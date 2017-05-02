Ternium Is Your South American Steel Play

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is one of the leading steel manufacturers in South America. Thanks to its broad manufacturing facilities and equipment, the company processes different kinds of steel products, like flat steel, long steel and others, for a wide range of customers from different industries. It also has 16 subsidiaries in countries like Mexico, Columbia, Guatemala and even the US.

Last week, Ternium reported its earnings for Q1, which showed that the company made considerable progress in fulfilling its orders and executing the management plan. However, before deep-diving into the results, I think it would be better if I highlight the results for FY16 that were reported in February first, so that potential investors could understand the full story about Ternium and my bullish thesis behind it.

As we can see from the graphs below, net sales for 2016 were down by 8% at $7.224 million, while steel shipments increased by 2% to $9.764 million. At the same time, the company managed to improve its EBIDTA to $1.5 billion with the margin on it of 21%. But the most important part was the enormous growth of net income from $59.8 million to $706.9 million, thanks to the liquidation of some assets and the improvement of its business processes.

In addition, we can see a positive tendency of decreasing expenses for selling, general and administrative operations along with the decline in the cost of sales, which shows us that Ternium is becoming more efficient year after year.

The high level of efficiency also helped the company to improve both net sales and steel shipments during Q1, which were higher by 10% and 4% Q/Q, respectively. In addition, revenue per ton of steel was $822, up 6% in comparison with the last quarter.

Going forward, we need to understand that the future financial situation of the company is going to highly correlate with the overall steel market. And in my opinion, we have all the reasons to believe the market has a number of catalysts that are going to move the market up in the near to long term.

First of all, I should note that according to the numerous reports, China is going to own around 60% of world steel production in the upcoming years, and it already has a great influence on steel price creation worldwide. However, the latest news from the country's highest officials shows us that China has become highly concerned about its environment. It plans to shut down more than 50 million tons of steelmaking capacities by 2020, which will decrease the number of supply chains of Chinese steel and open new opportunities for steel manufacturers like Ternium.

As for the US, if the congress approves President Trump's new $1 trillion infrastructure plan, we will see higher demand for steel and a hike in its price worldwide. In addition, the recovery of the oil industry and increased levels of fracking in North and South America are going to spur demand for steel products. All of this is a good sign for Ternium shareholders and for those who want to add a foreign steel manufacturer into their portfolio.

In March of this year, Ternium acquired Brazilian steel mill ThyssenKrupp CSA for $1.33 billion. With €1.6 billion in annual sales, ThyssenKrupp is going to be a great addition to Ternium and will increase its production capacity, which will give the company competitive advantage against others. The acquisition will also help Ternium to decrease expenses for iron ore and coal, improve the logistics process and improve overall efficiency. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of September.

If we take a closer look at Ternium's financial metrics, we will see that the company has great potential for growth. Its P/E and Forward P/E metrics could grow by more than 87% and 55% respectively. Also, its ROE and ROA are higher in comparison with the global steel industry's average and have all the chances to continue to grow, considering that the demand for steel is expected to outnumber supply in the upcoming years.

Conclusion

2016 was a fairly good year for Ternium. The stock rose by more than 100%, and the company's net income grew exponentially due to the decreased costs of running a business, liquidation of assets and the increased efficiency. Q1 showed us that there's a strong demand for steel products, as net sales and steel shipments were up Q/Q. The acquisition of ThyssenKrupp CSA is going to bring value by increasing the company's production capacity and improving its logistics in South America.

From the technical point of view, Ternium has a strong support level at $24 per share, and considering all the drivers of growth that I described in this article, the stock has great chances of going up. I will be looking at the next resistance level, which is around $30 per share, to decide what to do next with the stock. I'm long Ternium.

