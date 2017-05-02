Rudolph Technologies' (RTEC) CEO Mike Plisinski on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTEC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 1, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Bob Koch – Vice President and General Counsel

Mike Plisinski – Chief Executive Officer

Steven Roth – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Craig Ellis – B. Riley & Company

Dick Ryan – Dougherty

Patrick Ho – Stifel

Farhan Ahmad – Credit Suisse

Tom Diffely – D. A. Davidson

David Duley – Steelhead

Operator

Good day and welcome to today’s Rudolph Technologies' First Quarter Earnings Release Conference. Today's call is being recorded. At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bob Koch, Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

Bob Koch

Thank you, Kelly, and good afternoon, everyone. Rudolph issued its 2017 first quarter financial results release this afternoon shortly after the close. If you have not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website at www.rudolphtech.com, where a copy of the release is posted.

Joining us on the call today are Mike Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Roth, Chief Financial Officer.

As is always the case, I need to remind you of the Safe Harbor regulations. Any matters today that are not historical facts, particularly, comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives, forecasts and expected performance, consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such estimates, whether expressed or implied, are being made based on currently available information and the company's best judgment at this time. Within these is a wide range of assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable. However, it must be recognized that the statements are subject to a range of uncertainties that can cause the actual results to vary materially. Thus, the company cautions that these statements are no guarantees of future performance.

Risk factors that may impact Rudolph's results are described in the company's latest Form 10-K as well as other periodic filings with the SEC. Rudolph Technologies does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so. Today's discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in today's earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Plisinski. Mike, please go ahead.

Mike Plisinski

Thanks Bob. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on our call today. The Rudolph team delivered a strong result on the first quarter of 2017, exceeding both our revenue and earnings guidance while maintaining a solid operating margin. This first quarter was a record start to the year for Rudolph and is a result of continued demand for advanced packaging process control solutions and strong growth in leading-edge memory which grew 20% over the prior quarter.

So in my remarks today, I’ll begin with an overview of our major markets and a few of the consumer products that drove our business in Q1. After that Steve will provide some details on the results and then I’ll follow with some color on potential drivers and a couple of emerging market opportunities when I discussed our guidance for Q2.

So let’s begin with our largest market segment, advanced packaging. In the first quarter our revenue from advanced packaging process control solutions accounted for about 40% of total revenue. Comparing to Q1 last year our revenue was spread across nearly 60% more accounts as opposed to last year’s first quarter, which was dominated by a single account’s rapid expansion into fan-out packaging.. This customer expansion highlights the increasing importance of advance packaging technologies are playing in our industry, as a growing number of manufacturers focus on realizing the technology's benefits but device and system performance improvement.

One of the segments contributing to our customer expansion in advance packaging is memory. Current memory demand is outpacing supply in the second half of 2017. Opportunities continue throughout 2017 and into 2018 from continued adoption of 3D NAND flash of new generation DRAM. This is driven by demand for low-power memory and portable wireless devices like smartphones, as well as growing demand in cloud servers storage. To maintain this growth memory manufactures are not only driving improvements in their front-end processes, but also in their packaging liens, creating the need for more capable toolsets to meet tighter process control requirements.

For example, we're pleased to announce our flagship NSX product line with integrated 3D metrology was selected in the first quarter by one of the top three global semiconductor manufactures to provide critical inspection in 3D bump metrology. This one was the result of an extensive, competitive evaluation spanning over 12 months, resulting in the shipment of the first tool in Q1 with potential for more than 10 tools as they ran capacity.

Rudolph software played a key role in our selection, allowing us to demonstrate not only the ability to provide accurate measurement, but also the timely analysis of millions of bump measurements per wafer to reduce product jeopardy and help them improve the bumping process.

As a reminder this NSX 2D 3D combination tool was first introduced in late 2015. Since its release our revenue from 3D metrology systems increased 450% from 2015 to 2016. We see demand for accurate cost effective bump height control continuing to grow as the adoption of copper pillar micro-bump 2.5D and 3D packaging technologies grow.

Similarly, we announced this morning a number of orders for our newest inspection platform, Firefly, which addresses emerging challenges for process control of our RDL, or redistribution lines, used in advanced packaging between dye interconnects. These lines are not only getting smaller and thinner but many of these are already online are also being used to integrate passive devices into the routing to reduce package size.

Given the increased improvements of the RDL and the device performance, the process control requirements are also increasing and our Firefly and software platform offers the industry a very competitive solution. Shipments of the Firefly orders announced would be spread over the next several months with revenue expected in the second half of the year and we expect to accelerate adoption through 2018.

Despite the slow start to the year for the lithography sales, our lithography business continues to experience growing demand for application studies especially in the panel market. As a reminder we currently have two panel steppers moving well through process qualifications at two different customers. During the phase we engage closely with our customers to help them optimize this new process. And when we discuss guidance we'll add to what we see happening in the emerging panel fan-out market.

Turning to the frontend we experience the surge in demand primarily from leading-edge memory customers. Although this market accounted for about 13% of our Q1 revenue on a year-over-year basis, front-end systems’ revenue was up 160% and quarter-over-quarter, revenue was up 50% spanning metrology, inspection and our software solutions. As we mentioned last quarter, our metal metrology or MetaPULSE System are being used for monitoring critical hard mask deposition steps required for the 64-tier to 72-tier 3D memory stacks and 3D NAND applications.

In addition, to the MetaPULSE Rudolph's old surface F30 was selected for a variety of process control applications including work on leading edge through-silicon vias or TSV for 3D DRAM stacks where edge and backside defects, in particular, can contribute to yield losses up as much as 3%. Rounding out the discussion of our existing market are the specialty devices currently dominated by MEMS and RF filters. Although these markets came in slightly below the prior quarter, we expect those to return. Specific to our filters several of the top five players are transitioning from six-inch to eight-inch generating about 30% additional capacity with existing equipment.

Though this dynamic temporarily delays the need for significant capacity expansion, we’re still providing technology necessary for customers to effectively ramp and control their new processes. As a result, in the first quarter, we expanded our fab-wide software presence in multiple top five RF filter accounts and in addition we shipped an additional inflection tool to a new account not currently in the top tier, but with exciting filter modules requiring more sophisticated process control technology. We expect as the industry shifts to BAW filters and more complex RF modules and excess capacity is absorbed by the double digit growth forecasted for the market that Rudolph will see demand starting to improve from second half of 2017 and continuing into 2018.

In the MEMS market, Rudolph has gained traction over the last two years resulting in a 50% expansion of our customer base from 2015 to 2016. The diversity in this market segment creates a challenge for equipment suppliers to develop products to handle substrates – and measure unique devices such as the accelerometers, microphones and environmental sensors. Rudolph’s commitment to the market in both collaboration with customers has allowed us to gain a foothold with a number of key sensor manufacturers and we expect growth to return in the second half of 2017 as device manufacturers continue to specify more environmental sensing in smartphones, drones and in automobiles.

In the first quarter, we saw our fab-wide software solutions adopted by multiple automotive chip manufacturers specifically in Japan given the potential very serious consequences of sensor failures in automobiles, the industry has long adopted policies around zero defect. The ability of our soccer to integrate multiple disjoint factory data streams and provide fast and accurate analysis to identify root cause of issues prove critical to meet these stringent demands.

In summary, Rudolph's product adoption within multiple high growth markets has put us in a unique position to help our customers overcome specific challenges with new technology development such as warped panels, die shift during reconstitution and photoresist thickness variations. The successful partnerships increased our opportunities for further development activities related to ramping volume manufacturing and our customers’ next-generation products.

In a moment, I'll come back and give you an update on our emerging markets, specifically panels and OLEDs and discuss the guidance for the next quarter. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Steve Roth, who will take you through the financials for Q1. Steve?

Steven Roth

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. In my remarks this afternoon, I'll provide some details behind our Q1 financial results and also provide some guidance on gross margin and operating expenses for the second quarter.

As Mike has already highlighted, we completed another strong quarter. We continue to demonstrate that our product portfolio of customer solutions focused on high-growth markets is enabling us to execute on year-over-year quarterly growth. Our strong Q1 results, which included record quarterly bookings, gets us out of the gate quickly and on a path for third consecutive record year.

First quarter revenue was $60.7 million, up 12% from both $54.4 million in the 2016 first quarter and $54.1 million in the 2016 fourth quarter. These results highlight the strength in the quarter of our front-end business, as evidenced by our announcement of a multisystem order from a leading memory manufacturing for advanced memory. Also contributing to our results is the trend that have witnessed over the years where we see a recovery in our mobility-driven business primarily with our OSAT customers and budgets get reset following Chinese New Year. While this dynamic is not new to us, what is our ability to grow our quarterly sales on a year-over-year basis as we have done for the last 11 consecutive quarters.

As previously guided, we did not ship a lithography tool in the quarter. Our process control group sales increased 23% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 87% of sales in the quarter. As Mike mentioned, we saw strong inspection in metrology sales across multiple markets primarily in memory and foundry. Our software group had another strong quarter – strong performance with revenue coming slightly above last year – or last quarter, and representing 12% of revenue for the quarter.

Breaking down the revenue by end market on a percentage basis. Sales of back-end OSATs accounted for 24% of system revenue specialty advises was also 24% with 58% of that going to RF MEMS customers; memory was 21%; foundry, 17%; and 13% was in all the other categories.

Moving to gross margin, our gross margin for the quarter was 53%, up from 52% in the 2016 fourth quarter. The increase in gross margin was due to a strong process control tools in the quarter, specifically metrology tool sales, an increase in software sales and higher overall revenue in the quarter. For the 2017 second quarter, based on our product mix, we are forecasting gross margin to continue to be strong and in the range of 52% to 53%.

Looking at the details of our operating expenses. First quarter total operating expenses was $19.7 million and in line with our previous guidance. This compares to $18.9 million in 2015 fourth quarter.

R&D for Q1 was $10.9 million, an increase from $9.9 million in the fourth quarter. The increase in R&D was primarily due to higher compensation cost in addition to an increase in project expenses as we initiate new product launches.

SG&A expense for Q1 was $8.8 million, down slightly from $9 million [ph] in the 2016 fourth quarter. We continue to focus on maintaining tight control on our operating expenses. Historically, we see some increases in operating expenses around new product launches. In addition, the second quarter will have a full quarter's impact of our annual compensation increases. Taking that into account, we anticipate our operating expenses to be in the range of $20 million to $20.5 million in the 2017 second quarter. However, we also believe Q2 will be the peak in our R&D expenses and therefore, expect quarterly operating expenses to decline in the second half of 2017.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 32% and for 2017 modeling purposes, we would expect the effective rate to be in that range.

Net income for the first quarter was $8.2 million or $0.26 per share and above our guidance of $0.22 to $0.25 per share. This compares with net income of $6.6 million or $0.21 per share in 2016 fourth quarter.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Our first quarter showed strong cash generation as we increased our cash balances by $11.7 million and ended the quarter with cash or marketable securities of $137.4 million.

Accounts receivable decreased in the quarter to $61 million in and DSOs decreased to 90 days. Inventory increased slightly to $66.2 million from $65.5 million in the 2016 fourth quarter on higher projected sales volume.

Finally, to wrap up, capital expenditures were $1.7 million and depreciation expense for Q1 was approximately $924,000.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Mike.

Mike Plisinski

Thank you, Steve. Like much of the industry, we see customers in our core markets continuing to invest and expansions to meet the growing demand from mobile devices and cloud computing. As seen in Q1, within the advanced packaging market, we see expansions not only from OSATs, but also a number of IDMs enhancing their packaging processes for next-generation memory and logic packages.

In addition to planned expansions for capacity, we see initiatives to improve quality of existing and ramping lines by eliminating sources of reliability failures, which is especially critical for our fabless manufacturers as these failures show up in costly product returns. The requirement to eliminate these failures expands the opportunities that we see for our new Firefly and 2d/3D NSX product line. We're also forecasting panel level packaging investments to continue.

As a reminder, Rudolph shipped its second panel tool in Q4 as an evaluation unit to a top five global semiconductor manufacturing. We now expect to ship a third panel tool in the second quarter to a third panel customer. The opportunity of fan-out at the wafer and panel levels remains compelling to fabless and mobile markets. By leveraging our experience in this market and our broad portfolio of software and process control technologies, we're able to not only deliver lithography capability, but are in fact engaged in a more comprehensive suite of solutions to improve the overall productivity of the line and help customers cost-effectively ramp these latest packaging technologies.

In addition to the strong advanced packaging investments, we expect to see demand for our front-end metrology and inspection products continuing to Q2 and the second half of 2017 to meet expansions for advanced DRAM modules in 3D NAND as advanced memory continues to enjoy healthy demand across the globe.

Given the increasing opportunities for our existing and new products, we expect Q2 revenue to increase to a range of $63 million to $68 million and earnings to be between $0.28 to $0.34. This represents an increase in revenue of 12% on the high end and an increase of #% at the midpoint over our first quarter. Our guidance includes the expectation of one stepper shipping to revenue in the quarter. Of course, we're also listening to cautionary comments from TSMC about potential inventory adjustment by their customers, particularly in smartphone and PC markets. So the outlook for the remainder of 2017 will depend to some degree on the rollout timing of key next generation smartphones and tablets with the dependency a new processors. But at this point, we see customers in each of our markets continuing to invest in Q2 and they remain optimistic for the second half.

Before turning the call over to your questions, I would like to provide a quick update on our OLED lithography initiative. As we announced last quarter, we've partnered with a team in China. We're quite pleased with the level of customer activity that our partnership is already generating. As we work together to explain and demonstrate the unique capabilities of our JetStep, the high-resolution OLED display applications, our potential pipeline is expanding. As we discussed on our last call, the initial focus is cost-effective lithography for R&D of this next-generation displays. Given the increasing level of interest and our unique capabilities, we now expect that we will have at least one customer place an order by the end of Q3 for shipment in 2018. Thank you.

And this concludes our prepared remarks. And now we’re happy to open the lines for your questions. Kelly?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll hear first from Craig Ellis from B. Riley & Company.

Craig Ellis

Thanks for taking the question. And congratulations on the quarter gentlemen. Just some follow-ups on some of the prepared commentary and the product activity. Mike, I think you mentioned that in advanced packaging, there's the memory application where you're seeing follow-on order potential around 10 units. I was wondering if you could help us a little bit further with timing there. And then as you look further out into 2018, what does 2018 look like for that business?

Mike Plisinski

Well, that for that particular customer, we expect to see follow-on orders this year, but they were not specific as to timing as far as the out years. So they expect that those 10 systems – actually it's over 10 systems to be required over the next two to three years with follow-on orders happening this year.

Craig Ellis

Okay. And then switching gears to Firefly. Clearly, a product that has been important on your road map for some time. Nice to see the press release earlier today. Can you talk about a couple things. One, the trajectory of the business beyond the two customers that were announced today and your expectations for the back half of the year.

And then two, it looks like you're getting good software add-on success. I think the broader portfolios had an attach rate of over 90% for software. Is it reasonable to expect that same attach rate as Firefly starts to ramp in the second half? And if so, even further next year?

Mike Plisinski

Good question. So from Firefly perspective beyond the two customers that are tremendous amount of application studies. In fact, the tools we have in our apps' lab are fully loaded running samples and looking for specific defects of interest for our customers. So I think there is strong demand beyond the initial 2 customers we talked about in the press release. So I'm very optimistic about how that's going to progress and the value that it's providing.

You also asked about the attach rate. From a software perspective, there are – I expected to maintain that similar attach rate with Firefly. I think Firefly offers a series of new techniques that, to maximize their value, it's helpful to use the software to combine these different techniques and provide additional insight. So to overlay information from Clearfind with, let's say, brightfield or darkfield images and to gain further insights.

But in addition, to the analysis part of the software, we're seeing an increased demand for our ADC, our TrueADC technology. Traditionally, this has been kind of a front-end review application. But more and more in the back-end, we're seeing demand for ADC to lower their cost and improve their quality. And the challenge with ADC in the back-end is all the metal grains. But the algorithms that we've developed and especially with the Firefly, we see – we've developed the ability to compensate for those metal – that metal graininess, the variation in the metal and still detect and classify defects of interest for our customers.

Craig Ellis

Yes. Lastly for me, and then I'll hop back in the queue. On the last call, the company identified a working capital level that might be needed depending on the trajectory of the OLED RAM. It sounds like you're seeing some very good success there with shipments that are now visible. How should we think about the working capital position that you'll need to support the shipments for that same expansion opportunity?

Steven Roth

Hi Craig, it's Steve. The tools that were – that tools that we envisioned shipping, probably 2018 or getting the orders for are fairly in line with what we've already done in the industry. If you remember last year, we shipped the tool into R&D for OLED. So I'm not expecting a huge capital buildup for that system. I think as we look back forward into 2018, as we see how we can address the market, then there might be more of a demand. But the technology is already there. It's not a huge R&D investment. The inventory is not dramatic. So I wouldn't really expect much in 2017 related to that activity.

Craig Ellis

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

We’ll go next to Dick Ryan from Dougherty.

Dick Ryan

Thank you. Mike, just to clarify on the litho side. The revenue recognition event in Q2, will that be a wafer stepper or is that the panel that you shipped in Q4?

Mike Plisinski

It’s got to be one or the other. We've got a number of customers, they're both kind of June, July. I think, most likely, is a panel customer, but it could be wafer as well. Depending on timing and ramp and discussions, but we expect at least one stepper in the quarter.

Dick Ryan

And you did say you should ship another panel in Q2?

Mike Plisinski

Yes, absolutely.

Dick Ryan

Okay. I know you provided the caveat from the inventory level perspective, but is there higher- level commentary you can give second half versus first half? I think we've had some commentary from other process control or OSATs and I was just wondering if you can kind of triangulate a little bit.

Mike Plisinski

For days in inventory.

Steven Roth

The inventory levels.

Dick Ryan

Well, and how that translates into what you might be expecting for your results second half versus first half?

Mike Plisinski

So we’ve got so many different segments like in lithography with the panel, we see second half strengthening. So we expect to see some additional orders in the second half and the size of those orders tend to compensate for maybe some deficiencies elsewhere. But right now, second half, we're seeing strengthening from the MEMS and the RF side. We see continued sort of this level expansion on the memory and leading-edge foundries for demand for our process control technologies.

In advanced packaging, we are also seeing continued investments. Maybe some moving around and some timing, but not really a reduction in what they're planning to – what expansions they were planning for this year. So we're still pretty bullish on what we're seeing for the second half of the year.

Dick Ryan

Sure. Great. One last one. Your OLED order for potentially third quarter event revenue in next year, can you give us an ASP ballpark figure what that might be looking like?

Mike Plisinski

Over $8 million to – $10 million [ph].

Dick Ryan

Okay. And the pipeline? How does that look early stages?

Mike Plisinski

Early stages, there are a number of accounts. We haven't really quantified the total size. But I'd say, we've identified maybe five or six different R&D stepper opportunities. So depending on our closure rate and how many of those lines proceed, those R&D lines proceeds, that's what we've identified so far. It's pretty good. Much healthier pace than when we entered the 2018 market.

Dick Ryan

Sure. Thank you Mike.

Operator

We’ll hear now from Patrick Ho with Stifel.

Patrick Ho

Thank you very much and congrats on a nice quarter. Mike maybe first off in terms of some of the advanced packaging applications, I think, you highlighted both on the call as well as the press release that they're being driven primarily by fan-out and with the level chip scale packaging. I assume that, that's the primary driver heading into 2018, but are you seeing any type of next-generation processes or applications that are driving some of your sales today?

Mike Plisinski

Well, the industry has long talked about TSV and DRAM memory stacking. We are seeing some orders around that, so process control. Now we're not seeing anybody talking about ramping this year, but presumably as they get the cost and yields improve there, we could see ramping in 2018. Certainly, we'd be hopeful there. Other than that, it's a lot of fan-out and like I mentioned, we see this increased activity around panel level packaging, pretty exciting for us, in particular.

Patrick Ho

And actually that leads to my second question about the panel systems. Comparatively, when you enter the lithography market on the wafer side of things, it took you quite a long time to get a second customer onboard to help validate the wafer system. It seems on the panel side of things now that you're putting a little more effort on it that you're starting to get, I would say, quicker customer adoption. What's been the difference between what you guys went through in wafer and maybe what you've learned that you're seeing better traction on the panel side of things this time around?

Mike Plisinski

So good question. It’s a couple of things. I think one is the team is more experienced and the customers are starting to recognize us or trust us. They've heard about us, they've seen us presenting papers in technology forms and things like this, so there's a higher level of trust or a higher level of recognition of our capabilities versus the hesitation taking on a new player, especially for something as critical as lithography. That's one.

On the technical side, I think the time we spent on panel early on, we were probably a number of years ahead of the market. And that's, obviously, given us a little bit of a leg up as the market has caught up and we've had these technical advances, early exchanges where we're ready today with the technology that, that market is requiring in the areas of chucking down these large panels and how they're warped and being able to print that high speed, high throughput even though all the die are twisting and shifting – we're developing technology around that.

These are critical areas that I think we probably got exposed to some years ahead of maybe some of our competitors.

Patrick Ho

Great. And final question from me. Question for Steve in terms of the cash flow generation. You had a really good cash flow quarter that's built up your cash position a bit. As you look at the next couple of quarters, as you get some of these orders and also the collection of revenues from some of these shipments, how do you see the cash position growing as the year progresses since you already had a really good first quarter? Do you expect to see cash steadily growing as the year progresses?

Steven Roth

Yes. I think that's a good thesis, Patrick. I mean, I think we're going to have a strong, obviously, sales are up for this quarter, first quarter, so we're going to see a pretty strong collections in Q2. And depending, obviously, how the second half of the year – although we're very positive, I think it's going to be a pretty strong overall cash year for us – I don't want to put a number and say –. It's going to be up there though. I mean, short of – I think Craig's, obviously, commented earlier about investments in inventory for, let's say, the OLED business, which I don't see a lot of that happening until maybe late in the year at earliest, to use some of that cash. I think we're going to have a pretty strong overall cash generation year.

Patrick Ho

Great, thank you.

Operator

We’ll hear from Farhan Ahmad with Credit Suisse. Farhan you line is open if you still have a question.

Farhan Ahmad

Hello can you still hear me?

Mike Plisinski

Yes now we can hear you.

Farhan Ahmad

That’s fine. I had a question regarding you your lithography business. Last year, the revenues you had in that business is sort of about $20 million. I just want to – like first half of this year, you're down. Your third quarter, you're getting one revenue recognition. So for the year, how confident are you that you'll be able to grow revenues year-on-year?

Mike Plisinski

Well, we're talking about one in Q2. We haven't given guidance for how many steppers we project for Q3, I just want to make sure that that's clear. What we talked about we're shipping an OLED tool – sorry, taking an order for an OLED tool for shipment in 2018. I just want to make sure, okay. As far as confidence in growing the business, I think our confidence remains relatively high. I would say because of the lumpiness of the FPD last year, we had a pretty – we had a decent FPD order. I would say we're very confident that our advanced packaging business will be much higher this year than last year for stepper business. If we get an extra OLED tool in, then that could also be a big swinger. But for sure, the advanced packaging will grow fairly significantly over last year. We're confident in that.

Farhan Ahmad

Got it. And then in the last your OLED business, there are a lot of competitors in that space already with Canon, Nikon also competing, and some local Chinese competitors also coming up. Can you talk about like what level of investment do you need in that business? And is there current OpEx level good enough for you to support growth in that business? Should we expect like as this business grows that we'll need to see more bigger investments?

Mike Plisinski

Yes. When we entered into this, we – as part of our, let's say, decision tree to entering into – to deciding to go to this market was to limit, find a path that limits the increase in OpEx. So leveraging a lot of the technology we have, leveraging industry partnership, et cetera. And I think we're starting to develop that path, and we'll be able to explain that. So no, we don't believe we're going to – you have to model in some significant increase in OpEx. We believe that the existing technology with some modifications and a lot of it is software, believe it or not, will be very competitive.

Now you mentioned Nikon and Canon, they have very different technologies, they're using scanners versus using scanners versus steppers, and so they're doing some camera stitching across these large, large basically displays – flat panels. And that stitching has a source of error especially when you're going down to 1, 1.5 micron, which is required for the high PPI. In addition, the mask costs are extremely high, because the mask is the size of these large panels where we can use standard reticles. So we have a significant cost of ownership advantage. We think we're going to have significant technical advantage, so we're able to leverage our existing technology to a large degree.

Farhan Ahmad

Got it. Is there anybody else who's making scanners, or are you guys the only one?

Mike Plisinski

So we're the only one that we know of using a stepper technology, proposing stepper for high PPI. Both Canon and Nikon, to my knowledge – well, Nikon for sure uses scanner and I believe so does the Canon.

Farhan Ahmad

Got it. Thank you. That’s all I had.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll hear now from D. A. Davidson, Tom Diffely.

Tom Diffely

Yes good afternoon. So I guess, Mike, following-up on that, I mean, previously, we talked a lot about Nikon and their technology and how you have an advantage there. It seems like the Canon tools are fairly neutral in the marketplace. It seems like they're doing okay against Nikon. But the same dynamics apply to Canon that apply to Nikon as far as your advantages?

Mike Plisinski

Yes. And don’t know that, that’s a particularly new tool. My understanding is that it’s been on the market, but Nikon has had a dominant position of something like 80% market share.

Tom Diffely

Okay. I guess I’ve heard more of it lately. So I thought it was a new tool. All right, and I guess getting back to your comments on the partnership. Is that strictly like a distribution partnership, or is there anything more to it?

Mike Plisinski

There are different phases of it, so it’s a distribution agreement. There are some additional areas of cooperation in the – for instance, a demo lab and being able to prove out technology. There maybe some other phases as we move forward that we’ll be able to talk to us the plans – as we become more ready to share.

Tom Diffely

Okay, so it is acting as it’s your office in China, essentially?

Mike Plisinski

Yes, actually a little bit.

Tom Diffely

Okay, okay, and then you talked a little bit about the RF space. Obviously, it’s been a good space in the past for you. You said it’s going to recover in the second half. Is that a different view that you’ve had recently? Or is that what the plan has been or the view has been for a while where it was – recovery in the second half of the year, not in the first half?

Mike Plisinski

That that part of the view has been the same. I would say we expected the ramp, the capacity ramp to be a little more aggressive than they’ve been. But as far as – are they moving to a different type of process control or using other vendors. We’re not seeing that, so we think we still have the best value proposition for them. We see them continuing to expand the use of our software, adding new software, expanding, for instance one account had an inspection recently purchased, now they’re interested in the MetaPULSE. And again, as they begin those capacity ramps, the more places we have, the tools, the more multiplication effects we’re going to see from that. So I hope when the ramp comes, we’re going to see some pretty healthy growth.

Tom Diffely

Okay, is still the BAW filter part of that market that’s your biggest driver right now?

Mike Plisinski

I think that’s what we see as the biggest driver moving forward. We certainly gotten plenty of revenue from the SAW side as well, but it looks to us like the investments moving forward are more on the BAW side and also these filter modules where some of the – some smaller and aggressive innovative companies are starting to come in as well.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And then on the memory side of the business, it seems like it’s picked up more than – at least we were expecting over the last couple of quarters. Is it just the complexity of packaging that memory is moving towards with the 3D NAND in the kind of high-speed DRAM side?

Mike Plisinski

So, there’s two parts – so memory is driving both our front-end and our packaging piece. And on the packaging piece, I would say, it’s – yes the increased complexity. But also there – as everything is shrinking, the older advanced packaging technologies aren’t scaling. So some of these 3D NAND are still being wire bonded, next-generation devices may not be. And so we see a lot of the investments around that. But on the front-end side, we’re seeing, as I mentioned, applications for our products in metrology in the TSV space, but also in the 3D NAND space. For instance, the MetaPULSE is used for that hard mask application, which is critical for controlling the etch process.

Tom Diffely

Okay, great. And then finally, Steve, when you look at kind of the mix of business as it evolves over the next few quarters, do you see anything that meaningfully changes the margin structure?

Steven Roth

No, Tom. Again, I think, obviously, software is always key and timing of litho tools also is key. I think those are the two dynamics I really look at. I mean the process control business, I think, is pretty solid, so that’s the big bulk of the revenue. So it’s really timing on litho tools and making sure that our software business stays strong. I think those two things will keep the margins where they are and possibly up depending on the mix a little higher.

Tom Diffely

Okay, as these new products start to ramp, they’re in line with the margins already?

Steven Roth

Absolutely.

Tom Diffely

Great. All right, thank you.

Steven Roth

Great.

Operator

We’ll hear next from David Duley with Steelhead.

David Duley

Thanks for taking my question. Just to dig a little bit deeper, I think you’ve talked about how you’ve seen the number of customers that are investing in fan-out increase, and you gave a percentage. It sounded like a pretty big increase in the number of customers there. I was just wondering if you could give us of little bit more color about the number of people that are investing in fan-out either panel or wafer-level lines? And then I have a follow-up on that.

Mike Plisinski

That’s a good question. The number of people investing in fan-out, I would say based on – and this wouldn’t be scientific, but based on the number of application studies that we’ve done, I’d say there’s at least five or six different manufacturers that have been building samples and asking us to print samples or asking us for technical information around panel lines. That doesn’t include some of the research consortium as well, which are also being funded by other smaller players looking at panel.

David Duley

Okay. And as far as just the overall fan-out investments in total, do you have an idea of what size that market was? And maybe just lumping in inspection and lithography together, or however you might be able to characterize it. And do you think it will grow this year? I guess, what I’m trying to dig around at is, last year, you had a really big customer, TSMC, invest a lot of money in that and now it seems like there’s a lot of other people investing. And so I’m just trying to figure out if the overall market is going to grow.

Mike Plisinski

I think the panel market as far as reaching volumes, that’s probably a 2018 event. So a lot of the activity we’re doing right now is seeding pilot lines, improving our processes. You’re right, there is an added effect to where we’re being able to pull in software and inspection into that as well, so that is a nice closed loop control that we can offer. As far as how big this is if all of these different customers ramp, we don’t really have great numbers for you on that at this time. We have some internal numbers, but customers really haven’t shared a lot of their ramp plans beyond 2018, and that’s – I don’t know, 40-or-so million worth of steppers for us, something like this.

David Duley

And how big do you think the inspection side business is for fan-out packaging?

Mike Plisinski

Well, there’s some things we’re working on there. So our inspection tools also can handle a certain level of metrology as you might know. So some of the metrologies are critical. And if we can combine those metrologies which, right now are handled by other tools, if we can combine them in our inspection tools, we could see a 2:1 or 1:1 ratio of steppers, maybe even 3:1 depending on the number of critical layers going through the steppers – inspection to stepper.

David Duley

Okay, and final thing from me. Would you expect the software as a percentage of overall revenue to increase from the current level its been? And I think you mentioned it’s 13%, probably 13%, 12% or 13% something in that range. Would expect it to grow as a percentage of total revenue in the next year or two?

Mike Plisinski

We expect the software to grow, no doubt about that. Now, we’re expecting all the businesses to grow. So as an overall percentage of revenue, it’s not so much how I look at it because if the OLED business takes off, that could easily add $40 million or $50 million and we wouldn’t see software growth being able to accelerate that fast. It’s just – those are big dollar tools. But we would expect to see software growing significantly on its own, driven by some of the consolidation in the industry and the focus around optimizing these value chains and optimizing yields and improving quality across front-end and back-end and test.

So that kind of area we’ve been focused on. We’ve talked about that with various press releases. And then, also, our OEM business. As we’ve mentioned a couple of times, we think that the area of predictive analytics and tying analysis with process data or wafer and process state information is critical for the industry to continue, and we think our software has some unique capabilities there.

David Duley

Thank you.

Operator

We will take a follow-up from Craig Ellis.

Craig Ellis

Thanks for taking the follow-up and I really wanted to just approach the issue that Dave was focused on a little differently. In the prepared remarks, you mentioned that there was a fabwide software sale in Japan. And so the question is, one, to what extent does that same opportunity exists in other geographies? And where is the company in getting fabwide sales in that end market?

And two, Mike, following-up on your comments to his question just now, if we looked at either fabwide opportunities for specific end markets or other opportunities, whether it would be an additional OEM type of sales, but how would rank the top three or four drivers for the software business over the next year or so?

Mike Plisinski

So going to your last question first, I’d rank the OEM business as our top opportunity for drivers. I mean, there’s a huge multiplication effect when we’re leveraging a partnership with an OEM and they’re driving their – this value proposition across and through their sales force, so that’s a strong capability or growth driver for us. Going back to the comments on Japan. It was actually multiple fabwide sales within Japan. All of them were automotive customers. And so we think – I mean, actually, it was a result of other automotive customers in other parts of the world that we applied that knowledge and learning and experience, and were able to provide a – demonstrate the solution to these other customers. And we see the same with the RF filter market and the MEMS market.

So we believe that the applicability of the software and the capabilities is fine. It transfers across the globe. What we have to do is invest in various functionalities for specific markets. So challenges within the MEMS market is very different than challenges within the front-end memory guys. And then why that’s not, let’s say, as strong a driver, but we think it is a driver, but not as strong as the OEM is because the adoption rate is – it’s very difficult to replace existing in-house systems. So there is a transition in the specialty device market that we’re able to capitalize. But as far as the broader memory and logic manufacturers in the established markets, I think that’s going to take more time.

Craig Ellis

And since you mentioned OEM is number one, I know that FLAM is a partner of DISCO, was an analyst day presenter. Can you tell us where you are in engaging with potentially other OEMs that could drive further sales?

Mike Plisinski

Yeah, the OEM pipeline is pretty healthy. There’s some large accounts in there. We have a number – so as these accounts progressed through let’s say, the sales cycle, first, we have to prove the value, et cetera, and then there’s installation – testing, field testing, field validation and I would say we’ve got a number of accounts in the field validation stage where they’re working with their customers to prove and validate the magnitude of the savings and value proposition we’re offering.

Also it’s an opportunity for us to work with that OEM to improve the serviceability for their specific toolsets, to train their service organization. So that when they do ramp and start rolling this out, they’re ready, and they don’t get bugged down or slowed down or dependent on Rudolph. So that takes a little time, too. But we have a few customers in that phase.

Operator

And at this time, I would like to turn things back to Mr. Plisinski for closing remarks.

Mike Plisinski

Thank you, Kelly, and thank you all for your interest in and support of Rudolph. We look forward to updating you on our progress when we report Q2 financials in August.

Operator

And that will conclude today’s conference. Again, we thank you all for joining us.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.