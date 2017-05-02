DryShips: Finally Something For Investors (Investigation)

We should know the ratio of the 6th reverse split in Tuesday's shareholder meeting.

Investment Thesis

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) was down by about 20% on Monday. In my previous article, "DryShips: This Is Massive," I covered briefly the Kalani deals, the $2 billion shelf offering and the non-stop reverse splits. Seeking Alpha readers were asking why there has been no investigation, and I concur that an investigation is long overdue. With three law firms announcing that they are going to investigate DryShips, pressure on the stock will only increase, continuing to push shares down.

Investigation

Numerous readers who follow this stock on Seeking Alpha are asking why there has been no investigation. See the following comments from readers:

A press release was issued regarding the investigation, which says:

NEW YORK, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, has commenced an investigation into DryShips, Inc. ("DryShips" or the "Company") related to potential violations of federal securities laws. If you are a DryShips shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information. DryShips are an offshore drilling business and operate dry-bulk carriers, transporting commodities such as iron ore, coal, and grain. Between November 9 and November 16, 2016, DryShips' stock price rose from $163 to $2,336 per share. It was reported in the Wall Street Journal that "A day after shares peaked," DryShips "embarked on a series of stock sales totaling more than $500 million." The Wall Street Journal further reported that DryShips sold the stock to Kalani Investments, which in turn sold the stock to "small investors." It was further reported that this "sequence of events" could "yield" George Economou, DryShips' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, "tens of millions in profits." Since the mid-November peak at $2,336, DryShips' shares have fallen 99.9%, to $1.30 as of April 28, 2017.

Then, a second press release came out, which says:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of DryShips, Inc. ("DryShips" or the "Company") . The investigation concerns whether DryShips and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. From November 9 through November 16, 2016, DryShips' stock price rose from $163 to $2,336 per share. The Wall Street Journal reported "A day after shares peaked," DryShips "embarked on a series of stock sales totaling more than $500 million," and continued to describe how DryShips sold its stock to Kalani Investments, which then sold the stock to "small investors." It was further promoted that this "sequence of events" could "yield" George Economou, DryShips' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, "tens of millions in profits." Since DryShips stock peaked in mid-November at $2,336, the stock has dropped 99.9%, to $1.30 as of April 28, 2017. ​If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of DryShips, you can assist this investigation by completing the form below. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Following which, a third press release came out, which says:

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DryShips Inc. resulting from allegations that DryShips may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by DryShips investors. If you purchased shares of DryShips on or before April 28, 2017, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1112.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Kevin Chan of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or kchan@rosenlegal.com.

Conclusion

The 6th reverse split will happen in a couple of days. There's still $159.8 million worth of shares to be sold to Kalani (which will then dump those shares on the general public). As I mentioned in my previous article, DRYS haven't started the $2 billion shelf offering (issuing shares on a regular basis), and now law firms have launched investigations of DryShips related to potential violations of federal securities laws.

The stock is worthless. To make any money on this stock, shorting is the only option left going forward.

