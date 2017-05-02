Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock Update And Thoughts

Morgan Stanley (MS) has always been one of my top choices in the bulge bracket financial sector. Their recent results, consistent strong showing in the league tables, healthy capital levels, and diverse business profile are the underlying reasons for my favorable view of the firm. As a result, I tend to follow their capital structure looking for opportunities. Today, I would like to focus on their preferred stock segment of the capital structure.

Morgan Stanley has six outstanding series of $25 par preferred stock. They are:

The current pricing on the various series is as follows:

From the table above, the first thing that jumps out is the premium to par at which the fixed rate (including fixed to float) series trades. For many, this eliminates MS's preferred from consideration (as often does the non-cumulative nature of financial preferred stocks). Personally, I am price agnostic and measure the downside of a premium by looking at the yield-to-call. If the YTC is sufficient, I will not rule out an issue due to its price. Of the issues above, I prefer the newest issue (the Series K, I wrote a note on it when it was issued) and the Series I due to their balance of stripped yield and yield-to-call. Some investors have asked me about the Series A floater (3mLIB+70 or 4%), but my view is that rates will not be going up enough in the short-to-intermediate term to get this series off its floor of 4% and the income give-up is more than I am willing to pay for the potential that rates will be increasing that much.

I have been using the Series I to show a stripped yield history as it has been the closest to par with a decent amount of history. The chart below shows the last two years of stripped yield history:

To put the stripped yield in context, the following chart shows the risk premium of the Series I (using the 10yr Treasury as the risk-free rate) over the last two years:

As the chart above shows, like most rate sensitive credit product, the Series I trades near its highs (as rates increased more than the price of the preferred decreased). Good for existing holders, not the best entry point for investors with cash.

The chart below shows the stripped yield of the Series K over its brief like (end of January):

The swing lower in rates has helped the performance of the Series K (which is why it is $1.30 higher than at issue). To put this Series in risk premium context (admittedly somewhat limited insight):

The Series K does not trade at its highs, but it isn't far from it.

The following table compares the Morgan Stanley issues versus select peers and their representative issues:

And the pricing of the peer group:

Stripped yield expressed graphically:

Stripped Price:

As the tables and charts above show, the entire peer group has higher dollar prices (premium to par) which may dissuade some investors. The yields are decent, but there are other sectors with higher yielding preferred stocks. That said, the "cheapest" preferreds from the above peer group are issues of Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) - both of which are strong issuers.

When I look at Morgan Stanley, I find one of their best comparisons is Goldman Sachs (GS) as their businesses are similar (I believe MS to be better diversified). The following chart compares the MSpI to the GSpK. Morgan Stanley typically trades wide to Goldman, and current levels continue to maintain this relationship. Note, however, that the MSpI has begun to diverge from the path and widen relative to GSpK.

The following table shows the capital structure pricing of Morgan Stanley. Please note that the senior and sub-debt spreads are relative to the nearest on-the-run Treasury. What is somewhat obvious is that the $25 par preferred is "hybrid" enough to be priced wide to everything as it is not senior, dividends can be deferred and it is lower growth than the equity.

Finally, a return perspective of Morgan Stanley relative to peers:

MS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Morgan Stanley has outperformed the peer group over the last year.

Bottom line: I like the credit of Morgan Stanley but believe the preferred stock is fully valued at this juncture. I will be keeping an eye on the MS/GS relationship, but as an outright purchase, I believe investors can find higher yielding alternatives elsewhere. For an investor who wants to enter the complex, I like the newer issue, the Series K and the Series I within the Morgan Stanley family due to the balance of stripped yield, yield-to-call and price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.