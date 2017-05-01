Chevron: Still Reliant On Asset Sales

As no surprise, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported much improved Q1 results due to rising energy prices. The stock though ramped into the expectations of better results before the year even started.

The stock has trailed off this year and now trades close to the 200-day EMA at $106. Are the improved cash flows and 4% dividend enough to warrant owning the stock here?

Chevron reported a solid quarterly beat, but the energy giant has a recent history of volatile results. The company missed Q4 EPS results by a wide margin and several prior quarters weren't close to targets. The numbers suggest that one good quarter isn't exactly reflective of a change in the equation.

Ultimately though, the focus is on the cash flows and the not the volatile EPS numbers. The energy giant has improved quarterly results while cutting costs which has naturally improved the ability of the company to partially cover capital spending and dividend payouts.

For Q1, Chevron produced cash flow from operations of $3.9 billion while spending $3.3 billion on capital spending. The good news is that the company finally covered the capital spending levels. The bad news is that the $2.0 billion dividend payout was not covered and over $900 million of expenditures by affiliates isn't included in the capital spending total.

Chevron nicely suggests the cash flows covered the dividend with $900 million in excess. The number though includes $2.1 billion in asset sales that shouldn't be used to cover dividend payouts.

The important part of the story is that energy prices aren't improving due to large companies like Chevron increasing production during the downfall. The energy giant still forecasts production growth of up to 9% this year.

Sure, a lot of the growth is related to the massive Gorgon LNG project coming online, but the company could've adjusted output elsewhere or should maintain the ability to flexibly adjust output with market prices.

In this regard, the energy majors are their own worst enemies. The key investor takeaway is that Chevron still isn't attractive trading near multi-year highs and still needs asset sales to cover dividend payouts.

