight change in pacing.

Nick Joseph

Thanks. That’s helpful. And then in terms of the development pipeline in Mexico. Why it potentially becoming a 2018 delivery. I think it was already going to be a record year without even including Hawaii both in terms of number of projects as well as the overall cost. So can you just talk about how you're comfortable with delivering that amount from an organizational standpoint and making sure everything remains on time and on budget and we don't see another Oklahoma State next year?

Thomas Trubiana

Yes. Nick, this is Tom. Over the past year we have hired additional season both developers and construction managers and we did that before we started the development, anything that's in our pipeline. So our staffing models about the levels of responsibility that the individual has is the same, so we feel comfortable that we have the right level of staffing for our existing pipeline, but it was put in place before we started any of these because we’ll hate what’s happened in the Oklahoma state, but we could have 32 people on it and it would the change you at some point in time it become dependent on that general contractor to do what they contractually said they would do. So we’re comfortable.

Nick Joseph

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt of KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your question.

Austin Wurschmidt

Hi. Good morning. Just wanted to touch a little bit on the transaction market, you guys are tracking towards the higher end of your acquisition range and it sounds like there are some additional opportunity. So, can you just talk about what your appetite is for continued acquisitions? And then, I don't remember if you had followed up on the on-campus acquisition opportunities you talked a little bit about last year, but if there's any update there, if you could provide some additional color that would be helpful?

Randy Churchey

Yes. So on the acquisitions, basically discipline because of where cap rates are today for core product of this pedestrian to campus which is where EdR is focused. And so, we will monitor and we will selectively make acquisitions particularly when we take their substantial upside or 319 Bragg acquisition would be indicative of that, but given with existing cap rates, we’ve been remain disciplined in the modeling, so that we will see opportunities from time to time.

The on-campus there are several universities, unfortunately these things take longer than any [university] like that are exploring basically selling their existing housing and capitalizing on it, but there's nothing definitive that I can report it about today. But there are several universities still looking at it. Bill, you want to add to that.

Bill Brewer

Hey, Austin, this is Bill. Remember our guidance was a $100 million of acquisitions with the targeted July 1st date, so you can have some before and after July 1st obviously. Auburn counts, so that’s 28 million or so of the 100 million we've given guidance. So we actually still need another $70 million or so, maybe not quite as much given that we close Auburn significantly in advance of July 1, but we’re still looking from a guidance standpoint plus more acquisitions.

Austin Wurschmidt

Okay. Fair enough. Sorry, I think I was including the $99 deal at the early set of the year?

Bill Brewer

Yes. Now that is one -- remember Corvallis was included in our actual numbers and not within the 100 million of guidance.

Austin Wurschmidt

Okay. Thanks for the clarification there. And then, as far the on-campus acquisition opportunities that are out there today, I mean, are they all with universities that meet the parameters of EdR for owning on-campus properties?

Randy Churchey

Yes. They would have to, because our underwriting would be the same or would have to somehow be enhanced by the University with some kind of guarantee.

Austin Wurschmidt

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just lastly, when you look across the enrolment growth across the portfolio some of the regions that have been more flattish and below average, just curious about how you think about continuing to manage the portfolio – just portfolio management as new acquisition opportunities arise?

Randy Churchey

I think as you Austin, since this management team took over in 2010 we’ve sold about 70% of the assets that were in existence on January 1, 2010. So, we had an active recycling program. The metric that you quote is a good metric, but it’s not really the only one, right. There is numerous great universities that can set their enrollment at whatever they would like, but they’ve chosen to not increase enrollment kind of like Texas and say Michigan or some.

So that metric that you quoted is a good metric, but we do look at a variety of other things. For this year we have nothing planned to sell. Tom in his prepared remarks mentioned Oklahoma, that we are selling which is a one-off. But from a sales standpoint we’re now looking to selling anything this year. From acquisition standpoint we look at a variety of metrics and when you look at my prepared remarks on what our portfolio characteristics are? Those are similar characteristics to what we look for in buying an asset of which enrollment growth is one.

Austin Wurschmidt

Thanks, Randy. Thanks for the time.

Randy Churchey

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Corak with FBR. Please proceed with your questions.

David Corak

Good morning. Thank you for the comments on Kentucky, but I was hoping it a little bit more granular there. Could you walk us through kind of the enrollment trends that you guys initially underwrote at the University? And then what's transpired since and what are your projections going forward there? And then maybe give us a sense as to the same numbers for students living on campus?

Bill Brewer

Sure. I’ll do the first part. I don't have a schedule in front of me. So my numbers maybe a little bit off. But when [Dr. Kaplan] took over in 2010 or 2011 they had something like 4200 freshman enrolled in campus with I think a grand total enrollment of about 25,000. Now they've gotten to a point where they have about 5000 freshman that come to campus and their enrollment is 29,000 to 30,000.

Their projections going forward, I probably shouldn't disclose, probably can't disclose, but the projections going forward are relatively consistent with that. So, the numbers that we -- the numbers that UK is experiencing are the numbers that we thought they were going to have when we did the initial underwriting of the program in 2011, so no real change there. What was the second part again I forgot?

David Corak

The students living on-campus and then just overall enrollment, yes, you hit the [first]?

Bill Brewer

Student on campus as you know as we said many times, when we took over -- when we started work at University of Kentucky the average age of their dorms was I think 47 years. That's not exactly right, it's approximately right. So they did not have a freshman live-on and still do not have a freshman live-on. So what was -- and the reason why they didn’t have a freshman live-on is because their product was not very good in their opinion.

So, we took over in 2011 building properties. Early on they had really zero upperclassman living on-campus. And it really wasn't until last year, 2015 when we started having enough supply where upperclassman could be housed. So 2015 there was a big uptick, double-digit uptake in number of upperclassman living on campus, one, because we had available product. Two, we had nice product.

Last year the increase wasn't as much. It was single-digit. I don’t remember the exact number. So what we're hoping for this year was another high single-digit increase in upperclassman applying to live-on campus. That hasn’t happened. It's ahead by 6% or 7% I think, but there's still plenty more time to go in the application process. But we thought out of abundance of caution that the best data we had back a month ago was that we were going to get to 95% and we thought we should go ahead and disclose that.

So right now we’re still project 95%. As Chris said the number of applications increased 7% over since our last update while versus the prior year it only increased 1%. So, we’re making up ground. We’re feeling pretty good about our projection.

David Corak

Okay. Thanks. And just sticking with Kentucky, how does your kind of upperclassman oriented product compare the pricing there? Compared to the off-campus product and then maybe the pedestrian off-campus product? And how was that spread moved in the past couple years?

Christine Richards

On the pricing for our upper-class product departments in general is pretty comparable to off-campus market. This is our first year for our off-campus product that will come out with the full apartment. I don’t study a lot.

Bill Brewer

I mean, more competitors products.

Christine Richards

I don’t studied the off-campus in detail have in the past until still this year necessarily and so I’d have to look for the more information. I know there has been some more aggression coming from those off-campus, I hear about the campuses more aggression coming from those off-campus competitors from pricing and concession pressures.

David Corak

Okay. Thanks. And then one last one may for Tom, give a sense of how large the Cornell -- the new Cornell that will be, obviously some mixed-use product there, but maybe just a ballpark range of the bed count?

Thomas Trubiana

Yes. I haven’t much to provide specific information, but the fact that the kick-off meetings are actually having today with stakeholders, but let me go because I think this part would be okay with Cornell. So several months ago the University did a competitive RFP process and EdR was selected by the University and also approved by their board to this redevelopment of East Hill Plaza, and East Hill Plaza is currently envisioned strip mall without parcels, with doughnut shops and all and the vision that the administration has with Cornell is very much store centered, if you see, the project that we did at Yukon.

And so, this would be done in multiple phases. The first phase currently targeting 2020 might have roughly 200 residential units above commercial. It’s contemplated that the university itself release 50,000 square feet of office space and then some new commercial retails, a lot of work to do but an exciting project.

David Corak

Okay. Thanks for the details.

Thomas Trubiana

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from the line Alex Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead with your question.

Alex Goldfarb

Hey. Good morning down there.

Christine Richards

Good morning.

Alex Goldfarb

Hey, maybe Tom, if we could start with you. You mentioned that the delays at Oklahoma and at the interphase conference, yes, there were number of participants down there to talked about, development taking longer to stabilize and the needs to focus more on sort of the target date for opening whether its July or even moving it to May. Given that supply has sort of remained constant in the past few years and there's a lot better preleasing data clarity in the marketplace, what you think it sort of driving all this recent discussion about just taking longer for project either to deliver or to stabilize mean they deliver on time but just takes longer for them to get up to 95% occupancy?

Thomas Trubiana

This is my somewhat subjective opinion, but they’re interrelated there. The late deliveries are primarily from developers being overly aggressive or being in markets where there wasn’t an adequate sub-base. And because the number, I mean, its taboo to have late delivery, that’s why we’re anguishing so much over up on the state. In our company's history we never had a late delivery. That's not been the case with particularly a lot of merchant developers.

And so when you have that situation which has happened in Oklahoma State for assistance, its market specific where there is late deliveries that market becomes very reluctant about whether or not the new development is going to be delivered on time. And so that needs to be a part of our underwriting because it has been to some level, but we have been confident and successful in achieving that first year targeted leasing for the most part. But it clearly is a new dynamic and its market specific based on whether or not that market has experienced late deliveries.

Alex Goldfarb

But going forward do you think that this is going to be an increasing trend where development instead of being delivered sort of $95 on September 1st we’re going to increasingly seeing more folks has whether two years to stabilize or just projects needing to start earlier and therefore delivering earlier or maybe changes the cost structure, because there is more carry time before they start opening the students?

Randy Churchey

One of the items in our contracts we actually require that the general contractor complete the project a good 45 days before school starts. So -- and we been doing that for a while, and can we have that situation with Oklahoma State. So that itself is not the total answer. I really think that this is going to be a market by market situation depending upon the prior experiences in that given marketplace.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay. And then the second question is at UK you have given it’s I think it’s roughly 20% or so of the portfolio. Randy, at the interface you mention, a desire to sort of bring that down over time, what is a reasonable better time for that to come down as you grow the rest of the portfolio? And as you guys have had time to think is there sort of a general sense of how much exposure you want to anyone market or school?

Randy Churchey

Yes. So, today our on-campus UK beds represent about 18% of our budget NOI for 2017. When you get to 2019 based upon all of our deliveries that we already announced, so no acquisitions, no sales that number decreases to about 15%. As we’ve mentioned in the past for off-campus we’re going to limit any one campus to less than 10%. I think when you look at our supplemental the highest we have is 5% or 6%.

So, to your question exactly, for the on-campus investments we do think that you can have a higher concentration because we do think there is safety at being on-campus. But look at -- everyone knows what has gone in University of Missouri where enrollment has significantly decreased over the last few years because of the racial issues.

So, we have the opportunity to do all of this construction at UK. We weighed the concentration issue along with everything else we weighed and we decide to do the project. I'm glad we did. My expectation is 2019, its 15% I would expect that it would be a net acquirer of assets between now and then, so that number maybe gets as low as 10% or 12% by 2019.

So, I have not come up with a definitive number that I'm willing to limit the concentration on on-campus assets, because I believe the on-campus assets are the best assets that we can own for our shareholders. But as the company continues to grow its denominator, the likelihood of any university getting double digits gets less and less.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay. Thank you.

Randy Churchey

Thank you, Alex.

Our next question comes from the line of Drew Babin with Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead with your question.

Drew Babin

Good morning.

Randy Churchey

Good morning, Drew.

Drew Babin

Quick question on the development and management fees for the quarter, of the $600,000 cost savings you hit in 1Q from the Berkeley asset, is that it was in guidance for the year or is it something that is essentially something that was pulled for from further into the year back to 1Q or is it something that just wasn't in guidance period?

Bill Brewer

Drew, this is Bill. We had it guidance. The exact timing was unknown because you got to settle out with everybody within the university on the ultimate savings. So, yes it was in guidance. I don't recall, Drew, yes we did have it first quarter, so in guidance first quarter.

Drew Babin

Okay. And then related question on the new third-party development University of South Florida and [Indiscernible], would there will be any kind of late 2017 benefit from those? Or those going to be kind of further down the road when they start to generate revenue for you?

Bill Brewer

Yes. I believe it will be insignificant in 2017, Drew. It'll be 2018.

Drew Babin

Okay. And lastly, and sorry if I missed this. Can you disclose the cap rate and pricing through the Oklahoma assets that you’re disclosing now?

Randy Churchey

Yes. Sure. Actually the buyer on The Reserve on Stinson, it’s basically a value add investment, and so therefore the purchase price was based more on either replacement cost or perceived, stabilized, value add, but if you look at our trailing 12 month NOI the property was actually is being sold in a three cap. But I'm sure that the buyers stabilize yield in their forecast going forward to somewhere in the mid 60s.

Drew Babin

Okay, great. That’s helpful.

Randy Churchey

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Lesnick with CapitalOne. Please go ahead with you question.

Tom Lesnick

Good morning. First, I just want to follow-up on Drew’s question regarding the third-party development income. It looks you guys have three other projects off weighted to deliver here in the summer of 2017? Other then the remaining fees to earn how much is being assumed on those remaining through with regards to potential kick backs to you guys on delivery on time and on budget or under budget, I should say?

Bill Brewer

You didn't really say kick-back, Tom.

Tom Lesnick

No, not like that, of course, but you guys get a piece of the savings coming back to you for…?

Randy Churchey

Yes, Tom, when we do our budgets and internal forecasting, we don't -- this early in the cycle of a project we don’t include anything related to savings. So it would be late third quarter, fourth quarter may be before we have a firmer idea of whether there's any significant savings coming out of those projects since they don't open until fall of 2017.

Bill Brewer

And like in Berkeley we may not be to recognize that until first quarter of 2018.

Tom Lesnick

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And then, for the quarter it looks like there was a pretty large swing on the income tax line. Just wondering if you could explain a little bit what was going on there and how that might trend through the course of the year?

Bill Brewer

Yes. the trends for the course, for the year is we’re still believe our guidance for that line item which was less than a $0.5 million is where we’ll end up for the year Tom. It was really just a first quarter timing item, but the explanation is an [arcane] GAAP accounting. A year ago [FASB issued ASU 2016 09] which required that certain tax deductions related to vesting of restricted stock go through the income statement rather than equity, so everybody's eyes here across my table are glazing, so I'm sure yours are too. But that's what it was. It’s really – it’s a one timer in the guidance that will essentially zero back out by the end of the year.

Tom Lesnick

Got it. That makes sense. And then, turning to NC State for a second, I know you guys are thinking about how to reposition that asset. Any progress there from the last update in terms of how you guys are thinking about that or just wondering if there's any color you could shed there?

Randy Churchey

Really no color. We are actively involved in a variety of avenues that if successful will not occur until at best at the end of the year.

Tom Lesnick

Got it. Really appreciate you guys. Thanks.

Randy Churchey

Thanks, Tom.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Lumb with Green Street Advisors. Please go ahead with your question.

Ryan Lumb

Yes. Thank you. To stay on the topic of third party development, was it the school choices to go the third party route rather than utilizing EdR’s one plan arrangement or was that EdR’s decision for the two new third party?

Randy Churchey

With the two new third party being smaller schools, it is not the way we would have it be a ONE Plan, right because we underwrite the credit worthiness of the schools. So in both those cases, the schools were looking at if you would third party bond financing and in both cases they ran competitive RFP processes and no more cast of characters submitted in one case [Thomas Moore] it was actually qualifications that they made their selection, but indeed the South Florida St. Petersburg was a kind of full – RFP, so I think the University, I don’t know whether they realized that those risk that provide equity would be unwilling to do so, but because the actual proposals in those cases came out simply you got third party financing.

Ryan Lumb

Great. And then just one more on the University of Oklahoma disposition, a quick rationale on the decision to sell there and if you can also add color on the supply demand balance in that market, if you can?

Randy Churchey

Obviously our decision to sell was based on the fact that we owned the buyer had different views as to the future economic viability in that particular, that asset in that market place because of projects location. Obviously they are betting that by doing improvements in all that they can turn around the economics. Chris as far as the market...

Christine Richards

Yes, Oklahoma is one of our top four, there where the supply exceeds 5% or 7% of the supply coming into that Oklahoma market this year.

Ryan Lumb

Sure. Thanks so much.

Your next question comes from the line of Gwen Clark with Evercore. Please proceed with your question.

Gwen Clark

Hi good morning. Can you just talk about the appropriate cap rate for an on-campus asset in your range?

Randy Churchey

Well when we underwrite our initial yields are in the 6.5% to 7% range, there has not been any assets on campus that have traded since American campus in us essentially own them on not – sold. Pedestrian to campus assets had similar type universities trade in low 5s. Five to five and a quarter. We believe here at EdR that the downside protection you have for on-campus assets is immense. So I’ve seen others value these assets at 4.5% to 5% and I think it’s on a lower end of that range but we’ve not had any market transactions to test those numbers.

Gwen Clark

Okay, that’s helpful. And just on the topic of supply, can you just run through few of the markets that are seeing the most event and how your asset types performed on those?

Christine Richards

Yes this is Chris, Lynn. In our portfolio we call out four markets that have 5% or greater supply and one of those markets is Boise State University, that’s our on-campus project that’s opening this year and is currently 97% applied. Oklahoma, I think we’ve discussed its 7% supply that it is in preparation for disposition, although it is 22% ahead of last year prior year and leasing velocity. Texas Tech is the market in which we are seeing the most new supply, that’s over 12%, new supply there and we are seeing pressure. Texas Tech has been and it’s the one market where we are seeing pressure because of supply and then flat enrolment in terms of rate reductions and concessions. I have two assets there, 160 beds approximately and I am sitting, I am holding my – rate but I am sitting at about 7% behind in leasing velocity and making adjustments. And then Missouri is the final market where we see a supply over 5% and I am actually flat to prior year although if you remember prior it was 85% occupancy that I am not the unit that supply there is not pushing – is not helping me get ahead of prior year but it’s not hurting me either.

Gwen Clark

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of Wes Golladay with RBC. Please go ahead with your questions.

Wes Golladay

Hey good morning everyone. Can you give us an update on the competitive landscape for these ONE Plan deals looking at the A Campuses or the A Companies that are targeting the UC system? Now how many of these companies were around maybe 10-years ago?

Randy Churchey

Yes, so actually I believe all of them were around 10-years ago, but with much lesser volume at all as I think through the list, it’s pretty much the same group of people that we have seen, but there is only a few of us that are on the national level, but I think there is not any new tire that I can think of like Hunt is one that you may acknowledge us that the Hunt Group has been doing housing and it stood in housing 20 years ago, so some people resurrected themselves, but it’s pretty much the same cast that you see across the country.

Wes Golladay

Okay. And then looking at the general contractors, how hard is it to source a good one that you have it down the food chain with the big expansion of the projects or hearing from some other companies in other industries that they are having a little bit of a hard time finishing their redevelopments and renovations, are you running any of those issues where the quality is still a bit lower?

Randy Churchey

We are trying not to allow that to happen by partnering in cases what makes sense travelling with known general contractors where we’ve had a good track record, someone but – necessary who we have done Kentucky. So if it’s within their geographic reach where they have a good strong sub base we try to pair with them. It’s very important to have the good contractor and someone that has a great reputation and prefer believe someone you have worked within the past.

Wes Golladay

Okay, thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] our next question is coming from the line of Carol Kemple with Hilliard Lyons. Please go ahead with your questions.

Carol Kemple

Good morning.

Christine Richards

Morning.

Carol Kemple

On the 383 beds that will be done at Northern Michigan in December, I think I remember something in the past, but I want to make sure I’m correct. Are there going to be students moving out of other dorms to move in there, will those beds be vacant until next year?

Christine Richards

Yes, there will be students in January [Carol] that will move from other on-campus housing into the new facility.

Carol Kemple

Okay. Great, thank you.

Thank you. Since we have no further questions at this time, I’d like to turn the floor back over to Randy Churchey for closing comments.

Randy Churchey

Thanks everybody for your time and attention and look forward to seeing many of you again in a few weeks. Thank you.

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

