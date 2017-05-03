Market Challenge: Break Up The Banks?

Your thoughts on the talk from the Oval Office?

Regardless, earlier this week, President Trump suggested he could support breaking up the banks.

Maybe it was another case of loose lips?

Break up the big banks?

President Trump made the suggestion (maybe, just possibly loosely?) earlier this week during an interview in the Oval Office with Bloomberg. The idea may not be that big of a surprise. Trump suggested during his campaign for president he could support a "21st Century" version of the 1933 Glass-Steagall law that separated consumer and investment banking.

Banks that could be impacted haven't really moved much since the statement. They include Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Loading...

Your thoughts on Trump's words? Could such a move impact your investments? Or is there nothing really to worry about?

Offer your ideas below!