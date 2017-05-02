Federal Reserve Watch: Tax Season Helps Fed Drain Reserves From Banking System

Still anticipating that sometime this year, Fed officials will make some move to systematically reduce reserves from such high levels, but there is no indication this has started yet.

Bank reserves increased from December rate move until the March rate move, but this was primarily due to seasonal factors impacting Fed's balance sheet in quarter before April tax payments.

Not expecting a rate increase from this month's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, but tax collections allow Fed officials to oversee drop in bank reserves.

One of the difficulties before March 15, in explaining the expected rise in the Fed's policy rate of interest at the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, was the fact that the "excess reserves" at commercial banks had been allowed to rise since the last rate increase, which took place in the middle of December 2016.

In each of the previous two rate increases, we observed on the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve, that Fed officials had drained excess reserves from the banking system before the FOMC voted for the increases took place.

Operational factors can often get in the way of explaining Federal Reserve actions.

What took place from December 28, 2016 through March 15, 2017, was that the General Account of the United States Treasury at the Federal Reserve declined, and was allowed to decline substantially. The General Account declined as the Treasury Department continued to write checks that were eventually deposited in the commercial banking system.

This put "reserves" into the banking system. And, the Fed did not offset this move by other means and therefore the amount of excess reserves in the banking system rose.

All along, I argued that this situation would be reversed as soon as tax season started and the Fed began to draw funds in from the banking system, from the Treasury's Tax and Loan accounts at commercial banks, the accounts that taxpayer checks were deposited into.

From December 28, 2016 to March 15, 2017, the Treasury's General Account at the Federal Reserve fell by $333.0 billion. "Excess reserves" in the banking system rose by $425.0 billion.

The difference between the two numbers was made up through a reduction in reverse repurchase agreements, the primary "market" tool used by the Fed to help manage reserve balances since the end of the third round of quantitative easing, which ended in October 2014.

The Fed backed off from using reverse repos at this time because the volume of these accounts had reached all-time historical highs in late 2016. In order to have this tool available for further usage, Fed officials felt it was necessary to drop back from the historical highs to some more comfortable level - as long as the new interest rate levels could still be comfortably maintained.

Well, tax time is a different animal. Between March 15, 2017 and April 26, 2017, Treasury deposits in the General Account have risen by $247.0 billion.

As a consequence, the Fed could still allow bank excess reserves to rise by just over $167.0 billion and continue to let the volume of reverse repos on its balance sheet to decline. Reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed's books dropped by $114.0 billion between March 15 and April 26.

Bank balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy for excess reserves in the banking system, fell by $167.0 billion during this time period.

Actually, all the $167.0 billion decline in excess reserves came in the past two banking weeks, the time that tax receipts coming into the banking system really expanded.

Reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks are still up for the year, but tax season has allowed the Fed to oversee a decline over the past two weeks.

Since the March meeting of the FOMC, the securities portfolio held by the Federal Reserve has remained roughly constant.

However, over the past two banking weeks, the securities portfolio of the Fed has declined by $13.4 billion. The reason for watching the securities portfolio is to observe whether or not Federal Reserve officials are making any effort to reduce the securities portfolio from the historical high levels it achieved during the three periods of quantitative easing.

Fed officials have talked a little bit publically about what they might do to return the portfolio to "more normal" levels, but we probably will hear more about any move in this direction before it actually takes place. Thus, I don't think that the decline over the past two weeks is any indication that the Federal Reserve has started to do this yet.

The thing we do know, however, is that Federal Reserve officials, at least at this time, are looking to raise their policy rate two more times this year.

Another rise is not expected at the May meeting of the FOMC, but another move this year may take place by early fall. It is my belief that Fed officials will attempt to reduce reserve balances a further before the next increase takes place.

Therefore, to try and understand what is going on, it is important to keep our eyes open to changes that are taking place on the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve.

A lot is going on in policy circles in Washington, D.C. at this time and it will be important for us to try and comprehend how the fiscal policy of the Trump administration is going to mesh with the monetary policy of a Federal Reserve that has not been appointed by current president. There are, obviously, some real opportunities for conflicts in this space.

How these conflicts are worked out are going to be very important for both the economy and for investors. As has been stated before, these are going to be some very interesting times that will require close attention…and, perhaps, some nimble actions.

