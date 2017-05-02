Market Challenge: Apple Before Earnings

Summary

Apple releases earnings after the bell.

What are you looking for from the report?

The big report everyone is waiting for is out after today's close.

Wall Street is anticipating Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings this evening. Investors will keep an eye on items like a possible slowing of iPhone sales ahead of the expected iPhone 8 launch later this year, the growth in Services and the App Store, and progress in overseas markets, such as China.

They'll also look for news on a dividend raise.

Your thoughts on Apple before earnings? And what are you looking for from tonight's report?

Offer your ideas below!

