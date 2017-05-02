BTG: This Is Gonna Bite

In 2013, a Mexican competitor, Instituto Bioclon, applied to the US FDA to launch its snakebite antivenom in the US.

BTG's snakebite antivenom, Crofab, has been the most significant contributor to the company's overall revenue and profitability for many years.

(Editor's note: There is much greater liquidity on the LSE under the ticker BTG.)

Throughout 2013 and 2014, BTG plc (OTCPK:BTGGF) (OTC:BTGYY) failed to disclose in its financial statements key illuminating facts or, in one interim report, failed to even mention new developments that would have highlighted the serious threat that Bioclon's drug Anavip presented; we believe BTG's less-than-forthcoming disclosures were red flags and possibly indicated the company wanted to avoid any discussion of whether it needed to impair the asset.

In late 2014, BTG and Bioclon agreed to a settlement which required BTG to pay Bioclon $6 million, required Bioclon to drop its suit challenging BTG's patent and permitted Bioclon to license BTG's technology starting in 2018; BTG will receive a single-digit royalty rate on Anavip sales.

With the expected launch of Bioclon's Anavip into the US market in October 2018, we revisited the drug's price and efficacy attributes and are of the opinion that Anavip will rapidly take the predominant share of the market.

Our analysis suggests that within the next 12-16 months, BTG will need to record impairments approximating £23 million, or 18% of FY2017 consensus earnings estimates.

Introduction

These are busy times, and not just for equity analysts who are dutifully updating financial models and poring over earnings releases. Many companies are entering their respective busy seasons as well. One such company, British pharmaceutical specialty firm BTG plc has entered its most important time of the year - snakebite season. More specifically, North American pit viper snakebite season.

Pit vipers, which include rattlesnakes and copperheads, are mostly found in North America. Every year in the US, about 5,0001 people - some intoxicated, others caught unawares on hiking trails, and others just handling snakes in their care at zoos or at home - suffer envenomation by pit vipers. Most bites happen in the months between March and October. The total number of people may increase or decrease slightly given vagaries of temperature, with hotter weather resulting in a few more than 5,000 victims per year. Once bitten, victims are advised to seek medical help immediately. The near-term effects of a bite can include swelling, profuse sweating, bleeding, difficulty breathing and shock. If antivenom is not started within a few hours, victims can suffer paralysis, muscle breakdown, blood clotting disorders, loss of limbs and, rarely, death.

In the US, there is currently only one drug that is both approved by the FDA and on the market - BTG's antivenom, Crofab. BTG has a hold on 100% of the market for treating those 5,000 victims each year. So, with the spring season upon us, the company is busily supplying hospitals and pharmacies with Crofab for those unlucky few among us who will be bitten and who will pay dearly for it.

The Moneymaker

BTG acquired Crofab in 2008, and the drug quickly grew to become the company's blockbuster. In 2016, it generated £67.9 million in revenues. The drug is part of the BTG's Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment and accounts for just over half of the segment's revenues. The Specialty segment also generated the company's highest gross profit and contribution margins (89% and 69%, respectively). This implies that while Crofab accounts for 15% of BTG's total revenues, it delivers 28.5% of the company's total contribution. So, while BTG highlights its growing and diverse portfolio of drugs, its fortunes rise and fall on the use of Crofab.

Crofab's importance to BTG revenues and contribution

2016 2015 2014 2013 Difference Crofab as % of Total Revenues 15.2% 16.8% 21.6% 26.8% -11.7% Crofab as % of Total Contribution 28.5% 31.5% 32.3% 32.9% -4.4%

Source: Company reports, MFR analysis

While Crofab continues to account for a significant share of revenue and contribution, BTG has been actively trying to diversify its product portfolio. The company has grown its pipeline of oncology drugs, which has helped the Interventional Medicine group to grow revenues quickly. Similar efforts at broadening its licensed products resulted in revenue acceleration over the past four years. However, the trends in the past four years further highlight the importance of the Specialty Medicines group, which is dominated by Crofab. From 2012 to 2016, BTG revenues increased by £214 million and its contribution increased by £57 million. Specialty Medicines accounted for 17% of the growth in revenues but 65% of the growth in contribution. Clearly, the other two segments are not growing contribution at the same pace as Crofab. Hence, the outlook for BTG is still very much dependent upon Crofab's success.

Absolutely f(ab)ulous

BTG acquired Crofab and several other drugs in an acquisition. With a patent expiration date of 2028, the drug was expected to provide a reliable and steady stream of income for BTG. But within a few short years, BTG soon found itself facing a competitor eager to sink its fangs into the lucrative US antivenom market.

In 2013, Instituto Bioclon, a Mexican pharmaceutical company, applied to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a biologics license to treat humans and to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a license to treat animals with its snake antivenom drug, Anavip. Within months, BTG filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that Bioclon and its affiliates and partners had infringed upon its US patent and were illegally importing and selling Anavip into the US.

The scientific dispute over the patent is complex, but there are some differences between the two compounds. A key issue around the patent dispute involved differences in how the two compounds splice snake venom antibodies into fragments, which then remove venom from the blood stream. These fragments are referred to as "fab" fragments.2 BTG uses an enzyme to cut the Y-shaped antibody molecule at the middle, cleaving the two arms - the fab fragments - from the stem. The stem of the Y is discarded, and the separated "fab" fragments serve as receptors that attach to venom and remove it from the bloodstream.

Bioclon uses a different enzyme to cut the Y-shaped antibody slightly below the middle so that the two arms remain connected; its double-armed fragments are referred to as f(ab)2 and form a different shaped receptor for venom clearing. Bioclon also discards the stem of the Y shape.

The second set of charges in BTG's complaint revolve around Bioclon's alleged illegal importation of its drug into the US. In 2013, Bioclon did not have approval to sell Anavip as a treatment for individuals or animals. However, US veterinarians could acquire the drug samples for experimental purposes if they applied for and were granted a special license from the USDA. Per BTG's complaint, Bioclon was instructing veterinarians on how to take advantage of the USDA experimental research license to acquire Anavip for use in their medical practices3. If what BTG alleged in its complaint were true, Bioclon was stealing market share from BTG by offering an unlicensed product into the US market.

But could a few vials lost to Bioclon patients have made a difference? According to BTG, the demand from US veterinarians using Anavip via the experimental research license was significant. In paragraph 129 of the ITC complaint, the company states that:

"Bioclon's US market-seeding activities to date have been successful in that even without the benefit of FDA or USDA approval, Bioclon has sold significant numbers of vials of the Accused Products in the United States."

Clearly, the veterinarians who had managed to get access to Bioclon's drug were sold on the benefits of using Bioclon's f(ab)2 product. What was so f(ab)ulous about Anavip?

What the veterinarians saw

Media reports cited instances of veterinarians who were not only treating animals with the Bioclon drug, as they should have been under the experimental license, but were also treating themselves when they suffered snake bites in the course of their work. At least one article references a vet who mentioned to a snakebite victim that the victim would have been better off coming to him for treatment instead of having sought treatment at a hospital. See articles in Science Magazine (here) and Bloomberg (here).

The veterinarians who had used Anavip had come to believe that the drug was more effective as a treatment than Crofab. They also noted that there was less likelihood of a recurrence of symptoms, requiring additional dosages and treatments which tend to lead to longer, more expensive, hospital stays.

Most importantly, however, the veterinarians heralded the fact that Anavip cost a fraction of the price of Crofab. The Bloomberg and Science Magazine articles reference a price per vial of Crofab of between $2,000 and $2,300. Crofab's dosing guidelines call for an initial dose (4-6 vials) followed by 3 additional doses (2 vials each) over the following 18 hours. Total number of vials used in treatment can increase depending on severity of bite. Nonetheless, 11 vials costing $2,300 each result in total antivenom drug costs of $25,300 per patient, assuming no symptom recurrence.

In paragraph 86 of its ITC complaint, BTG cites the costs of a vial of Anavip sold to a veterinarian at $221 per vial. This price is broadly in line with the costs we extrapolated from the Bloomberg article for the cost of a vial of the drug. There had been references in media articles to the fact that Anavip may require more vials per treatment but results in fewer cases of symptom recurrence. Later dosing studies (sponsored by Bioclon)4 recommend that treatment with Anavip requires about 22 vials. However, 22 vials at $220 each result in total drug costs of $4,840 per patient, assuming no recurrence of symptoms.

Cost of Treatment: Crofab vs. Anavip

Crofab (BTG) Anavip (Bioclon) Initial dose - # of vials 4-6 vials 10 vials Follow up doses - # of vials 6 (2 vials every 6 hours, for 18hours) 12 (4 vials every 6 hours for 18 hours) Total # of vials 11 22 Costs per vial $2,300 $220 Total costs for antivenom $25,300 $4,840

Source: Media reports, dosing guidelines, MFR analysis

Anavip, with a reputation for being more effective than Crofab even in 2014, costs less than 1/5th the price of Crofab. Note that these are the drug costs the hospitals pay to BTG; the costs to the patient and/or his insurer after hospital mark-ups of the drug are often considerably higher.

Add to that figure the costs of in-patient care and diagnostics. Victims usually require treatment at a medical facility, and regular diagnostic tests are required to monitor drug efficacy and patient reaction. One key consideration is blood testing to assess problems with clotting. Patients requiring ongoing medical treatment for blood disorders or adverse reactions to the medications experience longer hospital stays.

Hence, the all-in costs to the patient and/or his medical insurance company in several cases have exceeded $100,0005 with Crofab. Anavip, based upon information currently in the public domain, would likely result in cheaper drug costs as well as less expensive in-patient hospital care.

Snake Charming Disclosure

Despite the gravity of the Anavip threat, BTG limited or omitted what we think were particularly relevant details in its disclosures during the 2013 and 2014 period. We believe this was partly to avoid having to discuss the potential need to record sizable expenses in relation to a write-down of identifiable Crofab assets such as goodwill or developed technology.

BTG recorded £30 million in goodwill in 2008, when it acquired the company that owned Crofab and several other drugs. It also recorded a large intangible asset, Crofab Developed Technology. As of March 2013, BTG maintained a value of £73 million for this intangible asset. Given its relative size, even a modest impairment to the Crofab asset would have had a major impact on BTG's reported financial performance in 2013 and 2014 with reported profits of £16 million and £24 million respectively.

Based on what was known of the Bioclon threat, BTG would have had numerous indicators that would have prompted it and equity analysts of the potential need for an asset impairment. We expect that BTG probably did go through the exercise of testing for an impairment; however, the company's disclosures would have benefitted from a more robust discussion of the risks and why the risks from Anavip did not result in an impairment.

Accountancy firm PwC discusses IAS 36 as it relates to pharmaceutical companies. The document provides examples of several indicators of impairment which companies should consider. We discuss a few of them below. We think these items should have prompted BTG to test for impairment (which it may have done) as well as provide sufficient disclosure around these indicators (which we think it has not):

Development of competing drug: Clearly, the Bioclon drug represented a competing drug, notwithstanding potential debates as to whether the drug was substantially different from Crofab or violated BTG's patent. Early indications from media reports and information gathered during clinical trials and posted on the FDA's website were that Bioclon was more effective than Crofab. BTG would have had some knowledge of this as early as 2013.

Lower-than-predicted sales: We do not have any information on BTG's internal forecasts, but it is unlikely that the company expected flattening or declining sales in Crofab while it remained under patent and while prices were increasing from $2,000 to $2,300, as the Bloomberg and Science Magazine articles suggest. Yet, from 2013 to 2015, sales of Crofab flattened and then declined.

Trend in Crofab revenues

2016 2015 2014 2013 Crofab revenues £67.9 £61.8 £62.7 £62.7 Growth 9.9% -1.4% 0%

Source: Company reports

In addition, from 2014 to 2017, USD strengthened against GBP, which would have benefitted BTG once it converted to GBP reporting. Yet, Crofab sales seem to have stagnated from 2013 to 2015. We think this may have been because of Bioclon's market seeding efforts with the veterinarians. By BTG's own admission, Bioclon had sold a significant number of vials into the US6. In 2016, the company reported growth of 9.9%, but it should also be noted that our estimate is that 6.6% of that can be attributed to foreign exchange movements based upon average exchange rate data provided in BTG's annual reports.



Impact of bad publicity on the brand: An article in the Washington Post on July 15, 2015, referenced the death of a Missouri man who refused treatment with Crofab because he could not afford the cost of the drug and the necessary hospital stay.



Litigation: BTG should have expected that some form of litigation was probable in 2013, when Bioclon had completed Phase 3 trials and was promising to enter the US market in a direct challenge to the Crofab patent. BTG initiated the ITC action in October 2013 but likely had been preparing its complaint for some time before this, given the amount of detail contained in the complaint.



And yet, the company did not address these issues with any specificity in its MD&A or disclosure notes. There is limited explanation or assessment of the specific threats to BTG other than generalized boilerplate language on the impact of a potential competitor.



Over the course of the 1-year period, BTG devoted in total about 10 brief sentences to the potential Bioclon threat. Initial disclosures were limited; at a critical juncture in November 2013, financial statements were shockingly silent on Bioclon. Disclosure, however, improved once a settlement had been reached.

Here are some of the key dates over the 2013 to 2014 period, what BTG disclosed and what it did not disclose but likely knew at the time of report filing:

Timeline of BTG's disclosure during Bioclon litigation

Disclosure date Document What BTG said Our opinion on what BTG fails to disclose May 17, 2013 Annual Report for period ended March 2013 Disclosure on Bioclon completed in 2 brief sentences - 1 on page 22 and the other on page 33. States that Bioclon is in the process of developing a competitor product and had completed Phase 3 trials. Phase 3 trials had been completed in 2012; Bioclon was already preparing to sponsor Phase 4 trials at this point. Bioclon was revealing to the US market its intentions to request a biologics license from the FDA. Bioclon was also in process of seeding the US market in preparation for approval. Items referenced in the ITC complaint suggest that BTG was aware of these items in early to mid-2013. November 11, 2013 Interim report for the period ended September 2013 There is no mention of Bioclon, the ITC or a competitor in the entire document. BTG had filed the ITC complaint on October 30, 2013, so it could have alerted readers to that in the post-balance sheet events section. Per the ITC complaint, BTG believed Bioclon could get approval as early as February 2014, before BTG's next financial report would be released. The ITC complaint runs for 53 pages and includes 75 exhibits. Clearly, BTG was compiling this evidence well in advance of the November 2013 filing date. Why, then, did none of this context and compelling backstory make it into the interim financial statements filed 11 days after the complaint? May 19, 2014 Annual Report for period ended March 2014 BTG reports that Bioclon is seeking approval to enter the US. BTG explains that it initiated the ITC action and the ITC will decide. The company states that if Bioclon is approved, it could "impact BTG's leadership position". BTG does not discuss any of Bioclon's claims or that Bioclon is challenging the 414 patent. BTG suggests that if Anavip is approved, it will threaten its leadership position, but provides no additional risk assessment. Given the price differential between the two drugs, Bioclon could threaten Crofab's very existence. November 10, 2014 Interim report for period ended September 2014 BTG reports that it has settled its dispute with Bioclon and will pay $6M. Projects total costs of settlement and fees of £8 million. BTG has agreed a licensing deal with Bioclon for a single-digit royalty. Bioclon will not enter the market until 2018. BTG has not provided detailed information in prior reports that a contingency for a settlement or for the significant costs of the litigation had been provisioned. The total costs of £8 million ($6 million of which paid to Bioclon) represent 21% of BTG's reported profits for the interim period, all with no detailed contingency explanation to alert shareholders.

Source: Company reports, ITC complaint, MFR analysis

There is no certainty that BTG would have been forced to take an impairment during this period, but fuller disclosures would have prompted analysts and investors to ask the question and may well have impacted the company's share price at the time. Instead, during this period, the share price rose substantially and achieved a high of £830 in January 2015.

Why bother with this now, you might say; 2014 is past, and the case was settled. We find that limited or less than forthcoming disclosures can be a red flag for companies avoiding reporting bad news and maintaining share price momentum. Furthermore, failing to highlight contingent liabilities or provide updates when developments change in relation to contingencies (such as the material Bioclon settlement) has become a focus of regulators. Recent cases brought by the SEC highlight the issue of avoiding disclosure of contingent liabilities here and here.

But we think the bigger issue is this: While BTG may have avoided taking an impairment in the last few years by designing a licensing agreement that starts in 2018, the company cannot avoid taking a significant write-down in relation to Crofab within the next 12-16 months.

While a write-down of goodwill and/or developed technology may be possible, for purposes of our analysis, we have focused on assessing only the developed technology in relation to Crofab. A test of goodwill impairment would have required us to evaluate the cash flows of the entire segment to which Crofab belongs. As we have limited financial information on other drugs in the segment, we would have had to rely upon many broad assumptions.

By comparison, Crofab is an asset that BTG tracks and on which it regularly provides good financial information. In addition, the drug's pricing and general trends in the antivenom market have been discussed frequently in mainstream media. As such, we think computing Crofab's fair value via a discounted cash flow analysis is more straightforward.

We forecast revenues and the resulting cash flows below to illustrate the looming threat of a sizeable asset impairment to Crofab's Developed Technology.

Revenues - Nowhere to go but down

We believe the licensing agreement with Bioclon will lead to significant declines in BTG's revenues generated from Crofab, beginning in the 2019 fiscal year.

We used the following inputs in projecting revenues to BTG, which include sales of Crofab and license fees collected from sales of Anavip.

Key inputs for revenue projections

Crofab Anavip Vials per person over course of treatment (no recurrence) 11 22 Revenue per vial - £ £1,600 £174 Revenue per vial - $ $2,300 $250 Royalty rate NA 9%

Source: Drug dosing guidance, media reports, MFR analysis

We have assumed a total market size of 5,000 patients annually. Previously, Crofab had not been consistently used to treat the estimated 1,000 annual victims of copperhead bites, so was mostly used to treat 4,000 victims per year. Recently, the drug has become commonly used in the treatment for copperhead envenomation. As such, in this model we assume an addressable market of 5,000 patients.

The table below calculates revenues based upon prices per vial and number of vials according to market share assumptions. Cash flows are based upon observed contribution margins and OPEX allocations as seen in FY2016 figures.

For example, at 100% Anavip market share, BTG generates no revenues in relation to Crofab, but receives royalties on the sales of Anavip. Per BTG's financial statements, the royalty segment averages a contribution margin of 37% due to cost allocations. This contribution is further reduced by an R&D allocation which has averaged 18% per year. Therefore, the cash flows presented here are an estimate of EBITDA at each of the market share levels.

We expect that in FY 2018, Crofab will continue to maintain 100% of the market, as the launch of Anavip is not until October 2018 (FY 2019).

We estimate that Crofab will achieve 80% market share in FY 2019. Because nearly 80% of all snakebites happen in the period from March to October, we estimate that the drug will account for all sales through October, given that Anavip will not be available until nearly the end of the snakebite season.

However, our expectation is that from October 2018 onwards, Anavip will account for nearly 100% of the market, given its relative superior cost and efficacy profile.

BTG may attempt one or more of the following to hold on to market share post October 2018:

Maintain its current pricing and compete against Anavip on Crofab's reliability, effectiveness, and safety over the years;

Lower the price of Crofab to allow it to compete directly with Anavip and split the market equally; or

Convince Bioclon of the need to increase the price of Anavip to achieve a better return.

We do not believe any of these options will allow Crofab to claw back significant market share. Here's why:

Maintain status quo and focus on tenure: As we highlighted above, a course of treatment with Crofab averages $25,300, while a course of Anavip is a fraction of that at $4,840. Overlay the price differential with early indications from clinical trials and veterinarians that Anavip is more effective and resulted in the need for fewer retreatments, and it becomes clear that Anavip will quickly control this market. Once launched, it is hard to imagine patients, their doctors and insurers not opting for Anavip as the first line of treatment. Crofab would be reserved for special cases or in instances where patients have allergic reactions to solutions with horse proteins.

Lower the price of Crofab and try to gain market share: Again, given the pros and cons of both drugs, it seems that even at comparable prices, Anavip still would provide the best efficacy and lowest potential all-in costs (drugs, diagnostics, in-patient care). BTG claims it has taken a significant amount of costs out of its Specialty Pharmaceuticals business and could perhaps continue this to lower the price of Crofab. We have questions about BTG's reported improvements in cost efficiencies and explain our thinking later in this report.

Nonetheless, let's assume that BTG lowers its prices to Anavip levels and splits the market 50/50. Under this scenario, the company would receive total revenues of £6.1 million (£5.2 million from Crofab sales and £0.9 million in licensing fees for Anavip). The challenge here is that it still would cost BTG £20 million (costs of goods and SG&A) to serve half of the market at current cost levels. Total Crofab sales and Anavip licenses fees would not cover the costs to produce it at comparable prices.

Encourage Bioclon to increase the price of Anavip: From a legal perspective, instructing Bioclon to raise prices might be problematic from an anticompetition perspective. But even if BTG did convince Bioclon to increase prices to Crofab levels, there would be many challenges. Firstly, Bioclon's veterinary product, which the veterinarians were self-injecting, cost around $220 per vial. Several media outlets seized on the promise of potential costs savings to be realized after Anavip's launch into the US market. Doctors, patients, and the media would be highly vocal about an Anavip price that was significantly higher than those observed in the 2013/2014 period. The market has an expectation for a drug priced well below Crofab.

Bioclon would also have limited room to argue that it expended significant development costs in the short intervening period between offering the veterinary drug for experimental purposes and receiving FDA approval for the biologics version that is an identical compound.

Perhaps more importantly, though, is the current US political environment. Price gouging by drug manufacturers, real or imagined, is an issue sure to draw the attention of federal legislators. The recent public shaming of Martin Shkreli for raising the price of daraprim or Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) CEO Heather Bresch for increasing the price of the EpiPen should serve as a warning.

It also bears mentioning that Anavip is produced in Mexico by Instituto Bioclon. The combination of alleged price gouging by a Mexican firm would be a potential tweet topic Donald Trump would find hard to resist and BTG and Bioclon would find hard to counter.

Consequently, we believe that by agreeing to license its technology to Bioclon, BTG has effectively placed a new cap on the potential price of the drug and, in effect, ceded market dominance to Anavip. Furthermore, we believe customers, hospitals, and insurers will immediately move from using Crofab to using Anavip once the latter become available.

Hence, we project that Anavip will have nearly 100% of the market by FY 2020.

Cash flows and the art of allocation

We examined the results of the past four years to develop key assumptions for our cash flow projections.

BTG does not break out expenses by drug, but segment information provides us with a good starting point for analysis. With respect to the licensing unit, over the last 4 years, it has delivered between 20% and 40% contribution. We determined that we would use the 4-year average of 37% at the company's licensing unit to compute expected contribution from license fees to be generated by Anavip.

With regard to Crofab contribution, we had expected to utilize a similar method of averaging contribution margins achieved by the Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment over the past four years. Since Crofab has historically accounted for the predominant share of Specialty revenues, we expected that the observed contribution margins would exhibit minimal variability. However, Specialty Pharmaceuticals reports dramatic improvements in contribution margins after two years (2013 and 2014) of steady rates of around 57%; the 2012 level was around 51%. Given that Crofab has been in the US market since 2000 and a BTG product since 2008, and because the market size is stable, we expected that the company would have reached a point where cash flows from Crofab would have stabilized - which they seem to have done, based on data from 2012, 2013, and 2014.

However, in the years 2015 and 2016, the Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment dramatically improved its contribution margin, moving to 69.5% in 2016 - a full 1,210 basis points over 3 years. We found that figure both remarkable and somewhat hard to believe.

Per BTG, improvements in the Specialty segment contribution margins were due to product mix and cost efficiencies gained from restructuring activities. We analyzed both drivers to determine the source of the dramatic improvements in contribution margins.

The Specialty segment has been dominated by Crofab and Digifab for many years. In fact, in 2014, when BTG reported that the segment achieved 57% contribution margins, Crofab and Digifab accounted for 88% of total revenues of the segment.

By 2015 and 2016, Crofab and Digifab accounted for 88% and 86% of segment revenues, and yet, the contribution margins have expanded dramatically. While Varithena and other drugs were generating revenues, their combined contributions at even a 70% margin level would only have added £13 million in contribution. But BTG, based upon our calculations, seems to have improved contribution by £27 million. Did that all come from restructuring?

The company has provided details on its restructuring and reorganization activities in disclosure note 5 of its financial statements. The disclosure note separates acquisition related activity from restructurings. Over the last 4 years, BTG spent a total of only £1 million on restructuring. Is it possible that it could have achieved cost savings of £14 million with a restructuring totaling just £1 million? We find it hard to believe that BTG could have achieved such significant cost efficiency with such little cost.

We also find it odd that BTG managed to take out such a significant amount of costs after having held the Crofab asset for so long. Why did it only manage to achieve cost efficiencies after 2015? And why did the efficiencies only take place in Specialty Pharmaceuticals?

We suspect that BTG may have used the discretion allowed in accounting to possibly reallocate expenses to other divisions of the company. We note that while Specialty has gotten progressively more profitable, Interventional has gotten progressively worse. We have no information to suggest this was intentional, but having the Specialty segment become significantly more profitable in the post-2014 period proves extremely beneficial to BTG on the asset impairment front. At a time when the company has agreed to essentially lower future revenues, it manages to report dramatically higher contribution margins - margins that, prior to the licensing agreement, it had not been able to achieve. The higher margins allow BTG to report stronger cash flows at a time when it most needs them and could possibly allow it to avoid taking an impairment in the near term.

Trends in Composition of Revenues and allocation of SGA

We believe the actual contribution margin for Crofab is likely to be the 57% figure the company had been reporting prior in 2012, 2013, and 2014. While Specialty as a unit may have been able to improve its contribution margin, Crofab's contribution margin is not likely to have suddenly jumped to 69%. As such, we assume the 57% contribution margin in our calculations for our discounted cash flow analysis.

With respect to R&D, we have assumed the average of 17% as an expense in calculating total cash flows (EBITDA) from Crofab.

Coming up snake eyes

A summary of the assumptions used in our cash flow model is provided below. We believe that all the inputs, except the Crofab contribution margins, are generous to BTG, meaning that the inputs are more likely to result in a higher net present value for the Crofab asset.

Key assumptions Assumed Rationale Discount rate 7% BTG reported in 2016 it used rates from 7% to 29%; we use the lowest rate to give Crofab the highest possible value. Royalty rate 9% BTG settlement cites a single-digit figure as % of revenue; we use the highest single digit possible. Pricing £1,600 Crofab which is $2,300; £174 Anavip which is $250 Using rates per media reports for Crofab; increased Anavip from reported $221 in ITC filing to account for additional development costs. Time Frame from FY 2018 to 2033 Assume BTG gets 5-year extension on exclusive patent. Contribution margin - Crofab 57% This is the rate that BTG seems to have maintained prior to 2015. Contribution margin - Anavip 37% The Anavip contribution margin is equal to BTG's licensing segment. R&D as % of Revenues 17% R&D is set at 2016 levels.

Combining the revenue and resulting cash flow derived from the above inputs, we estimate that the net present value of the Crofab Developed Technology is £58.6 million.

As of March 31, 2016, BTG reported the value of the Crofab Developed Technology at £66 million. At March 31, 2017, the Crofab Developed Technology will be carried at £62 million, after accounting for a year's worth of amortization.

Based upon these results, BTG would be compelled to record an impairment expense to Crofab of £3.4 million (£62 million - £58.6 million) at the end of March 2017.

Analysts' consensus estimate for FY 2017 Net Income is £83 million. An impairment expense of £3.4 million represents more than 4% of projected 2017 earnings.

But BTG and its auditors may continue to point to the higher contribution margin rate of 69% as the reason for not taking the impairment in FY2017. However, that would only delay the inevitable until March 2018.

BTG must shed the dead skin

By March 31, 2018, even if BTG estimated Crofab's contribution at the 69% level, it would be forced to record a significant impairment. The time value of money will have forced the company to account for the imminent fall-off in revenues.

Maintaining all the other key assumptions as from above and using a 69% contribution margin results in a value for Crofab of £36 million.

Hence, by the end of March 2018, Crofab's Developed Technology would be carried at £58 million, resulting in an impairment of £22 million (£58 million - £36 million) - a staggering 18% of consensus earnings projections for FY 2019.

Using the more realistic contribution margin of 57% would result in an impairment of £30 million.

In fact, even if BTG were to claim it had achieved even greater efficiencies in 2018 and reports contribution margins in the Specialty segment of 80%, it would still be forced to record a significant impairment expense (£14.5 million) at the end of March 2018.

We believe the company will need to take an impairment either in FY 2017, which will be reported in May 2017 or FY 2018. If BTG delays taking the impairment in FY 2017, the result will be a much larger write-down in FY 2018.

Valuation

BTG's share price has declined since the high in January 2015 after reporting earnings misses for its March 2015 and September 2016 earnings targets. While analysts are accounting for the impact of Bioclon on cash flows, we do not think they have focused on the "snake in the grass" - overvalued intangible assets related to Crofab.

We expect that between May 2017 and May 2018, BTG will report one or more impairments to the Crofab Developed Technology and may well have to take impairments against its goodwill related to Crofab. We believe the impact of those impairments will be significant.

We further believe that given the pending introduction of Anavip, the expected useful life assumptions for Crofab are far too optimistic and should be reduced. The shorter useful life would result in BTG amortizing the costs faster than it currently does. The company's argument had been that it could achieve an additional 5 years on the patent for Crofab, and as such, should use the legal life as economic useful life. However, given the economics of the licensing agreement, we think BTG should re-evaluate its useful life assumption in relation to Crofab to account for the fact that it will no longer be offering the drug under patent exclusively.

Impairments and useful life assumptions aside, investors are overlooking the significant negative impact that the launch of Anavip will have on BTG's cash flows beginning in FY2020. We provide a summary-level income statement below, which uses current contribution levels and growth rates and assumes decelerated growth over the next 5 years as existing drugs mature.

Based upon the above cash flows, we conducted a DCF analysis to determine that BTG's shares are worth £1.62 billion, a 38% reduction from the current market capitalization of £2.62 billion. Our share price target is £420.

Risks to our thesis

Additional uses for Crofab drug outside of current treatment protocols.

Side effects or reactions to Anavip that were not evident at the time of clinical trials are observed post market introduction, resulting in a return to Crofab monopoly or delay in Crofab obsolescence.

Conclusion

We think BTG should think of itself as a victim of a snakebite. It needs to seek help immediately, or the long-term effects will be much worse than the uncomfortable shakes and sweating the company is experiencing now. The antivenom in this case, though, comes in the form of a heavy dose of impairments, hopefully with no need for repeated treatments.

