Podcast: Tech Earnings From Alphabet, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon And Samsung

In this week’s Tech.pinions podcast Carolina Milanesi, Jan Dawson and Bob O’Donnell discuss this week’s earnings announcements from a number of the tech industry’s biggest players and analyze what they mean for the future of several key tech products and trends.

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.

Disclosure: None.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.