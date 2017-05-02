Millennial Dividend Investors Should Go Back To School

About a year before I got married, my wife and I commingled finances. Sharing a small one bedroom apartment on two salaries enabled us to save quite a bit more money than we were used to. Well, more than I was used to, to be more precise. She was always a consistent saver and me… not so much. It was around that time that I got into investing and we were not going to make hasty decisions with the excess money.

My wife was unfamiliar with the stock market and she (justifiably) did not trust me to navigate it yet. I was too green. To allay her fears, we decided that we would allocate a portion to a CD and a savings account and a portion to the stock market. That way if I demonstrated I could perform over the years, we could increase the percentage toward equities. Of course, the savings account lost money to inflation and the CD locked the money up for two years.

I offered an alternative for her to consider: What if I told you that I could promise us a market trouncing yield with the highest credit rating possible? What if I told you that this investment would help preserve America’s eminence as the premier higher education destination in the world? What if I said this offering was practically indefinite and would deliver its payments more dependably than the San Antonio Spurs making the playoffs? What if I told you not only can you expect payments but our capital would remain intact and much less susceptible to the volatile swings than other securities in the market? Can we have our cake and eat it too? Perhaps you can guess her response…

With equity markets at all-time highs, interest rates inching up very slowly yet still close to historical lows, there aren’t many lucrative places to deploy capital. Many folks would be more than happy with 4-5% looking ahead. However, most securities yielding 4-5% are drowning in debt or do not garner a level of safety commensurate with the risk. 4-5% + is typically asking for trouble. Except as primarily a dividend growth investor, I was ignoring a large slice of the pie to find those safe yields…bonds.

As a millennial I believe that my generation of investors is overlooking the bond market as a compelling supplement to equities. We should invest for growth, but having a conservative foundation of bonds (in lieu of savings accounts) can provide recurring payments to purchase equities whenever they are reasonably priced. Unfortunately, the bond market is also richly valued like the equity market so value is elusive.

My wife was skeptical of my suggestion, but I piqued her interest. Let me share my finding. There’s a bond from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (CUSIP:575718AA9) that warrants attention. But first, let me context it with a favorite holding of mine, Verizon (VZ). Verizon was chosen because it is a fairly safe security that will grow and compound with a generous yield.

Verizon common stock is one of my largest holdings. It is not considered a swing-for-the-fences investment, but the equity pays nearly 5% at today’s print. The share price is currently under pressure as debt remains enormous and AT&T (T) has outmaneuvered it by making some adept acquisitions including DirecTV and potentially Time-Warner (TWX). Nevertheless, I think it is foolish to sell Verizon into weakness especially considering its relative valuation with a 15.5 P/E:

However the debt situation is what draws justifiable concern. The current and future debt (red below) obligations are truly astounding:

If AT&T, T-Mobile (TMUS), and Sprint (S) continue to steal market share from the industry leader, than Verizon doesn’t have very much wiggle room to service the debt, the generous dividend, and capex. There is a decent probability of muted/no dividend growth and a smaller chance of a dividend cut. I am not forecasting either at the moment, but the margin of cushion is just not there.

Let’s look at a specific issuance of Verizon debt (below) to see if one is properly compensated. The current yield at purchase is 5.4%. That’s pretty sweet for this low interest rate environment. However, S&P has a BBB+ rating on the debt and Morningstar has a BBB rating. Investment grade but not stellar. Also, this will not pay you forever as the issuance matures in 10 years. Additionally, Verizon like other telecoms, faces fierce competition and existential threats from disruptive technology. I am not crying wolf - I own the common stock - but it is something to keep in mind.

Now let’s take a look at the issuance from MIT. The current yield is 4.5%. It is first in line as Senior. The maturity date is well past any Millennial’s expected lifetime at 7/1/2111. You read that right…94 years from now. Some may say that Verizon has been around forever and has an impressive dividend growth streak (I don’t disagree) but MIT was founded in 1861 and ranks #7 in the nation (and therefore the world). Higher education is getting more expensive and that is reflective of the strong demand for degrees. A college diploma is a priority for practically all Americans. Finally, MIT commands top marks of AAA credit rating from S&P and Aaa from Moody’s. That’s as good as it gets. MIT is far and away the safer play and you sacrifice only 90 basis points in yield.

There is one caveat since this is a callable 100-year bond. MIT retained the option to call at par with 30-days notice. Since it currently trades above par there is a risk of losing capital. It gets a tad bit trickier considering treasury yields are actually lower today than they were at the time of issuance (2011). That said, the market does not seem to be pricing in a call (reflected in the price of the offering) and MIT had numerous opportunities over the past 5 years to make such a call and chose not to. With interest rates slated to continue slogging upward, it becomes less and less likely that MIT will make this call but it is something to watch if considering purchase. The two-year chart below demonstrates that today would be an opportune time to begin layering in.

Conclusion:

The MIT issuance offers a sleep well at night yield that can function or replace a savings account assuming it does not get called. Millennial investors skeptical of placing all eggs into the equity market can find some reassurance that viable and much more rewarding alternatives exist to CDs and traditional bank accounts. More seasoned income investors can use this as a safe haven during upcoming turbulent times and collect the interest payments to spend as they please.

It is possible that bond prices will be pushed higher if there’s an exodus/correction in the equity market as many expect, allowing the chance for capital gains if one were to sell. That said, the MIT bond is not perfect. 4.5% is a robust return (currently) but it doesn’t compare to the 7% annual returns one can expect long term in the equity market. But it is an opportunity worth considering especially in the doldrums of an overvalued market.

Buying into a 100-year bond and letting the coupons roll in has the additional benefit of forcing the young investor to think long term. That should remind those of us who suffer from a twitchy sell finger to limit the frequency of trading and adopt the tried and true approach of buy and hold. Transferring that strategy into equities will literally pay dividends and augment returns. Holding on for the long term and watching the returns compound is the premium investment strategy.

No one will ever steal market share from that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.