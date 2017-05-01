Xerium Technologies' (XRM) CEO Mark Staton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 1, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Phillip Kennedy – Vice President and General Counsel

Jim Wilson – Chairman

Mark Staton – Chief Executive Officer

Cliff Pietrafitta – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jamie Clement – Macquarie

Richard Cuff – Jefferies

Bill Mastoris – Baird & Company

Kevin Bekas – DoubleLine

Phillip Kennedy

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to remind everyone to please refer to the press release regarding our financial results for the first quarter 2017 issued earlier today, with particular reference to the Safe Harbor notice contained in the text of the press release about our forward-looking statements and the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and the associated reconciliation of such measures to GAAP under Regulation G.

Those same statements also apply to our remarks on this conference call. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the press release and in our SEC filings. For a full discussion, please refer to our earnings release as well as our SEC filings, including our December 31, 2016 10-K.

Now, I will turn over the call to Jim Wilson, our Chairman of the Board of Directors who will provide opening remarks.

Jim Wilson

Thank you Phillip and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review Xerium’s first quarter results and outlook. Before we turn to our first quarter earnings, I’d like to start-off discussing the news we shared this morning regarding positive changes to Xerium’s leadership team.

As you’ve likely seen Mark Staton an industry veteran with over 30 years experience in the consumer packaging industry including almost two decades as an International CEO and business leader has been appointed by our Board of Directors as Xerium’s new President and CEO. Mark replaces Harold Bevis and has also replaced Harold on our Board of Directors.

This is a very important time to Xerium as we shift from the repositioning work of recent years to a strategy focused on product and customer development. Operational excellence and sustained revenue growth. The Board and I are very confident that Mark posses the right skills and experience we need at this time.

Additionally we announced today our Board has appointed Mitchell Quain our current senior advisor to Carlyle Group and a long-term shareholder of Xerium, as a Director. Mitch has deep experience investing in industrial manufacturing companies, serving on public company Boards of Directors and knows our company well. We are happy to have Mitch join the Board and look forward to his contribution.

We are confident that our repositioning efforts over the past five years on our improved financial performance, as evidenced in our first quarter 2017 financial results, have the company well positioned to continue to shift our focus of away from large capital investment and reorganization projects to increasing our profitability by pursuing revenue growth, improving the effectiveness of our operations and generating more free cash flow to continue paying down debt. These actions to bring in a new CEO and a new Director with valuable skills and experience to support our growth strategy demonstrate that the Board is fully committed to generate value for our customers and our stockholders.

We have all the confidence in the world that Mark is the right leader to take Xerium into this new phase of growth, and are glad to have both Mark and Mitch on the Board to get their insights and perspectives going forward. I’d also like to take a moment to thank Harold Bevis for his contribution to Xerium. During his time as CEO, Harold helped lead our repositioning efforts and put Xerium on the right trajectory. On behalf of the Board and the Company, we wish Harold the best in his future endeavors.

And now, I would let our CEO, Mark Staton, to say a few words.

Mark Staton

Thanks, Jim. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I’m very honored that the Xerium Board has selected me to lead the company, and I’m eager to get to work. I’m actually a former customer of Xerium, so I’ve known the company for some time now and have a deep admiration and respect for both the incredibly talented and hard-working team that we have, and for the high-quality products and services that we provide to our customers. Our company is in an exciting inflection point, we’re well-positioned with many opportunities ahead of us.

Given that today is my first day, I’m going to let Cliff walk you through the first quarter performance, but I look forward to speaking to you all at great length on future calls. Cliff?

Cliff Pietrafitta

Thanks, Mark, and welcome to the team. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us this afternoon to review Xerium’s first quarter 2017 results. At this time, I’d like to refer you to the business update slide deck that was posted to our website for this call. We’re off to a good start in the first quarter of 2017, nearly all of our operating metric showed improvement compared to the year-ago period.

Beginning on Slide 3, the Company achieved revenue growth, excluding currency effects, of 6% to $121 million. Several key factors drove this growth, starting with the acquisition of Spencer Johnston and repositioning efforts which were taking us away from declining legacy markets and internationally grown markets. To that end, we saw strong demand in the quarter and successfully resolved many of the bottleneck issues that challenged us in the prior two quarters. Revenue in both of our segments grew quarter-over-quarter for the first time in nine quarters, which we attribute to an improving overall end market, improved geographic positioning and market success for our new products and our new wins program.

Onto Slide 4, the company generated significant adjusted EBITDA growth, excluding currency effects of 16% to $28 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was due largely to good operational performance in the quarter and the acquisition of Spencer Johnston.

Moving to Slide 5, our repositioning efforts have included eight plant closures, and we have retooled and relocated our equipment to all the plants, driving increased efficiencies and capacity at these facilities. Additionally, we repurchased 10 plants to increase our exposure to grow markets within the industry, supporting our revenue expansion.

Turning to Slide 6, in addition to the actions we have taken to improve our competitive positioning, our base business is stabilizing as global machine shutdowns have been on the decline. In 2016, machine closure rates improved 38%, and based on third-party research, we expect the similar rate of closures in the coming year.

Further, we have seen 223 new machines announced for 2017, with 66% of that in Asia, where we expanded our presence of operations through our biggest investment to-date at our Kunshan, China facility. This has us well-positioned to capture increased sales opportunity in this important region.

On Slide 7, you can see our sales stabilizing while orders continue to steadily improve. In the first quarter, orders passed $128 million and our backlog grew to $181 million. The increase in orders speaks to the positive effects of our initiatives through global repositioning and the introduction of 90 new products launches dating back to 2013. These innovations are gaining traction in the market as they present a compelling value proposition to our customers. Additionally, we are building synergies between machine clothing and roll technology supported through analytics while striving to provide the highest quality customer service support.

Moving to Slide 8, our new wins program has continued to gain traction and our first quarter results have us tracking to our 2017 annual goal of $60 million in new wins revenue. New wins program revenues in the first quarter of 2017 exceeded all declining grade losses, negative price mix and unfavorable currency impacts. Looking forward, on Slide 9, our China forming fabric expansion and new product introductions are expected to continue the positive momentum that we are experiencing as they come online and ramp up in 2017.

Moving to Slide 10, our operational excellence program is helping to increase our quality, a major point of pride in our business, and something we are deeply committed to delivering on for our customers. This project is helping us reach a greater than 99% delivered quality rate and helping to offset inflation and other macro factors.

On Slide 11, I want to take a minute to discuss our delevering efforts. We’ve been working hard to reposition our business to increase free cash flow and over the past year, we’ve seen the strategy work. Coming of 2016, which we generated free cash flow of $23 million, our first quarter free cash flow was negative, $12 million as we expected, given the timing of interest payments and a temporary inventory build to support de-bottlenecking and product launches in Asia.

For the full year, we continue to expect cash flow generation to be modestly lower than the prior year as higher cash interest cost will not be fully offset by improved operational cash flow. Our primary goals due to our free cash flow to pay down debt of $100 million over the next four years. To support this goal, we’re making a concerted effort towards annual debt reduction and improvement in derisking of EBITDA driven by stronger programs and repositioning efforts.

Now looking ahead to the rest of 2017 on Slide 12, during the coming quarters, we have some major project coming online, including forming fabric capacity in China, the start-up of our roll plant in Chile and the felt expansion project underway in Austria. East of these projects addresses either an underserved market or capacity constraint area within our business and builds up the repositioning efforts we have previously made.

Looking at Slide 13, we’re off to a solid start in the first quarter and as we look ahead to the balance of 2017 our management [ph] supported by strong backorders – backlog and orders. While we are mindful that one quarter does not make a trend and that several risks affecting our business while continue to produce volatility. We’ve begun to realize benefits of our repositioning projects through higher sales and improved margins. We’re continuing to look for ways to cut costs, increase efficiencies and drive organic growth, while also being mindful of risks in our legacy business and the potential unfavorable impact of currency on our business.

With that said, we’re maintaining the outlook we provided on our last call of 2017 adjusted EBITDA to approximate prior year levels. As before, we expect free cash flow to be modestly lower than the prior year as higher interest payments more than offset operational improvements. We continue to expect to make progress on our $100 million debt pay down program in 2017.

For a deeper look at the numbers in Q1, please refer to Page 14 of the slide deck. Revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was $119.9 million compared to the prior year quarter of $115 million representing growth of 4% or 6% excluding the impact of currency effects. Higher sales reflecting and improving market environment, sales repositioning efforts and momentum from over 90 new product introductions. By division, our machine clothing segment net sales grew to $72.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $71.3 million in the first quarter of 2016, up 2.8% excluding the effects of currency, due to improving volume particularly in the North America and Latin America markets.

Machine clothing gross margin excluding start-up costs improved to 43.4% in Q1 2017 from 40.9% in Q1 2016. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to favorable product mix in Asia and production efficiencies in certain regions around the world, partially offset by negative currency effects.

Moving to our Rolls segment, net sales for the first quarter 2017 were $47.4 million up 9.8% compared to the prior period, excluding the effects of currency which was mostly attributable to the acquisition of Spencer Johnston, which we completed in May of 2016. Rolls and service gross margin, excluding start-up costs improved slightly to 34.9% in Q1 2017 from a gross margin of 34.7% Q1 2016.

Moving back to our consolidated results, first quarter 2017 consolidated gross profit improved 170 basis points, to $47.5 million or 39.6% of net sales, compared to $43.5 million or 37.9% of net sales in the first quarter of 2016. Higher gross margins were attributed to improved production efficiencies, but were partially offset by unfavorable currency effects.

SG&A expenses were $30.1 million or 25.1% of net sales, in Q1 2017 versus $29.2 million, or 25.4% of net sales, in Q1 2016. Lower SG&A expense in the percentage of sales was the result of cost reduction programs and leverage from higher sales, but was partially offset by incremental overhead cost related to the Spencer Johnston acquisition.

Cash taxes during the first quarter of 2017 were $2 million. As a reminder, our cash taxes are primarily impacted by income the Company earns in tax paying jurisdictions relative to income it earns in non-tax paying jurisdictions, primarily the United States.

On a GAAP basis, first quarter 2017 loss per share was $0.18 per share compared to the first quarter 2016 loss per share of $0.09. Non-GAAP first quarter 2017 diluted earnings per share was $0.06 per share compared to the prior period of $0.07 per share.

Slide 15 shows the breakdown of our Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA. First quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million or 22.2% of net sales compared to first quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million or 20.8% of sales, a constant currency increase of 16% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA improved 18% in our machine clothing segment and 6% in our roll segment year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating cash flow was negative $7.2 million, use of cash and free cash flow was negative $12.3 million during the first quarter of 2017. The negative operating cash flow was due to a $23.6 million, semi-annual bond interest payment, combined with a temporary build in inventory related to the Kunshan, China forming fabric expansion and production de-bottlenecking activities.

Our net debt at the end of the first quarter 2017 was $524.9 million compared to $511.7 million at the end of Q4 2016. Our net debt leverage ratio is 5.4 times and as we have stated in the past we are hardly focused on utilizing our free cash flow to paydown debt and continue to delever the company.

Sarah, at this time we like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jamie Clement from Macquarie. Your line is open.

Jamie Clement

Good afternoon and thanks a lot for taking my question. Hello?

Mark Staton

Yes.

Jamie Clement

Hello.

Mark Staton

Yes. Hi.

Jamie Clement

Do you hear? Oh, it’s fine. Okay so question, so given the strong EBITDA performance in the first quarter the size of the backlog exiting the second quarter, we see you come out and say, we expect the full year EBITDA to be about flat. I totally understand coming off of a frustrating year, you got a management change here. It’s just a kind of situation where you’ll update us maybe here was there anything that looking at your business plan where you like, what the second half is definitely not going to be as good as the first half.

Mark Staton

Yes. Jamie, you’re right. Coming off of the year – we are very optimistic about our first quarter results, we’re happy with our results. However one quarter is not year make and at this point in time we’re sticking to our guidance and so we see a little more visibility as we get into the later part of the year.

Jamie Clement

But there is nothing that you see right now where you like okay, we’re worried about this in Q3 to Q4.

Mark Staton

No, not at this point, again we had a great first quarter that starts in the year and we have some good tailwinds at our back as far as our backlog position. So we’re very happy with where we exited.

Jamie Clement

Okay. Thank you all very much for your time. I appreciate it.

Mark Staton

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Cuff from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Richard Cuff

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. So as I think about Q2, you noted the strong backlog you have going in. Can you talk a little about how things look from mix perspective relative to Q1? Because you have a pretty strong gross performance there in Q1 and I’m trying to understand, how sustainable that is as well look at the rest of the year?

Mark Staton

Our gross margin improvement it was really a functions of two things. One, higher volumes in our business, our business is very sensitive to combine, we have high variable contribution margins, so increased volume really drops the bottom line at a pretty good rate. The other part of it was we have proved production efficiencies, some of that was related to book volume. But really some of our cost activities have also have been show up their margins.

Richard Cuff

Okay. And then if you look at your – the way you post there – the type of growth that you saw on the sales side relative to Q1 last year, was Q1 last year particularly weak quarter and that’s why we saw such a strong growth in both businesses and you need expect things to be a little bit more modest as you look at the remainder of the year. How should we think about that?

Mark Staton

Again, we had a good first quarter, first quarter tends to be a weaker quarter – first and fourth quarter for our business. But we did have a good volume level this year. Last year was kind of a more normal first quarter. So I think it was a strong quarter, we’re very happy with it. As we look forward though, we’re not going to get ahead ourselves. We’re going to see how the year develops and we’ll adjust as we go forward.

Richard Cuff

Okay.

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Mastoris from Baird & Company. Your line is open.

Bill Mastoris

Thank you. Cliff in the past, you’ve indicated that a long-term goal as far as leverage goes as roughly right around 3 times, if you are going to get there in four years with $100 million debt paydown and that implies some pretty healthy EBITDA increases over the next four years. And I’m wondering, are those increases going to come from new products or new markets? Any color that you could give us there…

Cliff Pietrafitta

Sure.

Bill Mastoris

…would be greatly appreciated and I’m assuming that the $60 million new win backlog is kind of in the books and that it’s kind of low hanging fruit and would you care to be a little bit more aggressive on that?

Cliff Pietrafitta

Yes. Bill, we’re not saying that we’re going to get the 3 times at the end of the 4-year $100 million paydown period, that’s a goal of ours to paydown that amount of debt. The long-term goal which is – it’s really unstated at long ago, would be to get the debt down to DD level, maybe which means 3, 3.5 times but that’s not connected to the four-year $100 million paydown from there.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. And then I guess a follow-up question would be for modeling purposes. Should we be modeling $15 million to $20 million in CapEx over the next several years in order to get to that $100 million debt reduction goal?

Cliff Pietrafitta

I think that’s fair. Yes.

Kevin Bekas

Hi, thanks for taking my question. With regards to Q1, how much of the top line or EBITDA growth was attributable to the acquisitions made up last year?

Jim Wilson

I would say, roughly half of it. The rest of it really had to do is strengthen our machine clothing business.

Kevin Bekas

Okay, thanks. I’ll jump back in the queue.

Cliff Pietrafitta

Thank you, Sarah. Just want to thank everybody for getting on the call today with us, and Mark and I look forward to reporting our further progress to you in the future. Thanks, again.

Mark Staton

Thank you.

