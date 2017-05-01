Cliffs Natural Resources: Q1 Report In More Detail

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) first-quarter report is out, the dust has settled, and it's time to look calmly at all the factors in play for the company's stock. If you want to check my initial quick reaction to the report, click here. In this article, I will discuss important factors one by one.

Balance sheet

Cliffs finished the first quarter with $295.3 million of cash and $1.64 billion in long-term debt. Keep in mind that the first quarter is typically the weakest one for Cliffs due to low sales volume. Also, the majority of sales in the first quarter were priced under prior years' contracts which had a negative impact on realized price per ton in the U.S. segment. During the conference call, Cliffs stated that contract pricing was based on $58 per ton for iron ore and $450 for hot-rolled steel price. Thus, we will see a major improvement in realized prices in the second quarter.

Nevertheless, it is already clear that Cliffs was successful in its previous debt management efforts and debt stands at a normal level. Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves stated that this year will be fully dedicated to pay down debt and that the company plans to end this year with less than $1 billion of net debt. This target looks achievable at this point.

In all likelihood, Cliffs will deal with the nearest maturities of debt in 2020 and 2021 and will work towards pushing all maturities to 2023 and beyond. If this exercise is done by 2018, the company will have a five-year period without having to deal with debt maturities - a period that is perfect for investing in growth.

There was a lot of talk in previous years that Cliffs may go bankrupt. I believe that this question is off the table as the management team has done a great work and used market opportunities to deleverage with almost perfect timing.

Iron ore prices

Not surprisingly, iron ore started to rebound after the fast drop in the first half of April. Iron ore price action is the major component in Cliffs' Australian segment performance. The problem for the company is that its ore's discount to IODEX price grew in the first quarter. The discount is significant: IODEX price averaged $86 per ton in the first quarter while Cliffs sold its Australian ore for $54.35 per ton. All else equal, there's no reason to expect that the discount situation will improve. BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has just achieved record production for a nine-month period in Australia, while China accelerates its efforts in pollution control, which means that lower-quality ore receives less demand.

Speaking about the longer term, Cliffs will run its Australian segment until the end of the mines' useful life, so the strategic problems of exporting ore to China are less of a concern, and only near-term catalysts matter. In my view, there is no problem as long as Australian segment's margins stay positive.

Domestic steel market

I guess that everyone who follows Cliffs saw what happened to U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) stock recently:

Inevitably, U.S. Steel stock's performance was a drag on Cliffs' stock performance despite the fact that U.S. Steel is not Cliffs' customer. In fact, Cliffs' customers benefit from U.S. Steel problems because it is their competitor. Nevertheless, stocks are often traded in baskets, so some sell orders for U.S. Steel also included sell orders for AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), Nucor (NYSE:NUE) or Cliffs.

I don't see signs of problems in the domestic steel market. The regulatory environment is favorable and protective tariffs will be in place for the coming years while demand seems to be rather strong. Some investors definitely got too optimistic betting on a huge infrastructure plan by the new U.S. President, but even without an immediate plan fundamentals look favorable for at least stable pricing.

Investing for the future

This is the most intriguing part. Cliffs needs to invest in a DRI facility to offset the negative impact from the end of Australian sales in the future. As the majority of readers are aware, the story of purchase of former Essar Steel Minnesota turned into a soap opera with the emergence of a new bidder, Chippewa Capital Partners. Cliffs ended up offering $100 million of cash while the competing offer was $350 million. During the conference call, Lourenco Goncalves questioned Chippewa's ability to come up with money and finish the work on the project. The confirmation hearing for the project's reorganization plan is scheduled on May 22.

Cliffs has already indicated that all the cash flow it gets this year will go towards reducing debt, while it will start to invest in its future in 2018. I believe it is good that Cliffs did not rush to increase its bid for the project and I think that we can expect prudent capital allocation decisions going forward.

Stock valuation

Cliffs' chart does not look good:

However, the valuation looks compelling. We've talked about P/Es before, so this time we'll look at EBITDA multiple. Cliffs is currently trading at less than 5x EBITDA, which reflects a pessimistic view on the company and its market. In case valuation normalizes to at least 6x to 7x EBITDA, Cliffs shares will have significant upside from current levels and rise to $10 to $12, the levels we've seen before in the beginning of this year. I'm speaking about a conservative case which takes into account the recent downward revision of Cliffs guidance and does not take imply any positive changes to this guidance in 2017.

In my view, the downside is limited at current prices, while the upside is compelling even in a conservative case.

