AMD: Just Not Good Enough

After the bell on Monday, shares of chip company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) took a hit after the company reported first-quarter results. Overall, results were rather mixed, with a so-so quarter, decent guidance, but a huge cash burn. With shares having tripled over the past year, the report just wasn't good enough to keep this huge rally going.

The company reported Q1 revenues of $984 million, in line with management's guidance and just below street estimates. This was a bit disappointing, as the Estimize consensus was around $995 million, driven by five straight revenue beats. In fact, AMD had beaten the street by an average of $66 million in the past three quarters. Additionally, the streak of four straight non-GAAP EPS beats was snapped, with a $0.04 loss being in line.

Investors were very curious to see how the launch of Ryzen has gone. On a positive note, guidance for year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 of 12% was above street expectations for 9.3%. With the company expanding availability of its next generation platform, a rise in inventories as well as accounts receivable led to a $321 million cash burn in Q1. That was more than a quarter of the company's cash on hand at the end of 2016. These balance sheet items should reverse at some point, but if the company blows through more cash in Q2, another capital raise could happen.

The problem for AMD was that shares that traded for less than $3.50 just a year ago went into this report at $13.62. Investors were expecting the Ryzen launch to go extremely well, but Q1 didn't exactly blow the doors off. While guidance was nice, it's also scary to blow through 25% of its cash in one quarter. That's why in the after-hours, shares are trading down a little more than a dollar, almost down 20% from their 52-week high.

Although I've been bullish on AMD for a couple of quarters now, the company does have a bit to prove as this year progresses. More than 55% of the company's revenues are forecast for the second half of the year as more chip launches occur. However, the hard part comes in terms of the bottom line, since estimates call for a nickel per share loss in the first half of the year, but an 8 cent gain for the entire year. The company not only needs to generate significant sales, but do so while improving margins and not spending too much on the operating side.

It will be interesting to see if AMD shares can recover in the near term, because on Monday they basically closed at their 50-day moving average. Losing that key technical level could lead to some added selling pressure, and the longer term 200-day moving average currently sits at $11.13 but is rising. The average street target was basically between those two technical points into this report. If AMD's new chips can generate enough sales through the rest of 2017, this pullback could prove to be a nice opportunity to buy. However, in the short term, the overall report just wasn't enough for the stock to remain full steam ahead.

