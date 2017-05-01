UroGen Pharma Readies $45 Million IPO

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

It RTGel gel formulation approach is promising, but the company faces significant competition and will need a lot more money to commercialize its candidates.

The company is developing a potentially improved method of delivering treatments for overactive bladder and bladder cancer.

Israel-based UroGen Pharma wants to raise $45 million in an IPO valuing itself at $142 million.

Quick Take

Clinical stage urological treatment company UroGen Pharma (URGN) has finalized proposed terms for its IPO, aiming to sell 3.46 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share.

The company is developing a potentially improved method to deliver bladder cancer and overactive bladder treatments.

While the market is forecasted to grow significantly, the company faces major competition from new generation treatments and will likely need much more funding to commercialize its pipeline.

Company

Israel-based UroGen (formerly TheraCoat) was founded in 2004 to develop treatments for a variety of urological conditions including cancer.

Management is headed by CEO Ron Bentsur, who has been with the firm since August 2015. He was previously CEO of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) where he led a successful FDA approval using the 505[b](2) regulatory pathway.

UroGen is pursuing 505[b](2) regulatory pathway approvals for various of its product candidates, so the CEO’s work history is a definite plus for the firm.

Investors in the company who own more than 5% of its stock include Arkin Communication (21% ownership pre-IPO), Pontifax Partnerships (16.7%), ProQuest Investments (10.2%), Telormedix SA (8.4%) and Tatham Investments (5.1%). CEO Bentsur owns 2.0% and Chairman Arie Belldegrun owns 3.1%.

Technology

UroGen has created separate ‘platforms’ of product candidates:

MitoGel

VesiGel

Vesimune

These are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic which is being used for certain urothelial cancer treatments. The formulations are created by the company’s RTGel reverse thermally triggered hydrogel that allows for sustained release of drugs for better treatment of local bladder diseases.

Below is a brief explainer video about UroGen’s RTGel process:

(Source: UroGen Pharma)

The current status of UroGen’s pipeline is summarized in the table below:

(Source: UroGen)

UroGen has also in-licensed the rights to the use of BOTOX from Allergan (AGN) combined with the RTGel process that may help patients suffering from an overactive bladder.

Market and Competition

According to a report by market research firm GlobalData, the global bladder cancer market size is expected to more than triple to $1.17 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 12.5%, which is on the upper end of health condition growth rates.

Growth drivers include ‘increased incorporation of immunotherapies…the launch of new combination therapies, increased incident cases and the introduction of three new competitive agents:

Cold Genesys – CG-0070

Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) – Vicinium

Eli Lilly (LLY) – Cyramza

Additionally, the FDA has recently approved Tecentriq for the treatment of metastatic urolethial carcinoma.

There are a number of other major pharma firms developing treatments for low-grade and high-grade NMIBC and CIS, such as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MRK), Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) and others.

Financials

UroGen’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

2016 revenues of $17.5 million from Allergan for its exclusive license. This revenue is very ‘lumpy’, and the company may receive certain other payments only upon the successful completion of specified regulatory and commercialization milestones.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: UroGen F-1/A)

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $21.4 million in cash and equivalents and $6.7 million in total liabilities.

Management stated that it expects expenses associated with multiple later stage clinical trials to ‘increase substantially.' Unless the company can offset these expenses with additional success milestone payments from Allergan, it is likely to need additional, significant funding to finalize trials and commercialize its lead candidates, possibly resulting in material dilution for shareholders.

IPO Details

UroGen intends to raise $45 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 3.46 million common shares at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $17.0 million to complete our single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of MitoGel for the treatment of low-grade UTUC;

Approximately $14.0 million to file an IND for, and to initiate our Phase 2b clinical trial of, VesiGel for the treatment of low-grade NMIBC; and

The remainder to fund continued research and clinical development of our other product candidates, including Vesimune, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen and Company, Raymond James and Oppenheimer & Co.

Commentary

With UroGen, what investors should really evaluate is whether its proprietary RTGel approach will indeed improve delivery of bladder condition treatments by creating a more efficacious method of retaining the drug within the bladder for a longer period of time, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Allergan’s upfront payment of $17.5 million for UroGen’s BotuGel (BOTOX) is a promising indicator of support for the company’s approach for treating overactive bladder.

Also, management stated that certain of its existing investors have ‘indicated an interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of approximately $20.0 million of our ordinary shares in this offering at the initial public offering price.’

This is a material and positive expression of interest (non-binding) for almost one-half of the IPO and is not uncommon for life science companies to effect in order to successfully float their offerings.

My best guess is that the company will succeed in its IPO, at some price. At the proposed $13.00 per share midpoint, UroGen would have a post-IPO market capitalization of approximately $142 million.

With relatively few clinical stage biopharma firms showing significant revenues, even if lumpy milestone-type revenues, management has a positive story to tell institutional investors.

Additionally, the bladder cancer treatment market appears to be growing dramatically, which is a plus for UroGen.

The downsides to the deal are several:

Competition is strong and competitive therapies can come not only from single drugs but also from combinations. It is highly probable the company will need to raise more equity to fund it ambitious pipeline, likely diluting public shareholders in the process. UroGen does not have a major collaboration partner, ex-Allergan for BOTOX, and thus is in the position of being a small fish in a very big pond, with other very large fish swimming around.

For those reasons, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL. For risk-on investors, you could do worse than UroGen, but I suggest watching this one for a while.

