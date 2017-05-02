Market Challenge: Apple Before Earnings

What are you looking for from the report?

The big report everyone is waiting for is out after today's close.

Wall Street is anticipating Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings this evening. Investors will keep an eye on items like a possible slowing of iPhone sales ahead of the expected iPhone 8 launch later this year, the growth in Services and the App Store, and progress in overseas markets, such as China.

They'll also look for news on a dividend raise.

Your thoughts on Apple before earnings? And what are you looking for from tonight's report?

Offer your ideas below!