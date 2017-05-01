Apple: Dividend Increase Coming Tuesday, How Big Of A Raise Will It Be?

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Tech giant Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to report fiscal second quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 2nd. In addition to its financial results, Apple will announce its 2017 dividend increase.

On the surface, Apple doesn't look very attractive purely from a dividend perspective. The stock has a current dividend yield of just 1.6%, which is below the 2% average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

And Apple has increased its dividend for only four years in a row. It will need six more years of dividend growth to become a Dividend Achiever, a group of 272 companies in the S&P 500 Index that have raised their dividends for 10-plus years in a row.

But just because Apple does not have a long dividend history and a low current yield, does not mean it should be avoided by income investors.

Far from it. Apple will almost assuredly become a Dividend Achiever, and with time, will likely become a Dividend Aristocrat as well.

This article will give investors a guide for what to expect from Apple's imminent dividend increase.

Business Overview

The iPhone itself represents more than half the company's total revenue.

Apple's financial results display a cyclical pattern. The company benefits greatly when it releases new iPhones, but then suffers a lull in-between iPhone releases.

For example, fiscal 2015 was a very strong year of growth for the company, thanks to the iPhone 6. But fiscal 2016 was not a good year. Revenue declined across several categories including the iPhone.

Source: Apple 2016 10-K, page 26

The good news is that fiscal 2017 is shaping up to be a strong year. Apple is still seeing strong sales of the iPhone 7, and in particular the iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple noted that demand for the iPhone 7 Plus exceeded supply throughout last quarter. Moreover, strong iPhone demand is fueling higher prices.

iPhone average selling price increased to $695 last quarter, up 13% from $619 in the previous quarter.

Continued momentum from the iPhone, as well as booming growth catalysts like Apple Services, are likely to result in a strong beat when Apple reports second-quarter earnings.

Growth Prospects

Apple shares jumped 6% on February 1, after it turned in better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results. Apple handily beat analyst estimates for both the top and bottom line, and the stock has continued its impressive rally ever since.

A similar performance could be in order, since the same catalysts that fueled its strong earnings beat in the first quarter - namely, better-than-expected iPhone sales and booming growth in its services business - are still intact.

Going forward, Apple will benefit from the upcoming release of the iPhone 8 as well as new launches across several other categories such as the Apple Watch.

Plus, services are an emerging catalyst. Apple's services segment includes the App Store, Apple Pay, iTunes, and more.

As Apple sells more devices, it results in a windfall for the services business.

Apple's services platform exceeded $24 billion in revenue in fiscal 2016 alone. Revenue increased 22% last fiscal year, the best-performing segment for the company by far.

Services are now Apple's second-largest operating segment after the iPhone. Last quarter, Apple Pay transactions soared over 500% as the company expanded the service to four new countries - Japan, Russia, New Zealand and Spain.

Apple expects the Services business to become the size of a Fortune 100 company by itself this year.

The iPhone and Services are the two biggest reasons I expect Apple to trounce analyst expectations for the quarter.

If this happens, it will more than justify a stronger-than-normal dividend increase.

Dividend Analysis

In the past few years, Apple has raised its dividend by 10% on average. The company has a current dividend payout of $2.28 per share.

I expect Apple will raise its dividend above its average dividend growth rate over the past few years. I'm forecasting a 15%-20% dividend increase, based on the following factors:

Stronger-than-expected growth

A low payout ratio

An excellent balance sheet

First, Apple's revenue and earnings growth has come in stronger than anticipated over the past several quarters. This gives the company the leeway to raise its dividend at a higher than expected rate.

Thanks to Apple's strong earnings growth, the share price has risen significantly in recent periods. Apple stock is up 27% year-to-date, and 57% in the past one year.

This has a meaningful impact on the company's expected dividend growth rate because Apple's rallying share price has significantly lowered its dividend yield.

The current dividend yield on Apple stock is falling to 1.6%.

The company may want to raise its dividend to at least be competitive with the average yield in the S&P 500. Many Apple investors own the stock for the dividend. A 10% raise would elevate the yield to just 1.7%, which is still 30-40 basis points below the index average.

In addition, Apple's low dividend yield results in a low payout ratio.

In fiscal 2016, Apple generated $53.09 billion of free cash flow. Its dividend required $12.15 billion for a free cash flow payout ratio of just 23%. This is an extremely low payout ratio.

Apple ended last quarter with $246 in cash, marketable securities, and investments on its balance sheet, compared with $88 billion in total debt.

The company's enormous cash pile is likely to swell to $250 billion when Apple reports earnings. While the vast majority of this cash is held offshore, Apple's huge share repurchases over the past year have reduced its overall dividend cost by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

This could also help justify a higher dividend increase, which Apple can easily sustain.

Low dividend yield stocks tend to fall outside of many dividend growth investor's radars - and that's unfortunate because they can offer high dividend growth rates which more than make up for low yields.

Final Thoughts

Last year, it was easy for Apple to justify a 10% dividend increase. Even though the company had more than enough cash flow to support the raise, its sales and earnings were in decline. This meant Apple's decision to be cautious with the dividend increase was understandable.

This year, it's a different story. Apple has returned to growth and has continued momentum that should last well into 2018, given the upcoming iPhone 8 release and its booming services business.

As a result, I am expecting a dividend raise that exceeds the usual 10%. Look for a 15%-20% dividend increase.