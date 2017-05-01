Nikon Initiates Global Legal Actions Against ASML: What Investors Need To Know

Depending on the courts actions in The Netherlands and Japan, ASML's revenue stream could be decimated in 2017.

The suit addresses immersion DUV lithography, and revenues generated by ASML for new systems sold in 2016 represent 76% of the company's total revenues for the year.

Last week Nikon filed legal actions against ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) claiming patent infringement related to 11 of Nikon's patents.

At the core is the use of immersion DUV lithography, and Nikon has injunctions barring ASML's sale and distribution of these systems, as well as damages.

I discussed DUV lithography for semiconductor manufacturing at length in several Seeking Alpha articles. The latest was a March 30, 2017 article entitled "The Switch To ASML's EUV Lithography Will Impact The Entire Semiconductor Supply Chain." In it I discuss in great depth Nikon's immersion lithography approach for state-of-the art IC manufacturing.

Immersion DUV lithography is Nikon's bread-and-butter approach, since the company chose not to pursue EUV lithography being fostered by ASML. Thus, one can be sure that Nikon will pursue this course of action to stop ASML.

Here's the issue for ASML. Although the company is focusing on EUV for 7nm and below IC dimensions, immersion DUV lithography makes up an appreciable of ASML's total revenues. For total semiconductor revenues for 2016, I presented revenues for the top 10 semiconductor equipment manufacturers in a March 8, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Top 10 Semiconductor Equipment Companies Grew 14.1% In 2016 - Will They Repeat In 2017?"

According to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," ASML generated revenues more than 10 times that of Nikon, as shown in the table below.

More importantly, while immersion DUV lithography represented 47% of Nikon's total revenues for new systems, it represented 76% of ASML's total revenues for new systems in 2016.

Immersion DUV Lithography Revenues Nikon ASML 2015 $352 Million $3,566 Million 2016 $346 Million $3,890 Million Source: The Information Network ( theinformationnet.com)

Investor takeaway

This action is catastrophic for ASML. Depending on the courts in both Japan and The Netherlands, this action could substantially decimate ASML's revenue and stock price.

More importantly, it will impact the entire semiconductor supply chain, as IC production capacity and technology expansion comes to a halt.

