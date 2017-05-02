Western Digital: What's Not To Like?

Longer-term worries about the secular decline in hard disks and a possible turn in flash memory are not gone though.

With the help of that cash flow, the company can deleverage.

The near future is good with substantial amounts of synergies from recent acquisitions, and a strong NAND market will produce substantial free cash flow.

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), given up for perennial decline through the advent of flash memory and forced into supposed 'shotgun' acquisitions of the likes of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies and SanDisk, the companies fortunes have actually perked up considerably. Management is doing a fine job.

The company also has a joint venture with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). As the latter is seeking to sell its memory business, we have to wait and see what happens to that, but the company was rather reassuring on this front on the Q3CC (emphasis ours):

First, to protect and preserve the health of the JV, which we believe is one of the most successful in the technology industry, and in which we have invested more than $13 billion over its 17-year duration. Second, to protect our interest with respect to any transaction involving the JV interest or assets, none of which could be completed without our consent. And finally, to explore potential long-term value creation opportunities for both Western Digital's and Toshiba's stakeholders.

Q3 Results

These were rather good - both revenues and earnings beat expectations. Some highlights:

Revenue of $4.60B ($20M above expectations).

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.39, a beat of $0.25. GAAP EPS is much lower at $0.83 per share (see below for an explanation).

Operating cash flow was $1B, whilst free cash flow amounted to $741M - a substantial free cash flow yield of 16%.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 39.3%, up 260 basis points sequentially and 650 basis points for the year.

The difference between non-GAAP and GAAP metrics is large and includes intangible amortization, charges associated with the acquisitions, and stock-based compensation. The $1B in operational cash flow should put the most impressionable minds at ease at least a little.

Guidance

Revenue for Q4 will be $4.8B.

Non-GAAP EPS will come in at $2.55-$2.65 (on 302M diluted shares).

Non-GAAP EPS for calendar-year 2017 will come in at $12.

Fiscal-year revenue growth of 4%-8%.

Gross margin will be roughly 40% at the end of fiscal-year 2017.

Management estimates NAND industry bit growth rates of 35%-45% in 2017 and somewhat higher for 2018 (calendar year).

The highlight of the guidance was certainly the EPS of $12 for calendar-year 2017 (which includes the first two quarters of fiscal 2018). That's massively (nearly 50%) above the average analyst expectations of $8.13, and really tops the most optimistic analyst ($8.66), but note that these are for fiscal 2017.

It's curious that the stock price didn't react in a more forceful way after this. If we take Q3 ($2.39) and the top end of Q4 guidance ($2.65), that amounts to $5.04, so the second half of the year should be good, with quarters achieving $3.50 in EPS on average.

As a side note, we're not sure Jim Cramer is aware of the fact that the $12 per share guidance pertains to the calendar year and not the fiscal-year 2017, as he argued that this was 50% above what analysts expect. It could be that he totaled all the analysts' fiscal 2018 Q1 and Q2 expectations, but it is striking that the 50% fits neatly with the analyst expectations for fiscal 2017.

Growth drivers

Expect a strong flash market throughout the first half of calendar-year 2018 (which would mean full fiscal 2018).

Ongoing synergies from two acquisitions (Hitachi and SanDisk).

Deleveraging.

Technology progress.

The company is booming because of a combination of stable HDD market and a strong flash market, driving sales and margins higher. Further, financial gains come from achieving substantial synergies from the acquisitions of SanDisk and especially Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF). From the Q3CC:

We remain on track to achieve the $800 million of annualized savings from the HGST integration by the end of calendar 2017. With respect to the SanDisk integration, as of the end of our fiscal third quarter, we have realized synergies of approximately $150 million on an annual run-rate basis toward our 18-month target of achieving $500 million of total run rate synergies on an annualized basis.

These combined forces have boosted margins, at least on a non-GAAP basis, by 650 basis points over the past 12 months.

Higher margins come from the shift to high capacity HDDs (10 and 12 terabyte) while flash prices are helpful even if the ramp to 3D NAND flash is difficult for all.

Cash flow:

This enables the company to deleverage, paying off debt and/or refinancing cheaper. The company has decreased its net debt by $1.5B since the beginning of the fiscal year. It also (per Q3CC):

successfully repriced both our euro-denominated term loan B and our U.S.-dollar term loan B. The aggregate annual savings from these two repricings will result in approximately $42 million of annual interest savings starting in our June quarter.

It is also using the funds to ramp R&D for future growth:

The company is making good progress on both its main product lines, with HDDs moving to 10 and even 12 terabyte products for corporate clients. These products generate higher margins. It is also successfully making the difficult transition in 3D NAND (from Q3CC):

We are ahead of our previously communicated expectations. First, we have already achieved cost crossover for our 64-layer 3D NAND versus our 15-nanometer X3 node. Second, we now plan to produce more than 75% of our total 3D NAND bit output based on the 64-layer architecture in calendar 2017.

Valuation

The company guided EPS at $12 per share for calendar 2017.

However, there is a really substantial gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

The company pays a substantial dividend ($0.50 a share in the quarter) and generates a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The company has $5.8B in cash and securities.

On a price/free cash flow basis the shares are already approaching previous highs:

And the same holds even more for EV/EBITDA:

While EV/EBITDA seems a little stretched, as long as it can keep generating substantial free cash flow with which to deleverage, we don't see much of a problem. Given the bullish outlook for the coming four quarters, that seems pretty likely.

Risks

HDDs declining sales and operational deleveraging.

SanDisk acquisition.

Flash market turning.

To start with the first, HDDs are not becoming obsolete anytime soon. There is still a good deal of demand from PCs and servers. For the latter, they still offer a considerable cost advantage over SSDs, which is especially relevant for data that is less frequently accessed, which is why cloud companies often use hybrid storage.

What also greatly helps is that the HDD market has basically become a duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) as the last ones standing. There still is Toshiba, but we'll have to see what happens to it, as discussed above.

However, declining sales of HDDs are still expected, and via operational deleveraging, this could very well hurt margins. HDDs still consists mostly of Western's sales by far. So far, we see little of the margin compression with gross margins actually rising.

We have to say that this is on a non-GAAP basis, and the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP figures is really substantial as explained above.

By now, fears about Western Digital having overpaid for the SanDisk acquisition should mostly disappear, even if that fear might have had a considerable amount of truth at the time. But what we see now is that the synergies are materializing, and the company has mastered the transition to 3D NAND.

The NAND flash market is supposed to be strong for quite a while, but we see here some of the same investor angst as in Micron (NASDAQ:MU). The latest Micron quarter greatly exceeded expectations, but this has given little in terms of lift to the share price.

For Micron, the main concerns are whether the good times in DRAM and flash can last, with investors looking ahead half a year or so. For Western Digital, something similar seems to be at work, investors worrying when the operational deleveraging from falling HDD sales is kicking in and the flash cycle turns.

Conclusion and technical analysis

The company is confident that the good times will last, at least to mid-2018, so we think the shares still have some mileage in them.

The shares didn't respond overwhelmingly to what most certainly was good news. However, over the weekend, several houses have upped their targets for Western, most notably Needham with a $138 price target.

We've already mentioned Micron post earnings, and the situation really is quite similar, a strong upward trading band and an earnings beat that took the shares from above the band to within it. The latter seems like the worst case scenario for Western to us.

It's unlikely that the shares will fall below the upward channel with such a bullish near-time guidance, so a buy opportunity emerges when it falls back into the channel, especially should it go to the lower band.

But the party isn't going to last forever, secular forces are likely to reassert themselves at some time, even if that perspective has moved further out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WDC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.