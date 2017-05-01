Fitbit: The Clock Is Ticking

On May 3, after the close, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) will report 1Q17 earnings. The Street is expecting to see revenues of $281 million and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19. If achieved, these results would represent a sharp -17% YOY top-line decline and an uncomfortable dive from $0.10/share in earnings reported in the same quarter last year.

The moment of truth is drawing closer for the San Francisco-based company. Shareholders are anxiously reaching down in search for a bottom which, in my view, necessarily needs to start with a return to top-line growth.

Since going public in the early part of 2015, Fitbit's margins (see below, GAAP) have been decreasing sharply, as competition for wearable fitness devices has tightened. For the first time in the last quarter, revenues turned south on a trailing-twelve month basis, precisely during last year's busy holiday season.

Although new product introductions will not guarantee success for the wearable device vendor given the crowded space, I believe they could serve as catalysts for revenue and stock price uplift. The early global launch of Alta HR in March, for example, was very well received by the Street - the stock gained 5% in one trading session. Unfortunately, entry into the higher-end (but no less competitive) smartwatch market appears to be delayed until the fall, which could also postpone the extra confidence boost in a successful turnaround until 2018 at least.

On the plus side, Fitbit continues to be very well funded as the company still holds the equivalent of 53% of its market cap in cash and equivalents without any debt on the balance sheet. So when the company reports results this week, I will be curious to see how well Fitbit has been able to protect its liquid assets, considering the negative full-year FCF guidance of up to -$100 million (a 15% burn of the company's current cash on hand).

Conclusion

Fitbit is pushing to engineer a transformation in 2017, as suggested by the recent rearranging of key executive positions and the operational realignment around consumer and enterprise health. But I do not see clear signs that the worst is behind, and buying shares now continues to look more like an attempt to catch a falling knife than a thoughtful investment move.

I think it is still too early for this Wednesday's earnings report to suggest that better days are within sight. But even it does, I feel comfortable staying away from FIT for now, until the company can show me early signs of a recovery.

