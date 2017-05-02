CNX Coal Resources' (CNXC) CEO Jimmy Brock on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 01, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Mitesh Thakkar - Director, Finance and IR

Jimmy Brock - CEO

Lori Ritter - CFO and CAO

Jim McCaffrey - SVP, Coal Sales

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - FBR & Company

Mark Levin - Seaport Global

Jeremy Sussman - Clarksons

Paul Forward - Stifel

George Wang - Citigroup

Operator

Welcome to the CNX Coal Resources First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mitesh Thakkar. Please go ahead.

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, William, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to CNX Coal Resources' first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Today, we will be discussing our quarterly results and outlook for the remainder of 2017. With me today are Jimmy Brock, our Chief Executive Officer; Lori Ritter, our Chief Financial and Accounting Officer; and Jim McCaffrey, Senior Vice President of Sales.

We will start with prepared remarks by Jimmy and Lori, and then open up the floor for the Q&A session where Jim McCaffrey will join us as well.

As a reminder, any forward-looking statements or comments we make about future expectations are subject to business risks, which we have laid out for you in our press release or in previous SEC filings. We do not undertake any obligations of updating any forward-looking statements for future events or otherwise. We will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures which are defined and reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures in the press release and furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can also find additional information on our website, www.cnxlp.com.

With that, let me turn it over to our CEO, Jimmy Brock.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Mitesh. Good evening. Thank you for joining us on today's call. Our first quarter 2017 was successful on many fronts. Although it was impacted by usually warm winter weather, the CNXC team delivered very strong operational and financial results for the first quarter compared to the year ago quarter. The team was able to capitalize on higher natural gas prices and more normal power plant inventory levels in the domestic market while simultaneously taking advantage of higher export prices to produce and move near record coal volumes. Our customers in the PJM also benefited from narrowing basis differential particularly dominion south which improved by $0.75 per million Btu compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Furthermore strong export prices and continued cost controls also allowed us to expand our coal margins during the first quarter of '17 compared to year ago quarter. In summary we were able to increase our coal sales volumes but 29% and our average revenue per ton by 9% compared to year ago quarter which along with solid cost performance resulted in approximately 70% improvement and adjusted EBITDA compared to the first quarter of last year. On the financial side, we generated a 1.2 times distribution coverage for the quarter and reduced the borrowings on our credit facility.

Now let me turn to reviewing the first quarter of '17 in more detail. First on the safety front, I am very pleased to announce that our central preparation plant continued its excellent performance by working another quarter without an exception. This achievement marks the eighth consecutive exception three [ph] quarter for the plant. Our mining operations were also able to improve their safety performance by reducing the number of exceptions by 40% compared to the same quarter last year. Safety is our top way [ph] and we continue to strive for further improvement in this area.

With that let me provide more details on the operations side. We had a near record production quarter, during the first quarter of '17, the Pennsylvania mining complex on a 100% basis produced 6.9 million tons of coal following up on our record 7.1 million tons of production in the fourth quarter of 2016. If you look at the last six months in aggregate our operations team produced at an annualized run rate of 28 million tons on a 100% basis. More importantly during these six months we had holiday shutdown periods, four [indiscernible] and geological challenges.

So in a lot of ways the conditions weren't perfect. Despite these imperfections strong performance over the last six months is a testament that the PAMC can operate at 28 million tons of annual production levels on a sustainable basis if market conditions remain supported. Our cost structure allows us to make the most out of the modest improvements in any of our multiple end use markets. This should give the investor and analyst community a good frame of reference to what the underlying capabilities of the mining complex are in terms of capacity, consistency and ability to meet market demand. More specifically during the quarter our operations team delivered strong production volumes to spot too longwall moves at the Bailey mine and test geological conditions at Enlow Fort mine.

Overall first quarter production for CNXC was 1.7 million tons compared to 1.4 million tons in the first quarter of 2016.The key driver of this improvement wasn't going to increase production at the Harvey mine which was all out for almost all of the first quarter of 2016. Our overall labor productivity as measured by tons per employee hour improved by 7% compared to the first quarter of 2016.

During the quarter, we mobilized additional resources for the development of longwall panels and increased equipment maintenance consistent with our plan. This will help to ensure there are mines and equipment continue to form [indiscernible] going forward. I am also pleased to announce that our Harvey mine hosted U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on April 13th, Administrator Pruitt met with our employees and rolled out the EPA's new back to basic agenda. Their gender reinforced Administrator Pruitt's commitment to refocusing the EPA on its intended mission, returning power to the states and create an environment where jobs can grow.

Furthermore Mr. Pruitt visited our underground mining operations including a long-wall and met with several employees. He also led a roundtable discussion with CNXC executives and various mining industry stakeholders regarding many of the issues the industry faces locally and nationally. We believe that such open communication will help the agency to better understand some of the issues facing the coal industry. This should also have change the narrative on future regulations which we expect will be more grounded on facts than on arbitrary assumptions as in the past. In my career I have never had an EPA administrator visit our mine sites and travel underground to speak with miners to learn what they do.

Overall this bodes very well for the future of the American coal industry where we can produce coal safely, provide high paying jobs in the communities in which we operate and help provide affordable and reliable energy for all.

With that let me now provide an overview of the coal markets and an update on our marketing efforts. On the macro front, there is a growing consensus that increased natural gas exports and modestly increased domestic demand were tightened the supply demand balance and drive up natural gas prices. With the EIA now projecting that the Henry Hub Spot natural gas price will average $3.10 per million Btu in '17 and grow to $3.45 per million Btu in '18. Our costumer coal fired plants are expected to dispatch well that these processes. EIA also projects that electric power sector coal consumption will improve by 17 million tons in 2018 relative to 2016 levels as coal recapture share from gas and generation mix.

Furthermore EIA projects that year-end power plant coal inventories will remain below 150 million tons in both '17 and '18. Against this backdrop we plan to continue to execute our strategy of winning market share at top performing power plants in order to ensure that we are well positioned to capture upside fundamentals improve. We have an excellent track record to build from. Our Top 15 customer plants based on 2016 tons sold collectively have burned more than 50 million tons of coal per year in each of the past five years even generation of challenging market conditions and we have succeeded in growing our share at these power plants from 12% in 2011 to 31% in 2016 largely by this place in other northern app and central app producers.

None of these plants have announced plans to retire and we are now aggressively working to further increase our share and lock up longer term volumes among our core customers base. In the more immediate term Henry Hub natural gas prices this shorter season on more than $1 per million Btu higher than they were at the same time last year and power plant coal inventories are significantly lower creating a more favorable environment for coal as we approach the peak summer generation season. We also expect the U.S. coal industry to benefit from the supply challenges created in the seaborne market from [indiscernible] which impaired one of Australia's key rail lines for approximately one month and is expected to have some continued impact on the Australian export capacity through at least the second quarter. We will continue to capitalize on our broad-market reach and our low cost less plus cooperations to maximize margins as these market opportunities unfold.

Specifically for the first quarter our marketing team did an excellent job in moving a near record sales volume of 1.7 million tons compared to 1.3 million tons in the year ago quarter. More importantly we also were able to improve our revenue average revenue per ton of coal sold by 9% compared to a year ago quarter. This is a very strong outcome given that the winter weather was a no show for the second straight year. To put things in perspective this was the second warmest Q1 on record for the lower 48 states.

As we noted on the last call our domestic customers were much better positioned this winter than last in terms of their inventory levels and this allowed us to continue to ship coal despite the weak weather. As such we were able to significantly improve our overall shipment volumes. On the other hand the warm weather exerted downward pressure on power prices throughout the quarter and it led to a slowdown in contracting activities during the quarter. The average PJM West [ph] ahead around the clock power prices for the first quarter was only $29.91 per megawatt hour. In fact the PJM West around the clock price has not averaged over $35 per megawatt hour and any month since March 2015 which has soften realisations under our netback pricing contracts. On the export front markets were much improved in the first quarter compared to the year ago quarter with the global coke and coal benchmark up by about 250% and the API2 index for coal delivered into northwest Europe up by more than 70%. This stronger export pricing allowed us to achieve significant pricing improvements in our overall revenue per ton for the quarter.

On the contracting front, based on our updated coal sales guidance range we are approximately 95% contracted for 2017 and 64% contracted for 2018. During Q1 we were successful in signing an annual contract with a new customer as the end user looked for alternative supplier to help transition away from central app app coal. We believe this is not an isolated case and our marketing team is actively working on several other potential new customers who we believe could benefit from the competitive advantage that we offer to create a win-win situation as the commodity markets continue to evolve. This complements our efforts to grow share at existing top customer plants with an overall goal of providing a stable but as well demand for Pennsylvania Mining complex coal while stranding west [indiscernible] and ultimately displacing it from the marketplace.

With that I will now turn the call over to Lori to provide a financial update.

Lori Ritter

Thank you, Jimmy. Overall CNXC reported total coal revenues of $79.1 million for the first quarter of '16 from a sales volume of 1.7 million ton, compared to $56.5 million from sales volume of 1.3 million for the same quarter last year. The $22.6 million improvement in coal revenue was primarily driven by a 375,000 ton increase in coal sales volume and a $3.81 higher average revenue per ton. Our sales volume during the quarter benefited from strong domestic and international demand. The average revenue per ton increased 9% compared to the year ago quarter and benefited mostly from the strong pricing trends in the export markets which Jimmy touched upon earlier.

During the first quarter we sold approximately 447,000 tons of our coal in the export market were approximately 27% of total tons sold. This compares with 342,000 tons of 26% sold in the export market for the first quarter of 2016. The total cost of coals sold was approximately $58.4 million for the first quarter, were $14.7 million higher than the $43.6 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in the total cost of coals sold was driven by higher production volumes as well as modest increases in unit cost. Total cost per ton sold increased 4% to $34.52 per ton in the first quarter compared to $33.16 per ton for the same quarter last year. The increase in unit cost was driven by the mobilization of additional resources for additional development of our longwall panel demanding geological conditions at Enlow Fort mine and additional equipment maintenance due to running harder than the year ago quarter which had one of our long-walls ideals. The increase in average coal sales price offset by the slight increase in average cost of coal sold resulted in a 10.9% improvement in our average cash margin for tons sold compared to the year ago quarter. Net income was approximately 14.1 million for the first quarter compared to 3.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was 27.9 million for the first quarter compared to 16.4 million for the year ago quarter. The 11.5 million increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and higher revenue per ton as we have already discussed. During the first quarter we generated 14.9 million of distributable cash flow after accounting for 2.2 million in cash interest, 9 million in estimated maintenance capital and 1.9 million in distributions for preferred units. The resolving distribution and coverage ratio was 1.2 times for the first quarter. This was significantly higher than the distribution coverage ratio of approximately 0.4 times for the year ago quarter. Note that our actual cash capital expenditures during the quarter were 2 million, were 7 million lower than the estimated average used in our coverage ratio calculation. The difference was mostly a timing issue and we expect the bulk of the expenditures to caught off later in the year.

We generated 17.7 million in cash flow from operating activities after accounting for approximately 8 million in working capital investments. Due to this solid cash generation we further reduced the borrowings on a revolving credit facility by 4 million during the first quarter. We have now paid down approximately 11 million on our revolving credit facility in the last two quarters. From a liquidity perspective as of March 31, 2017 our 400 million revolving credit facility had a 197 million of borrowings outstanding. In simple terms the cash components of the September '16, 5% Pennsylvania Mining Complex acquisition has been fully funded through internally generated cash flow. The CNXC team achieved this balance sheet improvement while continuing to pay full cash distributions to our common unit holders throughout the market downturn of 2016.

At the end of the first quarter our net debt to EBITDA ratio was approximately 2.2 times. As disclosed in our press release the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to pay the full cash distribution of approximately $0.51 per unit to all limited partner unit holders and the holder of the GP interest. The Board of Directors had also approved a full cash distribution of approximately $0.47 per unit to the holders of the convertible Class A preferred units. This decision reflects the solid coverage ratio we generated in the strong actual cash flow from operations generated during the quarter and finally our annual outlook for EBITDA and cash flow generation for '17.

Now let's turn to our expectations for '17, based on our current contracted position production plans and outlook for the coal markets we are increasing our sales volume and adjusted EBITDA outlook compared to our previously announced guidance ranges to our '17 as follows. Coal sales volumes are expected to improve to 6.4 million and 6.9 million tons. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve to 95 million to 115 million and we expect maintenance capital expenditures of 30 million to 34 million.

Based on our current contracted position we believe our 2017 average price realization will be 7% to 10% higher than our 2016 average annual price realization. We expect our cash cost of coals sold per ton to increase by less than 5%. With these financial projections we anticipate that our leverage ratio will continue to decline through 2017 excluding any acquisitions. If summer coal burn disappoints we could hit the end of these ranges. If summer plays out like last year and power prices recover we can hit the higher end of the ranges. While the winter demand was win yen [ph] has resolved in some inventories builds, the higher natural gas prices in the shorter months and our strong contracted positions gives us confidence in our guidance ranges.

Our marketing team continues to work on identifying additional opportunities to improve sales volume and average realizations. Also our operating team continues to work on various efficiency projects. As Jimmy mentioned these mines have demonstrated that over the last six months given the opportunity in the market we can produce at a 7 million ton annual run-rate. So if the back-half of '17 repeats last year's demand pull and/or international cross-over markets remain strong there could be further upside. With that let me turn it back to Jimmy to make some final comments.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Lori. Clearly the first quarter of '17 was very strong despite the weather related head wins. Our strategic marketing efforts and well-contracted positions allowed us to keep our shipments strong despite low heating demand. Our marketing team continues to identify strategic customers and displace competing suppliers. This not only helps us gain desirable relationships but also over time forces supply rationalizations in the industry. As you look out and believe that more pipeline capacity will continue to get built and basis differential in the PJM region will shrink CNXC will be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Not only will we be able to improve volumes but we will also benefit on the processing front given our net back processing contracts. Finally I will also add that we are reaping significant benefits from higher ownership interest in the PAMC following our acquisition of the additional 5% in September of 2016.

Looking back that acquisition has turned out very accretive to CNXC unit holders and has exceeded our internal expectations as well. This management team is committed to generating strong returns for our unit holders. This will come through production growth, margin improvements and/or acquisitions. With a 1.2 times coverage on our very attractive 12% yield and a balance sheet that has been proven, there are several ways to boost the unit holder returns and we will continue to explore all of them and with that I will hand the call over to Mitesh for further instructions.

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, Jimmy. We will now move to the Q&A section. William can you please throughout the instruction to our callers?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. It looks like our first questioner today is Lucas Pipes with FBR & Company. Please go ahead.

Lucas Pipes

So my first question was on the M&A side specifically also how it may relate to the remaining interest held by CONSOL. Maybe we will hear more about that from CONSOL tomorrow morning, but I wondered kind of as you look at the landscape broadly across the coal space in M&A and then of course CONSOL interest, where do you see the opportunity where could that remaining interest fit it, how do you view the capital markets at this point? Are they open for thermal coal producer, I would appreciate your thoughts. Thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Obviously on the capital markets we think that capital markets are open for coal sector once again as in the past we've seen several coal deals done [indiscernible] indicates they are. So we're continuing to under our strategy that we've had all along you know we evaluate those and look at what's out there and if the right one comes up it can be immediately accretive to our unit holders than we would participate.

Lucas Pipes

So in terms of the shelf that was filed during the quarter should we think about that in the context of maybe increasing your ownership both of the Pennsylvania assets or was that just kind of a business as usual filing?

Lori Ritter

Lucas, I will say our shelf was the business as usual filing so that we're prepared to take advantage of any opportunity that may present itself to us. We can obviously use that shelf for any transaction that’s accretive to our unit holders.

Lucas Pipes

Maybe to switch topics, I think I didn't see in the release a specific number as it relates to export volumes as a percentage of your total sales volumes that may have been in there but I didn't see it and I wondered also if you could maybe give us a breakdown on all the exports but also specifically of met coal exports I would appreciate first kind of how Q1 shaped up and then what you expect for the remainder of the year and if you could give us a little bit of flavor in terms of where you see the opportunities over the course of 2017. Thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Yes, Lucas, in the first quarter we shipped on a 25% basis we shipped a 101,000 tons of crossover met coal. Total exports shipments were about 26% of our total. I think as we go along through the year we're anticipating that this year could look very much like last year in fact perhaps even better gas prices continue to be relatively high. We think they are going to get higher. So therefore we think demand is going to be strong as the summer months have come along and they are rebuild for early winter. So we anticipate that our export tons times in total will probably end up in a 20% range maybe a little bit less and our met tons we still think it will ship, we have around 350,000 tons booked and we think will book another 250,000 tons which are actually in negotiation now.

Operator

The next questioner today is going to be Mark Levin with Seaport Global. Please go ahead with your question.

Mark Levin

A couple quick questions, I think on the last quarter you referenced that the met you were selling was there a way to think about the pricing for the met you were selling was at a 10% to 20% premium to what you get for your thermal. I'm curious if that dynamic has changed with Cyclone Debbie and the dislocations in the global met market.

Jimmy Brock

First of all Mark for '15 and '16 that was a correct number, 10% to 20%, as far as Cyclone Debbie we're in the middle of a negotiation now so I normally don't talk about that but we're enthusiastic that things will turn out well.

Mark Levin

Got it. And then when you think about I mean it looks like in '17 most of '17 is done but when you think about '18 and I guess you guys committed 64% so there's another 1/3rd out there but the prices that you've been able to commit at 64% if I look at kind of price sheet it shows sort of NAV pricing in the low 40, 42, 43 range. When we're thinking about what kind of prices you've gotten on that 18 volume that you've committed is that a reasonable way to think about it and then obviously you got a third left so we will see what happens there but just trying to get a feel for what kind of price for '18 we should be thinking about in terms of what's committed already?

Jimmy Brock

We're not going to give any guidance for '18 pricing today but I think that your thesis is reasonable in the sense that I would expect equivalent or improving pricing for '18.

Mark Levin

Got it. So just overall so you would have -- I know one of your competitor said the same thing today that it was thinking of comparable pricing in '18 to '17 is not a bad way of thinking about it you think that that at least at this point is not unreasonable.

Jimmy Brock

I think that’s a reasonable thesis but again I'm actually excited about where the market's going, I think the situation with the gas storage we're not going to get anywhere near the 40s that we had last year. When it comes to the end of the storage season I think that without the two ridiculously warm winters we've had we would have seen gas prices probably much higher and now would have generated better power pricing and better coal pricing so we've been a little trapped by the weather but if we get some normal to hot summer like we did last year and finally get a normal winter I think there is a reasonable chance for pricing to improve.

Mark Levin

Got it. And then last question you'd referenced the $35 PJM West power prices around the clock PJM power price, maybe you could remind me what percentage of the book is exposed to or the portfolios exposed to the net back pricing and then you know when you do sort of channel checks and northern up $35 number comes up a lot in terms of breakeven number at least for a number of the larger plans there. Would you again remind me the number I guess of net back if you would and the net back contracts and then B, do you kind of see that $35 number as a really important number in you know in terms of thinking about demand for now coal?

Jimmy Brock

Well we have said in the past that our portfolio is 10% to 20% net back pricing and its pretty close to the midpoint of that number. In terms of the $35 I see that as important, I really myself see 30 more of the most important hurdle with 35 but I think you could think of it like this for every 10% improvement we see in the power price we're going to see depending upon the structure of the contract somewhere between a 5% and 9% improvement in the coal price.

Mark Levin

Interesting. Is that your coal price or just in general that's kind of the way you've seen that pricing work overtime?

Jimmy Brock

I'm talking about in general our net-back pricing.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next questioner today is Jeremy Sussman with Clarksons. Please go ahead with your question.

Jeremy Sussman

So I guess last week the DC Appeals Court signed off on the Trump administration's request to delay an existing case of the Queen Power Plant which would certainly seems like step in the right direction. You had mentioned that the EPA Administrator Pruitt had gone underground with your operations which certainly sounds like a change from past regimes to say the least. Just kind of putting all this together I mean -- how do you see this playing out with the Queen power plan and what could this mean for the coal space if this ultimately does go in coals favor?

Jimmy Brock

Well first of all Jeremy the meeting with Administrator Pruitt was really interesting and quite uplifting. We discussed several issues that he had admittedly did not have full understanding of but he instructed his staff to bone up on immediately and we expect and anticipate stuff like technology for example we're expected to anticipate that will bear some fruit. He was also asked some questions about some immediate things that he could deliver and he did not hesitate to -- he insisted he would deliver those. Now how to quantify that into pricing, I think I don't know that that affects the market as much as it effects maybe some of the cost side of our business going forward but you know we talked in our release and Jimmy talked in his comments about our 15 top customers and their kind of portfolio position and the fact that none of them have announced retirement. So just the fact that those customers have the potential to run in a much higher capacity factor we think will benefit us and benefit the industry.

Jim McCaffrey

And I will add to that Jeremy if you look at what he did when he came out I mean he created a lot of optimism among the miners which they haven't seen in a long time and I think they're going to take a serious look at the regulations and those regulations particularly over regulation that it gets on line and gives us a way to compete against other fuels and I think it's a uplifting, I think it's going to be good for us as these pipelines continue to get build out and we have a same competitive advantage that others have I think we will compete very well in the market and I think with their look at the regulations and wanting to bring use all energy sources I think it's going to be very positive for the coal industry going forward.

Jeremy Sussman

Maybe as a follow up, sort of along those lines you know maybe something tangible could come on the back of MSHA, right, obviously we've seen MSHA inspections increase significantly over the last number of years at the same time when I look at total coal production in the U.S. I mean it's down by almost a third over the last five years. So did that come up in conversation and maybe if so what were some of the back and forth and takeaways that you came away with?

Jimmy Brock

We did talk about those regulations a little bit there and that was one of the top as Jim said he told his staff to take note of that and he was going go back and see what he could do with those as well.

Operator

Our next questioner today is going to be Paul Forward with Stifel. Please go ahead with your question.

Paul Forward

Jimmy I think you had talked about the last couple of quarters, the complex operating around 28 million tons annual capacity and that was despite the geology issues in the Enlow and number of longwall moves. Just wondering if you could talk a little bit about, I guess firstly can you operate above those levels of the market really needs additional tons for any sort of period of time and also I guess considering the very low capital spending levels over only a couple million dollars in the latest quarter. How long can you operate at a 28 million tons per year clip without needing kind of significant additional capital spending above and beyond what the pretty low run rate cheap and spending app.

Jimmy Brock

First let's talk about the 28 million ton capacity, the coal mines are ready to go. So as long as the market's there, they're taking the coal away and change [Technical Difficulty] we can produce the 28 million tons and possibly even above that, you know by running the additional days that we have and running a federates. The geology is significantly improven at Enlow Fort as we go north there. In fact it's dramatically improved in the last month there. So we expect to see good things there.

As far as the capital spend the low spend we had is just pretty much catch up and is in deferred equipments that we had as well as some delays on some of our [indiscernible] and we have said and got that our capital will be $4 to $5 a ton mark capital and that's kind of where we expect to be. We think we will catch that up as we get around these coal mines full out to support our demand from customers.

Lori Ritter

So Paul I will add to that, the 2 million in the first quarter here you do get some lag in your capital expenditures as far as the cash flow of when the work is done, by the time its invoiced and you pay you get some lag and then coming off the winter months with our [indiscernible] area some other slight delays we have there will be catching that up throughout the year. So we do expect to stay on that $4 to $5 a ton run-rate that Jimmy mentioned even though it looks low in the first quarter on the cash basis.

Paul Forward

I guess switching gears over to another issue that sometimes comes up. We've had a couple of quarters of pretty decent coal market, so I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about your workforce turnover, are there any concerns over finding or keeping skilled workers in this environment or are things pretty comfortable?

Jimmy Brock

Things are pretty comfortable. We have a deep bench on the management side that's ready to go in an event that someone did leave or decided to do something else. Our turnover rate is very low it's less than 8% and the guys are pretty happy to work there. We hire really smart people there and it's continued. We don't see an issue with the labor going forward. We have what we need to run, the mine has high capacity which we run at and if we need to replace those we have sources to do that as well. So I don't see that as an issue at all.

Operator

Our next questioner today is to be George Wang with Citigroup. Please go ahead with your question.

George Wang

Just a question on the cost savings, just with the low hanging fruit realized last year, any additional levers just in terms of cost savings you guys can pull just maybe possibly beat the realized cost expectation this year?

Jimmy Brock

As Lori and I have said time and time again, George, what we do, we think that our costs will be from multiple bucket small incremental mounts going forward. Our employees are bringing things to us. They understand the importance of that as well so we continue to work at that and we continue to work at efficiencies to maintain the cost structure that we have and even lower if we can but we believe the bigger challenge for us and the bigger step stone as far as COSCO is going to come in form of technology moving forward and some other things that we can do. Do you have anything to add Lori?

Lori Ritter

No that’s pretty much it other than we continue to work on it. We will dwell that into our forecasting as we find the savings that impact the forecast.

George Wang

Right. Also switching gears to distribution, just wonder you guys saw slow process behind the possibly raise the distribution in the future and with your targeted coverage ratio I mean right now hovering around the 1.2 times and with free cash and kind of better coal market, do you think possibly we increase ample coverage I mean do you think the near term you may reach distribution?

Lori Ritter

That's a good question we review the uses of cash with our board every quarter. Up until this point we've been focused really on generating one plus distribution coverage ratio so that you're right we did achieve that here in the first quarter, the cash generation has also been higher than that coverage ratio implies due to that capital, actual cash capital versus [indiscernible] so that's really allow us to reduce our leverage and bring the balance sheet into really good place. So if you look at our CapEx guidance and catching some of that up it will indicate that we have more spending coming here in the next three quarter. We will continue to get our cost savings and any cash that's generated beyond the needs of running our business right now we will be considered for our future growth opportunities as well as improving returns for our unit holders.

Operator

Our next questioner today is [indiscernible]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe conceptual question, if the summer is indeed kind of warm and how would the utility buying behaviour change if at all as they kind of look out into winter that just says normal could pose some question in terms of availability. So maybe just kind of utility buying behaviour maybe within the context of regulatory outlook getting better and then what if the summer is warm, how did they kind of run their businesses?

Jimmy Brock

Well I think that's a good question you know I think the first thing we'll see on the utility buying behaviour is some additional spot times that they're going to need for this year. I know that both we and some of our competitors have contracts that have some flexibility in them, but there are two really warm winters, most of that flexibility is gone against us for the last couple years. I could see it turning around and coming for us a little bit now. As far as buying for '18 and beyond I think we'll still see buyers be cautious only go one or two years on, I think with the volatility in the marketplace that's created by gas and the regulatory environment that to see virus [ph] go along is unusual although we are working on a couple things in that response but I think generally one to three years is still going to be your standard contract line.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to confirm in the near term you're thinking that there's some constraints on flexibility between inventory and kind of production capacity to deliver on a summer warm -- warmer summer?

Jimmy Brock

I think if there is a warmer summer I don’t think there's constraints on flexibility, I think customers will ask for additional tons from their contracts based upon flexibility that’s permitted in some contracts. Some contracts have -- some of our contracts I'm pretty sure most of our competitors have clauses where the customer can be plus or minus 5% and or some percentage and with the results of the last two winters we have seen more minus 5% than we have seen pluses I think we might turn around and see that upside flexibility take place.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. One more quick one, so I presume its too early for the customers to start kind of thinking about burn choice given improving regulatory outlook, right?

Jimmy Brock

It might be a little early but I think customers are going to make those decisions based more on immediate economics and if the gas prices holding it -- it's like 32.22 a close today, at the $3 plus range our plants will dispatch. It gets over 350, they go and dispatch very well. We think that the breakeven cost in the basin is north of $3. Now you'll hear different stories from different gas companies but when you take into account the whole ball [indiscernible] land acquisition, permitting, engineering, G&A and the actual drilling of the well we think that the breakeven price on gas is over $3 north of $3 closer to $3.20 than $3 and we think that at some point gas companies are going to be required to make money and that's going to get return of invested capital that's going to push their pricing up and at those levels we can play. So I think both in the short term I think we have the chance of seeing some immediate volatility in the gas prices stuck to the upside this summer and if we have a regular winter this coming winter I think in the long term we will have to see how gas drilling technology continues to advance but you know we think we're competitive at level of breakeven though to provide return on invested capital for gas companies.

Operator

Our last question today is going to be a follow-up from Lucas Pipes with FBR & Company. Please go ahead with your question.

Lucas Pipes

I wanted to follow up on something that I think was said during the Analyst Day in December and I'm not sure if it was said by CNXC or CNX but there was a comment regarding the legacy liabilities at CNXC being potentially used as a kind of currency in a transaction and I wondered how you look at those and would you consider taking on liabilities if it means accretive transaction from a distribution standpoint. Thank you.

Lori Ritter

As far as legacy liabilities go you mention a relation to CONSOL but really in relation to any acquisition. We will look at those liabilities and determine the risk involved in those and the basically the interest rate on those liabilities and consider them an acquisition.

Lucas Pipes

And as it relates to those of CONSOL of which you say the cost embedded in those is?

Lori Ritter

I'm not able to comment on that right now Lucas, sorry.

Operator

This will conclude the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mitesh Thakkar any closing remarks.

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, William. We appreciate everyone's time this evening and thank you for your interest and support of CNXC. Hopefully we were able to answer most of your questions today. We look forward to our next quarterly earnings call. Thank you everybody.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.