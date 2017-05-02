Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Good day and welcome to the Integrated Device Technology Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Brian White, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, and welcome to our fiscal fourth quarter 2017 financial results conference call. I'm Brian White, IDT's Chief Financial Officer and presenting with me on the call today is Greg Waters, our CEO. Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for IDT which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements in this call will include statements regarding demand for company products, anticipated trends in company's sales, expenses, and profit, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The company urges investors to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 3, 2016, and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and IDT disclaims any duty to update such statements.

In addition, pursuant to Regulation G, any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during today's conference call can be found in our press release and posted on our website at idt.com, including a complete reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. All financial references will be non-GAAP on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise indicated. Also, we have made selected financial information available on webcast live, which can be found in the Investor Relation section of our website.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Greg, who will provide fourth quarter highlights and then I'll return to give you more specifics on our results for the quarter. After that, I'll elaborate on our outlook for the June quarter. Greg?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, Brian. We're very pleased to report a strong finish to our fiscal 2017, and even stronger start to fiscal 2018. In particular, we believe that the second half of our fiscal 2018 represents the beginning of a major IDT product upgrade cycle of sustainable growth driven by market share gains across most of our major product lines.

Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter totaled $175.7 million, which was slightly above the midpoint of our guidance. This was driven by increased sales of our wireless power, memory interface, and automotive sensor products. On a non-GAAP basis, our gross margin was 60.4%, and our operating margin was 27.2%.

Turning now to our major end markets, there's now clear progress toward our strategy to increase both vertical market share gains and to simultaneously broaden our customer diversification to establish ourselves as the next industry leader in broad-based, diversified analog mixed-signal solutions.

I'll start with our automotive and industrial end market, where sales increased by 13% sequentially to reach 11% of our total company revenue. We are delivering on growth from a number of new automotive program ramps and market share gains with new products for safety, emissions control and environmental sensing.

From a new product innovation perspective, we also launched a fully-automotive qualified family of position sensors with our superior that are superior in their immunity to interference even when used in a noisy automotive or industrial environment. These new sensors will be used in a wide variety of transportation, robotics and smart automation applications. We continue to accelerate cross-selling of our automotive and more traditional IDT product lines and our outlook is to continue to gain market share and grow this business throughout this year.

In our cloud computing or data center market segment, revenue increase by 5% sequentially to represent 36% of total company sales. As we indicated last quarter, demand is gradually improving with the bias towards the second half of our fiscal year coinciding with the market adoption of Intel's next generation Skylake processor technology. We remain very optimistic about current trends in this market in data storage macro trends in general. These include an increasingly favorable competitive landscape and the adoption of increasing IDT content as we continue to strengthen our leadership position. We're exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the ramp of Skylake class processors when it occurs.

Beyond DRAM memory interconnect such as DDR4, we're now at the early stages of clearly delivering to our strategy of providing complete system solutions for ultra-high performance memory interconnect. This expands our market opportunity significantly and includes the following elements. First, our continued industry leadership in DRAM memory interface and extending that to new standards such as DDR5. Second, our new non-volatile memory interface such as NVDIMM and storage class memories. Third, our advanced power management, tailored for memory applications. And finally, something we haven't spoken about before, which are new proprietary memory interconnect products for certain cloud data center customers. The first of these products will provide ultra-high-speed interface devices for high-end cloud applications and will enter early production shipments late this fiscal year.

Separately, the acquisition of GigPeak was closed on April 4, and we're already seeing strong customer interest in cross-selling opportunities with their optical products. We've been very successful in establishing IDT as a major player in RF, an advanced timing for communications infrastructure and data centers and our Tier 1 customers have been encouraging us to enter this market for some time. This is a positive financial transaction very quickly, and we believe that meaningful revenue growth will result from these products under our brand and channel.

In our communications infrastructure end market, revenue represented 31% of total company sales in the quarter and declined by 16% sequentially. While communications segment revenues are typically seasonably down in the March quarter, last quarter was down more than usual. This was specifically due to the burn-off of inventory from a major Chinese customer who had increased strategic inventory in the December quarter driven from concerns about trade restrictions placed on another company earlier in the year. They are now proceeding to work those levels down, which we believe will be easily complete in the June quarter. Separately, we are delivering considerable strength in market share gains of our network timing products and our communications segment revenue is expected to be up in the June quarter as a result.

In our consumer end market, revenue grew by 15% sequentially and represented 22% of total company sales. This strength was due primarily to the successful launches of Samsung's S8 and LG's G6 devices, as well as a new additional Japanese smartphone OEM. In addition to handset deployments, we saw increased traction in automotive wireless power with new design-ins in both European and Chinese OEMs this quarter.

For the first time, we're seeing a notable surge in customer interest to apply wireless power to industrial applications, particularly when coupled with our advanced sensor technology. We believe our smartphone-based business will grow nicely this year, and by next year, we'll see the start of meaningful diversification of this technology into automotive and industrial applications.

Now, moving to our Q1 fiscal 2018 guidance. For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we expect revenue to come in at approximately $195 million plus or minus $5 million, which includes $15 million from GigPeak. GigPeak revenue will be divided between our computing, communications and industrial end markets. On an annual basis, we expect the GigPeak mix to be approximately 60% computing, 20% communications, and 20% industrial.

With the inclusion of GigPeak revenue into our computing segment, we expect this segment to be up approximately 12% sequentially. Excluding GigPeak, computing revenue is expected to be relatively flat. This type of slight pause before a new processor architecture is completely normal. We're very confident in a stronger second fiscal half as Skylake becomes more widely adopted.

Revenue in our communications end market is expected to be up by approximately $6 million or 11% with advanced timing products gaining market share, resumption of RF business growth and the addition of GigPeak revenue. As I mentioned earlier, this segment will be up without GigPeak revenue as well.

Consumer is expected to be up by $1 million or $2 million or approximately 4% from the prior quarter, as we see increased proliferation of wireless power and to a wide variety of applications. Our automotive and industrial segment is expected to increase by approximately 20% as we continue to ramp new products in this new segment and add in the industrial revenue of GigPeak.

In summary, our ability to leverage differentiated analog mixed signal technologies across vertical end markets such as cloud data centers or automotive and industrial, with broad market adoption of our sensors, timing and wireless power platforms, give us an extremely positive starting point as we enter fiscal 2018. We believe that IDT is in position to capture meaningful growth over an extended period coupled with the exceptional leverage inherent in our business model.

Before I turn the call back to Brian to discuss our financials, I'd also like to formally welcome Chris Allexandre, who joined us recently as our Senior Executive leading our Sales and Marketing team. Chris joined us from NXP where he was Senior Vice President of mass market sales, and before that was SVP and Head of Sales with Fairchild, and prior to that led an accomplished career at Texas Instruments. In addition, I'm pleased to announce that Mario Montana, who previously led our sales team, but had a long career at IDT as a Business Unit Manager prior to that has relocated to Germany to run our automotive and industrial business as we continue to build our team and infrastructure for accelerating growth.

In closing, we're entering fiscal 2018 with a very positive momentum and very consistent with the long-term strategy that we communicated at our Analyst Day earlier in the year.

I'll now turn it over to Brian for further detail on the company financials.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Greg. As Greg mentioned, revenue for fiscal Q4 was $175.7 million or $700,000 above the midpoint of our prior guidance. Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of 60.4% was 60 basis points below the midpoint of our guidance range due to product mix. The main drivers of mix impact were lower communications revenue and higher wireless power revenue than previously forecasted.

Non-GAAP operating expense was $58.2 million or 33.1% of revenue. Of that, R&D expense was approximately $31 million and SG&A $27.2 million. Operating expense was approximately $800,000 lower than the midpoint of our prior guidance, driven by continued expense management. Favorable operating expense offset lower gross margin to deliver Q4 non-GAAP operating margin of 27.2% which was equal to our guidance midpoint. Non-GAAP net interest and other income was $766,000, while our non-GAAP tax provision was approximately $500,000 or 1% of pre-tax income.

On our prior earnings call, we noted that we were evaluating recent changes to withholding tax laws in Malaysia, a potential impact to our business. We are happy to report that we have finished that process and concluded that there is no material impact to IDT nor is there any related change to our prior short-term or long-term forecast for IDT cash tax rate. For fiscal Q4, we reported non-GAAP net income of $48.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share.

Next, I'll summarize our result on a GAAP basis. We reported fiscal Q4 GAAP net income from continuing operations of $30.2 million or $0.22 per diluted share. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results nets out to about $17.9 million or $0.13 per diluted share. Fiscal Q4 GAAP results include $10.3 million in stock-based compensation, $7.1 million in acquisition and restructuring charges, $3.4 million in non-cash interest expense and $2.9 million in related tax benefits.

Further information, including the detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables of today's press release. It can also be found on our website at idt.com.

I'll turn to our balance sheet and cash flow. Cash and short-term investments increased $11.6 million to $406 million. We generated $34 million in cash from operations, and spent approximately $6 million on CapEx. Free cash flow for the quarter was approximately $28 million and free cash flow as a percent of revenue was 19% on a trailing four-quarter basis. We expect free cash flow to improve materially as we progress through fiscal 2018 on higher profitability and a substantial reduction in restructuring cost.

On our share buyback program, we spent $20 million to repurchase 816,000 shares at an average price of $24.53. Net inventory increased $7 million and days of inventory increased from 61 to 68 days to support new product ramps and increasing demand. DSO increased from 42 days to 46 days primarily due to shipment linearity in the quarter.

Now expand on our forecast for the June quarter. Greg noted that we currently project revenues for our fiscal 2018 first quarter to be between $190 million and $200 million or $195 million at the midpoint. The June quarter guidance includes $15 million related to the GigPeak acquisition, net of estimated purchase accounting adjustment of approximately $1.2 million.

At our Analyst Day in February, we presented a long-term revenue growth model that included approximately $763 million of revenue for fiscal year 2018, with an annual growth rate of 8% to 10% per year thereafter. We expect that GigPeak will add approximately $66 million to $70 million to the current year, which would increase the fiscal year 2018 model to be approximately $830 million with 8% to 10% of future annual revenue growth off that new higher base.

For fiscal Q1, we project non-GAAP gross margin to increase 80 basis points sequentially to reach approximately 61.2% plus or minus 1 percentage point, driven by change in product mix. Increased communications revenue and the addition of GigPeak are the primary drivers of the quarter-over-quarter improvement. For cost reduction initiatives and product mix, our objective is to improve gross margins to meet or exceed the high end of our previously stated target model of 58% to 62% in the second half of this fiscal year.

On our last earnings call, we said that OpEx before the addition of GigPeak would increase to the $62 million to $64 million per quarter range in fiscal 2018, primarily from the reset of variable compensation accruals to 100% after a year, in which we felt short of our internal revenue and margin objective. Consistent with that, we project that total OpEx before the addition GigPeak will be $62.5 million in the June quarter. We project that GigPeak will add an additional $8 million. Therefore, total OpEx for the quarter is projected to be $70.5 million plus or minus $1.5 million. R&D is forecasted to be $40.5 million and SG&A $30 million.

Fiscal Q1 non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be approximately 25.1% at the midpoint of our guidance range. Our current target is to reach 30% operating margin in the second half of this fiscal year for both the total company and for the GigPeak business. We currently anticipate fiscal Q1 interest and other expense will be approximately $2.1 million. This includes interest expense on the $200 million acquisition-related term loan, which carries a rate of LIBOR plus 300 basis points.

Our fiscal Q1 forecast for IDT's non-GAAP tax rate 6% which is consistent with our prior outlook of 5% for base IDT, plus a 1 point increase for the GigPeak acquisition. We estimate Q1 share count will be about 139 million shares on a fully diluted basis. Based on the midpoint of our guidance range, we project non-GAAP EPS for the June quarter to be between $0.30 and $0.34 or $0.32 at the midpoint.

In summary, we have increasing confidence in the strength of our growth engines, particularly in the second half of fiscal 2018, and we have the opportunity to resume both strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth with accelerating earnings.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we'll take our first question. This will be from Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good afternoon. And congratulations on the solid quarterly execution. Intel talked about ramping Skylake middle of this year. There does appear to be quite a bit of pent-up demand from all segments of the compute value chain, high performance computing, data center and even looks like enterprise. I know you guys are probably qualified or being qualified. It seems like some of the hyperscalers are getting early shipments of Skylake. So, I'm surprised that you're not seeing growth in Q2, but does this mean that your memory interface business is just going to see a more meaningful step-up in the calendar second half of this year?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

It does mean that it will be a more meaningful step-up certainly in the fiscal half of the second year as well. But Harlan, where we are is we're fully qualified on everything. In other words, there are no outstanding actions on our part for product readiness anywhere. So, as Skylake ships, we will ship along with it and our position could not be better, right, to take advantage of that ramp. So, it's not our place to comment on another company's ramp. We leave that to Intel, but we are shipping Skylake-related product, we have been for some time. I think we've mentioned that a couple of calls ago that we had begun production deliveries. But in terms of when that actual crossover point and meaningful ramp comes, we see that more as a second half of our fiscal year event.

Operator

This time we will move to Vivek Arya with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. This is Adam Gonzalez on for Vivek. Thanks for taking my question. You mentioned some inventory in the comms business that's been built up by one particular customer. Just wanted to dig a little bit deeper on that. Can you quantify how much inventory is left, how much is the – a little bit deeper into off (22:47) by June?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. No, we're not going to get into that level of detail, but it's a very focused strategic – it was purposeful on their part. It is a major Chinese OEM and longtime Tier 1 customer of IDT, who had elected to build up some strategic inventory, not due to us, but because of concerns about trade actions at that time. This was primarily in our RF product section for instance. That inventory is already being drained off. We see it very clearly because we see what's being pulled out of largely consignment at this point, and are extremely confident that that is completely done, I would say, by the end of this quarter.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah.

Operator

We will now move to Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. Just wanted to ask your thoughts on the potential for Samsung or any other large wireless charging customers to potentially in-source that product? And then second, as you look out at the OpEx for the rest of fiscal 2018, Brian you mentioned that we're going to see a step-up in variable expenses in Q1. Kind of wondering whether that holds flat beyond Q1 or do you see sort of some roll off of those variable expenses as you get into later quarters in the fiscal year? Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. I'll take the first question, Quinn and turn over to Brian for the second. We wake up every day being hungry and paranoid about securing future business and our products, we're always vigilant on that. But I would say our outlook in wireless power across all of our major companies, including Samsung for this cycle is extremely robust. We are very confident in our competitive position there. I'd say there was a bubble of news and reports around this a few weeks back which created I think somewhat of a stir. That is not new news at all to us. In other words, it's completely non-news on that. So I'd reflect that we are quite confident in our position in this product cycle. And the second part, Brian.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Quinn. On your question regarding OpEx, you did see a step-up in our fiscal Q1 for the reasons that we talked about. In terms of how to think about that for the rest of the fiscal year, I would model that relatively flat, in the range of approximately $70 million to $71 million a quarter.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Quinn.

Operator

At this time we'll hear from Harsh Kumar with Stephens.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah, hey, guys. I think you might have answered part of my question. So second half, I think, Brian, you mentioned you're expecting to go back to 30% operating margins. And I wanted to get at some of the two or three of the top levers that you're going to be able to pull. One obviously sounds like growth. It seems like you're not taking a shot at the OpEx that much. So, what would be some of the other areas that you are very excited about in the back half?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Harsh, it's really two things. One, we're going to keep the OpEx relatively flat we believe. But revenue growth looks very strong in the second half relative to what we can see today. And in combination with that, we think that there's an opportunity for gross margin expansion, so we're guiding here a little over 61%. In our prepared remarks, we talked about an objective of getting to the high-end of our model which is – high-end of that model with 62% or exceed that in the second half of fiscal year. So it's really two things, it's revenue growth and it's gross margin expansion.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

And to add on to that, Harsh, with respect to the gross margin expansion, here's one perspective that's happening all over in the company is if you take the time it takes to go from a new product idea starting development to extracting first revenue, it really takes three years. So, the investments that we made in 2014 with many, many new product sets, we're now starting to just beginning to capture revenue with all of those new products across those product lines and their gross margins are higher than the ones that they replace.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yep.

Operator

We'll now move to Edward Snyder with Charter Equity Research.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Thanks. Brian, you said GM expansion in the second half of the year is part of your plan to get your operating margin to 40%, and I imagine a lot of that's going to be mix. Can you give us some idea other than memory, because obviously, memory is going to be in the second year (27:25), what product shifts do you expect to help you on mix in the second half of the year? And, Greg, if I could, on the wireless charging just kind of whipsawed you guys around on the press (27:36) line anyway, not so much on the revenue line. And I know you said for a long time that once Apple releases the wireless charging product in their phones, it seems like it's going to be this year, there's a lot of OEMs that will follow – that have been waiting to release to see which way Apple would break. If they in fact do a custom solution, as many are expecting to do, why should we expect the OEMs that follow them to break that way also and since you didn't want the Apple business because it was custom and something you couldn't catalog, should we expect that some of the other OEMs, you wouldn't be chasing either because of the same reason?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Let me kind of do those in reverse orders. First, with respect to wireless power, here's what I think gives us confidence about the wireless power. What large companies like the one you mentioned do or don't do is certainly beyond our control. We grow that business just fine without any new infusion from anybody. So if you look at kind of the – just extrapolating from where we are, that business just does fine.

Now, if there's other announcements later this year that cause other suppliers to get more busy in wireless power, that's very great for us. We're in a superior position to capitalize on that. But since it's hard to forecast for everybody, including us, we suggest that that doesn't need to get into the model. So in other words, the 8% to 10% model that Brian is talking about going into next year, does not assume, right, nor depend on any major upside in wireless power, right. So I think the range of outcomes for us is from good to great, but we're just not largely dependent on what any one OEM might or might not do.

The second thing with respect to our aversion towards doing undifferentiated custom ASICs, that will remain in this market segment and pretty much all others, we can capture business otherwise. Now, before I get into – we get into the rest of your questions, I just want to make sure I corrected something. I thought you said 40% with a 4 in front of it for operating margins. We said 30% with a 3. And I may have heard you incorrectly, but if that's the case, I wanted to correct that.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

No, I tried to move your guidance up for you, but that didn't work.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Okay. Well, we appreciate it on that. But with respect to product mix, and if you take a look at the overall product mix, you've seen an increase in the overall gross margin performance, I believe almost without exception from almost every major IDT product line, right. So, there's not as much variance. There's not a whole lot of variance in those product lines from what we had before, but certainly comms tends to lead for us in gross margins. And we do see some healthy market share gains going on, even independent or not even counting on comms market growth in the second half of the year.

In a nutshell, if you take a look at our two leading products in comms, for instance, which will be radio frequency and advanced timing, the timing business was very penetrated into European and North American providers. They're very underpenetrated in Asia. Radio frequency exactly the opposite. And both of those product lines gain share where they were not as we move into the second half of the fiscal year.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Great. Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yep.

Operator

This time we'll move to Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions. I wonder if you guys could rank order, because it looks like we're going to have a pretty big jump from the first half to the back half. In absolute dollars, which categories maybe the top three that you think will contribute to that? And then I've got a follow-up.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Well, I think certainly memory interface weighs up there, Charlie. In terms of breaking the other ones, like I'm not going to rank them, but I'll – if you take a look at even the results we're currently getting, we think that most, if not all, of the major product lines are growing gain share in the second half of the year. So the memory interface area obviously, timing broadly, RF broadly, automotive and industrial broadly, which is already putting some good growth.

And just to put it in perspective, if you'll all recall the first quarter after we had purchased ZMDI, that would be in the March quarter of 2016, the revenue in that entire business was approximately $16 million, that's from memory. So you want to crosscheck me on that, but that's about right. And then the quarter that we just concluded that was meaningfully higher than that, in the high $20s million, right. So, we are already, even without the benefit – which will accelerate with the benefit of new product racking up some decent growth out of that segment as well. So, I'd say that growth is very broad based and not in fact reliant on just one or two things.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Okay. Perfect. And then you did make a mention in your prepared remarks about a proprietary memory interface for a cloud customer. I wonder if you maybe just expand on that opportunity, and is that one customer or is that multiple customers? Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. At this point is one customer and likely to become more. I'm not at liberty to give a lot of details about it, but as one of the – what we strive for in our solutions is not just to be a chip supplier, but an architectural provider to our key customers. So this is a very major cloud data provider who has decided in this case to do a very specialty form of their own memory modules. And we will be supplying the exclusive memory interface, which is a non-state of memory interface as part of that.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks so much.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yep.

Operator

We'll now move to Blayne Curtis from Barclays.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Greg, just wanted to follow-up. I'm not sure I understood the answer to the prior question on wireless charging. So you're currently in the Samsung version. So, I guess I was trying to figure out what you meant by what not news is, and then maybe you just broadly, as you go to the consumer into the next fiscal year, whether you think that business can grow?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes, I do think it can grow into next year, is the answer to the first one. What I was referring to Blayne is there was a report issued a few weeks ago that raised concerns about Samsung in-sourcing wireless power towards Samsung LSI division, their internal division. And my comment was exactly this, there's no surprise nor news to us about our position relative to any competitor, including Samsung's internal. And I was projecting confidence in terms of our product position for at least the rest of this product cycle with Samsung.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Yeah. I think the call was that it'd be in a future generation, but you still feel like you could grow your consumer revenue next year?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I do. In fact, when we talk about – I do. And listen, we have now carried a significant majority of the Samsung wireless power business for two full generations, which is very unusual. And considering that IDT wasn't even on the approved vendor list of companies like Samsung, not long ago which it's a real credit to the team. When we put forward in future years company growth of 8% to 10%, we assume that we will not have this type of almost 100% share at Samsung at some point in the future. And if we end up with that, it'll be an upside.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Perfect. Thanks for the clarification.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yep.

Operator

We'll now move to Suji De Silva with ROTH Capital.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Hi, Greg. Hi, Brian. So, on automotive, it's grown pretty nicely here and you've talked about it at the Analyst Day 10% to 20% growth above the corporate average. Can you talk about the visibility into the programs that help that ramp and how far that visibility extends for you guys to keep the mix growing there?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

The visibility to program ramps across the company is very high, because if you take a look at the great majority of our products, they're sole-sourced or at least meaningful. Now, memory interface would be an exception. So, there's always one more source on that maybe not at the same point in time. But if you look at the rest of the analog and mixed-signal portfolio, key customers really depend on us for these products. So while there's no perfect forecast, our visibility in new program ramps, I would say is very high.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

We'll now move to Chris Rolland with Susquehanna.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hey guys. Thanks for the question. Has increasing memory prices affect your market at all? And then, outside of market pricing, is there perhaps a change in workloads or dynamics that could actually increase the LRDIMM attach rate from here?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. We're not calling an increase to LRDIMM attach rate, so we don't see that. I wouldn't factor it – it's not in our thinking right now. The broad answer to your question is probably not, do we see an increase, at a very, very high level, maybe Chris, because DRAM prices are definitely up. That means that there is more motivation for the DRAM manufacturers to put capacity and ship those DRAMs, where as last year it might have been lower. This indirectly helps our memory interface since we'd still be a lot more out of DRAM than anything else. But I mean, this is a second order effect or a third.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. And if you could talk about any changes in your market, you mentioned DDR5, perhaps we can talk about that? And then, also as we move from four channels to six channels here, I know you've talked about – I think you've said in the past, revenue perhaps up 20% or 30% there. Why not 50%? Is there an expectation that people won't fill all those slots, how do you think about DDR5 and then the fill rate per server?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I think DDR5 is sufficiently far in the future, it's just not relevant to the near-term investor case. I mean, it's something that we are investing heavily in. I expect to have a very commanding lead in that standard as well. But if you take a look at the DDR5 area, Chris, it's years in the future. I mean, this is – this year is I'd say first prototyping work in the industry. There's JEDEC standards that need to be resolved for this sort of thing. And then, you've got a – I mean DDR5 will be a major memory architectural shift at a time when even micro-architectures like Skylake are just beginning to get out of the box on this. So it's going to be a great opportunity, it will bring increased memory content TAM for people like ourselves, but this is a year's out.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. And on the four to six channels, how do you see it – how do you...

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I think that's too detailed for an investor call, Chris. That's sort of the dialogue I defer to you guys. But in general, memory content will gradually increase, as it already has.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. Thanks.

Operator

We'll now move back to Blayne Curtis with Barclays.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey. Thanks for letting me ask another. I was just curious, Brian the tax rate, 6% is that the go-forward tax rate? And then if you could just – what's the GAAP reconciliation charge is going to be from the deal?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

So prior to the Gig acquisition, we had forecasted 5% for base IDT and that remains intact. Gig layer is on 1 point with an underlying assumption that the income generated by Gig is basically – it's something close to a full U.S. tax rate, so that's how you get to the 6%. And yes, we would expect the 6% to prevail for probably two or three years as we have previously expected the 5% to be in place for a number of years as well. Over the very long haul, that will gradually creep up to low single digits, all in the absence of any changes that could impact out from U.S. tax reform.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And then just the added amortization from the deal?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I don't have that number right in front of me.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks.

Operator

We'll now move to Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, thanks for taking my follow-up. I wanted to focus on enterprise SSD, your largest customer which I think is the largest enterprise SSD supplier globally. They drove nice quarter-on-quarter growth. I think their business was up 50% year-over-year in March. Just wondering if you guys are tracking along the same growth trajectory? And although we all know that there's tightness in NAND supply, enterprise SSD continues to be the fastest growing segment within that market. Is this going to be one of the drivers also in the second half of your fiscal year?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

We are tracking, Harlan. Good question. And specifically, this is on the full SSD side. So, for us, the content changes a little bit there. It's no longer memory interface to do well, it's more of the very smart power management type sockets we've got on that. Now that business is up year-on-year. I think we're looking up to see the tracks in the quarter on that, but yes, that business does increase nicely this year.

So, that business right now is a very differentiated, very high margin and sticky business, but still pretty nichey in terms of its relatively small size. It is starting to get some growth traction and the real opportunity in that Harlan, is further customer adoption and more SKU adoption as we go forward. Now, right now, even though it's difficult to forecast and we have encouraged people to keep it out of their models, we do expect to have the second Tier 1 SSD vendor in production with that same class of technology by the very end of this fiscal year. It's difficult even for us to know how much of that we get in the March quarter or not, but customer number two, we do believe enters this fiscal year.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yep.

Operator

We'll now move to Harsh Kumar with Stephens.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah. Hey. Thanks for the opportunity for a follow-up question. A couple of them actually. Greg, if you don't mind, you don't have to give us a number or anything like that, but if you don't mind telling us how the wireless charging business performed in the March quarter? It should have been up I think that was the expectation, quite a bit. And then what is your expectation sequentially in the June quarter for that business or just color-wise how do you want us to look at that business? Then I've got one or two more.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. It was up quite a bit, Harsh, in the March – go ahead.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Harsh, Brian. So, wireless charging in the March quarter was approximately $20 million and we see that growing into the June quarter.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yep.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for putting a number on that. That helps a lot for modeling. And then, Greg, would you just talk about for memory interface for Skylake? Do you see an ASP increase or do you see content increase or do you see both?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You see at least an ASP increase and this would be common in the industry. So, if you get another major revision such as Skylake, ASPs do reset and that is meaningful. Now on content, this is back to kind of the early question, is how do cloud data centers really provision memory with Skylake, do they use more memory channels, does this enter into more DIMMs being used? The answer is probably but it's not crystal clear to anybody exactly how that goes, so it's at least an ASP reset and possibly there's some content gains as well, but that's harder to call.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Fair enough. Thank you. And then one last one, and I promise I'll move away. You mentioned you expect your comm business to snapback primarily because I think some of the inventory that was built up gets burned off. I assume that is Serial RapidIO business mostly, correct?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

No, that was mostly RF business, Harsh. Actually this is not Serial RapidIO, it was mostly radiofrequency. And there's kind of two things. So, our March quarter comms performance was weaker than seasonality would imply, certainly weaker than that. That's the strategic buildup. And the reason I'm very confident about that being burnt off is we see exactly what they are pulling out of inventory. Most of this is consignment and it's already almost burned off, right. So, that's about as high confidence as we can get that that comes back. In addition and running counter to that, we are definitely gaining share with advanced timing and comms infrastructure, and that is growing nicely despite that, so that's where we sit on comms.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks. Thanks, Greg.

Operator

We'll now move to Edward Snyder with Charter Equity Research.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Thanks. Greg, the auto business grew 20%. That is still very robust. I was just trying to get a feel, I know we've talked a lot in the past about IDT cross-selling some of your sensors into auto versus just organic growth which was I think around 30% when you bought ZMDI, although they were smaller. How is that playing out now? I know the pipeline for auto was so much longer than most of your other businesses. But is IDT still getting a lot of traction with sensors, if you kind of played out with that, is that going to become an increasingly large portion of the story? And how is the margin profile on those products versus similarly organic products coming out of ZMDI?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you, Ed. The traction of sensors specifically, we put a stake in the ground, even though that sensor business is small for us today, we intend to emerge as a market leader in sensors in years to come and it's a big deal over here. And we think we've got the technology and the early traction to go do that. So, the migration of sensor technology is mainly from the automotive group into industrial and other segments.

So, you'll see – for instance, this position sensor that we just had announced recently, that's a very differentiated full-position sensing technology that gives a very precise location. You can use on a robot arm, you can use it in automotive. It actually does not require a magnet as most computing solutions do. So, it's very immune to interference or – and you would know this well, Ed, electromagnetic interference. So, that's an example of a sensor we didn't have a year ago. So, you'll see a lot more from us on sensors and the gross margins are at least as good as the company average is right now.

These industrial businesses, as you all know, take a long time to build up. So, the design win funnel is extremely robust, we're getting design wins all over to the point where we're actually starting to shift our sales coverage to better serve some of these middle-tier customers. And we remain very bullish on it. Now, with respect to the core automotive business, we are getting terrific cross-selling of classic IDT products like wireless power and other things into automotive, in fact, ahead of what we expected a year ago.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

And then could you remind us real quick on the 3D XPoint stuff that Intel is working on and now shipping some of it. IDTI provides products to that, just I know this is the first installment that they've just started now, that is your lower content product. And then follow on next year when they get some of the non-volatile stuff out, you have a significantly higher content on that or do you expect to be same or do you even know yet?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

No, we do know exactly, and it will be a significantly higher content. Yeah. And let me be perfectly clear on this, because I want to have complete transparency about how we see the likely future trajectory of our business and business growth. So when we talk about 8% to 10% growth in the future, for instance after this year, we've also identified that there're a fairly large handful of what we call lottery tickets that are not in the model. So in other words, since these are inherently hard to predict, we encourage people to keep them out of the model, but they would actually be upsides potentially to that 8% to 10%. Now 3D XPoint as well as what we call storage class memories are one of those. They're not in the model and they're very hard to predict.

LiDAR which we've announced a number of very advanced developments and rapid traction on full sensors. We're really not baking a lot of sensor success that we may actually get into the 8%, 10%. Automotive PMIC which is one of the best cross-selling activities that we've had successfully starting last year, non – wireless power and different things, it just kind of goes on. Millimeter wave which we had talked about, and are now actually sampling in different customer bases is another one. So the handful of what I call option cards we've got right now is getting interesting.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Great. Thanks.

Operator

We'll take a question from Quinn Bolton with Needham and Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, Brian, just wanted to ask. You had mentioned the acquisition of GigPeak will add $15 million of revenue to the June quarter, but you said something to the effect of net of $1.2 million. Just wondering, is that a sort of exclusion of the video compression software that you can't recognize or is there some other factor going on? Just hoping for a little bit more detail on what that $1.2 million comment meant.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, Quinn, generally, you're going to have some amount of revenue in an acquisition that gets lost in the ether associated with things like deferred revenue, royalty contracts, NRE contracts and so on. So, it's a combination of those types of things. I think you'll generally see that in the acquisition. So, the majority of that would hit in the first quarter. It's possible there is $200,000 or $300,000 that would hit us next quarter, something like that, and then that should be the total amount.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

And that concludes that Q&A session. I'll turn things back over to CEO Greg Waters for closing remarks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Right. Thank you, operator, and thank you everybody for attending. We look forward to meeting with many of you over the next quarter. Later in May, we'll be participating at the JPMorgan TMT Conference in Boston, the Craig-Hallum Conference in Minneapolis, and in early June, we'll be in San Francisco for the Bank of America Global Tech Conference. We appreciate your attendance. See you next time.

Operator

That does conclude today's call. Thank you all for your participation.

