Apple Earnings: What To Expect From The World's Richest Tech Company

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 1, 2017.

Apple to Return to Slow but Steady Growth

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reports results for its fiscal 2017 Q2 (March) at 2:00 PM PDT on May 2. Although the company can be expected to report solid results for the quarter, this news will be overshadowed by larger issues and concerns. What does Apple have planned for future products in areas such as augmented reality and autonomous vehicles? Will it use some of its huge cash pile for a major acquisition? Will a repatriation of overseas cash lead to a major capital return?

It's gotten to the point where the actual reporting of results is secondary compared to the hope that Apple execs will let fall some juicy tidbit concerning future plans during the conference call. This has happened in the past. Before Apple Watch came out, Tim Cook declared wearables "profoundly interesting". He has lately said much the same about augmented reality. During last year's fiscal 2016 Q3 conference call in July, Cook stated:

We are high on AR for the long run. We think there are great things for customers and a great commercial opportunity. And so we're investing...

Personally, this is what I find exciting about an Apple earnings report. But let's get the more humdrum business out of the way before turning to the interesting stuff.

Apple is expected to report $52.97 billion in revenue with sales of 52.2 million iPhones. This represents a 4.8% y/y revenue increase and about a 2% y/y increase in iPhone unit sales. Consensus EPS is $2.02, an increase of 6% y/y.

The Rethink Technology model for Apple predicts slightly lower-than-consensus iPhone sales and total revenue, as summarized below:

These numbers are what pop out of the supply chain derived calculations and may be slightly conservative, but I believe they are justified based on likely intense smartphone competition and market share loss in China. If the company beats these expectations, I will, of course, be delighted.

As far as the conference call is concerned, we can expect to get more color on exactly how Apple is doing in China, and we may hear more than usual about future products. Not long ago, the company took the unprecedented step of divulging considerable information about plans for the future Mac Pro as well as other future desktop Macs.

We can only hope that Apple has seen the value of some degree of openness about future products. Companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have employed marketing previews a year or more in advance of product release to great success.

At the very least, we can hope for more about Project Titan, as it is now out in the open thanks to the California DMV's reporting requirements, which Apple is nevertheless complaining about. The key question is where the company is going with Titan. Is Titan a full car or just a software development exercise?

Apple's Cash Pile Expected to Grow to $250 Billion

The WSJ has very considerately pointed out that Apple's cash and marketable securities will likely exceed $250 billion as of this earnings report. It also notes that the cash exceeds the foreign currency reserves of the U.K. and Canada combined. Actually, the cash is greater than the GDP of many countries, including Finland, Greece, Kuwait, and Peru.

That much money prompted an uncharacteristic whimsy at WSJ, which set up a voting page for prospective companies one can buy with $250 billion. Besides obvious suggestions such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (a mere $87.8 billion) or Tesla (even more of a "bargain" at $67 billion), there were a number of very creative suggestions, such as:

A Learjet 75 for every Apple employee at the Apple HQ ($165.6 billion)

A dividend of $757 for every American ($246 billion)

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) ($287 billion)

Well, I guess for Samsung, it'd have to go a little more into debt. And speaking of debt, Apple has $88 billion of it, so it probably makes more sense to think about the company's net cash position of $162 billion, which still puts it well ahead of the next richest tech company, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In fact, it isn't as much money as it may seem, and what Apple can do with it is somewhat constrained. First and foremost, Apple doesn't buy companies that don't want to be bought. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is on the list of prospective purchases ($104.6 billion), but does anyone think Qualcomm would want to be bought by Apple?

Even if tax reform is enacted and a special low (~10%) repatriation rate is instituted, Apple will probably not bring all the money back to the US. It has useful things for that money to do overseas, including funding foreign research & development centers, furnishing capital equipment for key suppliers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), and potentially investing in offshore manufacturing companies such as Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) memory business. Apple will keep a sizable chunk offshore just for the sake of flexibility.

The company has indicated a willingness to contemplate a large acquisition, but I suspect it's never gotten beyond the contemplation stage. After Apple pays its taxes on the repatriated cash, pays down its debt, and funds a sizable capital return, I suspect it will only have about $50 billion on shore for acquisitions. The most likely targets are medium-sized media companies, software, and cloud services companies.

Is Apple Becoming a Bully?

On Friday, Qualcomm disclosed that Apple is continuing to withhold from its contract manufacturers for iPhone and iPad money equivalent to what those manufacturers would normally pay Qualcomm in patent licensing royalties.

This is all part of the ongoing legal dispute between Apple and Qualcomm, which frankly has me rather appalled, since I'm a shareholder of both companies. Qualcomm had previously indicated it didn't expect Apple to do this, since the pretext that Apple had used for withholding payments in the March quarter was its dispute over a separate marketing agreement it had with Qualcomm, which ended as of the end of 2016.

Qualcomm indicated it had to revise its revenue estimates for the June quarter downward by about $500 million. Apple is clearly playing hardball, and I'm reminded of the sad state of affairs between the company and another erstwhile supplier, GT Advanced Technologies (OTCPK:GTATQ), which ended up going bankrupt trying to meet Apple's supplier contract requirements.

In defense of Apple, GTATQ clearly had oversold its capabilities and got itself into trouble as a result, but during the bankruptcy proceedings, GTATQ brought to light Apple negotiation tactics that were, shall we say, less than flattering. Apple's conduct with respect to Qualcomm is another example.

Apple may have some legitimate grievances against Qualcomm, but the company should let the courts decide on the issues. Apple is interfering with longstanding agreements Qualcomm has had with the contract manufacturers, many of which predate the first iPhone.

Qualcomm regards those agreements as valid and enforceable, especially since it has already settled any regulatory concerns the Chinese government had regarding its licensing practices. Since the contract manufacturers are located in the People's Republic of China, they are presumably under that government's jurisdiction and covered by the agreement Qualcomm reached with the PRC National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2015.

Apple's attempt to use a revenue shortfall to pressure Qualcomm conveys a lack of confidence in the legal validity of its case. Apple may be right about that.

