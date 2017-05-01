Exxon Mobil's Cautious Approach Now Will Bring Strong Results Later

source: Stock Photo

The increase in the price of oil and gas was a strong catalyst for Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) quarterly results, led by non-U.S. sales. Even with production down the company was able to significantly turn things around.

I think one of the major reasons production was down was because the company didn't need the added production to generate solid results. If it had to, I believe it could have been much more aggressive in its output, which would have improved the performance; especially in the U.S., where upstream took a slight $18 million loss.

Production dropped 4 percent year-over-year to 4.2 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. Taking into account divestments and turnarounds, output was down a more modest 1 percent for the quarter against last year.

With a lot of press coverage concerning its growing presence in the Permian, it appears the market was looking for more out of U.S. production than it got. Based upon comments from president of investor relations, Jeff Woodbury, it appears the company didn't feel the need to ramp up too much there in the quarter.

Comments from Woodbury

Looking ahead, Woodbury, at least in the short term, isn't as optimistic as some of his peers concerning the macro outlook of energy. Here's what he said in the earnings report:

"I would say that the macro would still indicate - from an Exxon Mobil perspective, still indicate the need to be cautious going forward. As we've talked in the past, underlying demand growth has been generally strong. We're seeing demand growth of about 1.4 million barrels a day, similar to last year. And that's above the 10-year average. As we would have expected, we're seeing a supply side response to supply and demand coming into balance. And we do see that non-OPEC volumes are growing, particularly driven by North America and specifically the unconventionals. And you think over the last recent period, unconventionals have grown to, round numbers, about 800,000 barrels a day, on trend to maybe 1 million barrels per day over a 12-month period. So I think it all indicates the importance of making sure that we are very thoughtful about the near- and longer-term macro environment.

"On an OPEC basis, as you've seen, the OPEC has generally met their commitments. A little bit short, but they are demonstrating a level of compliance. But when you step back and look at the supply side is, I think, is the biggest issue in front of us. And that will be a function of so many elements, including the North American response that I talked about, but also economic growth and other variables. Remember, we still have, round numbers, about 600 million barrels in storage. And depending on what near-term prices do, that's going to come out at some point. So a lot of variables to think about, and that's what really underpins my comment about just being cautious."

What's positive about this to me is Exxon is preparing its shale assets, evidenced by its allocating about a third of its upstream budget to that end in 2017. That suggests to me the company will be able to quickly boost production at a more opportune and profitable time with limited downside.

This could also be construed as a possibility the company is struggling to generate a profit on its shale assets, but I don't think that's the case. With its huge commitment, I doubt it would open itself up for heavy criticism by hiding behind caution as a reason for holding back on production in the Permian.

Exxon has room to wait

Since the price of oil and gas has jumped to levels Exxon can produce strong earnings, I see the company's actions based in good logic. After all, it did what it did in the last quarter with weaker U.S. outcomes. That implies as it raise shale production it should quickly move into the black with those assets.

Even if its non-U.S. assets were to remain about level to where they performed in the last quarter, it means the addition of a stronger performance from U.S. shale should generate strong returns for the remainder of 2017.

The point is Exxon didn't need to take on more risk in an oil price environment that still is struggling to find a sustainable range of price support. A lot more oil could be added this year, which when combined with the need to draw down inventory levels in the U.S., could result in the price of oil remaining subdued for the remainder of 2017, and probably into the first quarter of 2018.

Why try to impress in the short term when it was able to do so without boosting production more in the U.S.? And if the company wants to take more operational costs out of shale production, it now has more time to do so without having a negative impact on its bottom line.

I know it's tempting to want Exxon to move in step with many of its peers that are raising production, but in the long run I think this is a good move to make. As the future outlook get clearer, it now has a lot of oil it can quickly bring to market at a more sustainable price range.

Conclusion

I don't see Exxon Mobil remaining cautious for long into the future, and when it does get more aggressive, it will outperform many of its peers which have already putting a lot of their upstream assets into play.

With a strong quarter and more likely to come over the next year or two, the future does look bright for Exxon. When adding in its inevitable increase in shale production, it will outperform to the upside.

Since I believe the price of oil will remain under pressure through the remainder of 2017, I see the caution being taken by Exxon as a good decision to make. It doesn't need the increase in production to cover its obligations, and when it does release it to its full potential, it'll provide lot of growth momentum for the company, as it eventually starts to develop upstream assets outside of U.S. shale.

Exxon is positioning itself for consistent future growth, and once the price of oil and gas find sustainable support from growing demand, I see the company doing very well for a long period of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.