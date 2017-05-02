Novelion Therapeutics' (NVLN) CEO Mary Szela on Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (Transcript)

Novelion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

May 1, 2017 10:00 A.M. ET

Mary Szela - Chief Executive Officer

Continuing with the Specialty Pharma Team, our next company is Novelion. We have Mary Szela to present the story for you.

Mary Szela

Thank you very much. Good morning. Can you guys hear me well? Is that good? Okay good. Before I begin I just wanted to take a brief moment and thank Bloom Burton for the opportunity to participate in the conference. This is the first time we are here and I’m delighted to share with you the Novelion story. For many of you who may know, Novelion is a actual result of a merger between Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and QLT and we are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol NVLN. And in the spirit of competition on our forward looking statements slide, I know I was sitting here in the Concordia presentation and he claimed he had the longest forward-looking statement. I think we can say ours is even longer, and so please refer to that if you need to throughout the presentation.

So let me begin with just a quick overview of Novelion. And Novelion is a company with strong growth potential and today I would like to share with you three reasons why. Number one, we have two commercial on market products that are highly clinically differentiated. We also have a superb commercial infrastructure globally that can help us realize that potential.

Number two, we have our lead asset metreleptin and our platform for growth is a product that has multiple potential indications and we call it, it’s a pipeline within a drug. And lastly, the restructuring that we have on the way is beginning to take hold and we’ve come a long way in a very short period of time. So our Q1 market product, are JUXTAPID and MYALEPT.

JUXTAPID is used to treat and I’m too going to refer to this as HoFH, it is a very long term, its homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, HoFH, our sales are stabilizing. And MYALEPT or metreleptin is approved for generalized lipodystrophy a rare form of metabolic disorder that is significantly under diagnosed and undertreated, and it offers important growth potential.

What excites us most is that this is metreleptin, synthetic analog of the hormone, leptin and what we are finding is that leptin or deficiency of leptin is in a range of diseases and by replacing leptin we can transform some of these rare metabolic disorders and we are very excited about that and it offers a whole series of different indications that we can take the drug into. And we have existing human data in many of those indications that give us the proof of principle that this will work.

And finally our restructuring efforts are beginning to take hold. As I mentioned, we’ve come a long way in a very short period of time and what we’ve done is, a couple of things. First and foremost, in the beginning part of this year in Q1, we’ve restructured our entire sales organizations and aligned it more with opportunity of metreleptin exist. Additionally, I’m really excited about this, is that we’ve put in place, a number of different technology capabilities to help us identify rare disease patients.

That’s one of the big challenges in a rare disease company as how do you find these patients identify them, on-board them, and get them on treatment for lifelong treatment. And what we’ve done is use big data to go into claims databases in the US, identify these patients, and we can target our sales organization very efficiently with physicians that we know who have these patients and then get them on-boarded.

And then lastly, we were upgrading our capabilities at the company to actually assist patients in their patient journey. It is a very arduous task for rare disease patients to get the treatment they need. Often times they bounce around in the health care system from 8 years to 10 years. Once they are diagnosed what we can do is help them get on treatment, get reimbursement approval and then give them support so they get maximum treatment benefit from the drug.

So the net so the next thing I would like to say is, our portfolio is Novelion’s foundation of growth. As I mentioned, we see tremendous potential in metreleptin, because it can treat a broad range of rare metabolic diseases that are attributed to leptin deficiency. So our key driver as you can see here is metreleptin in the US. We believe metreleptin is currently approved, we believe it is significantly underpenetrated and that we are only treating about 25% of the patients who are eligible of this therapy. So significant growth remains.

Additionally, in the near-term we are planning to expand the indication into a subset of PL that have very similar characteristics as GL and that’s going to be another opportunity up for us to expand the indication and virtually double the market opportunity. So, another key component of our growth strategy is geographic expansion. For example, we just recently launched JUXTAPID in Japan and later in the presentation I will talk a little bit about why that’s distinctly different than in the US market.

We are anticipating approval of MYALEPTA that’s the name in Europe for metreleptin for both generalized lipodystrophy and partial lipodystrophy. We have currently over 100 patients on therapy on compassionate use and so once we get approval we will be converting them to commercial pay and then we are filing for approval in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Canada, and Turkey.

And as I mentioned again, most importantly, we believe metreleptin is a pipeline and drug and we are in the midst of planning a whole development plan across a range of different indications that will embark on and will give you further update mid-year that will expand the potential of this drug.

So, let me just share a little bit about why we're so excited about metreleptin and many of you may have heard about leptin in the past and this poor drug unfortunately bounced around from company to company, you know this is a hormone that was discovered in 1994, but over the last five years we have really started to understand the biology of leptin and what you can see here in the slide is that leptin is produced by adipose tissue, it’s controlled essentially and it controls a range of physiologic functions, including energy, homeostasis, pattern glucose metabolism, reproductive capabilities, and other diversed physiologic functions that you see on the slide.

And so treatment for patients who have no leptin to see their disease, be apparent be apparent in any one of those. And by treating them with leptin you can address many of the severe abnormalities that may present with patients that have no leptin or low levels of leptin. Most importantly, it’s an issue of leptin deficiency and treating it with leptin addresses the core drivers of the disease. And that’s an important distinction and I’ll share with you when I go through the clinical data.

So let me show you are patient, this is a patient with generalized lipodystrophy. I think you can see here, this is a patient who doesn't produce leptin. And you can see by the picture, she has no adipose tissue. An adipose tissue is necessary in the body because when you have excess calories or eat excess calories that’s where the fat is stored. What you see here because she doesn’t have the adipose tissue, any excess calories that she eats are actually stored inside her vital organs.

So if you saw a heart of a generalized lipodystrophy patient the excess fat is in the heart, it is in the muscle. It is in the liver, it is in the kidney. So we have it on the body's ability just to maintain normal physiological function. So what they have is, severe changes in metabolic parameters. These are patients who are on insulin, I don't know if you guys are familiar with the diabetic space, but these are patients who are on over a 1000 units of insulin a day.

Their triglyceride levels are several thousand. They have fatty livers, abnormal liver enzymes. They have extreme hyperphasia because there is this disconnect in their body between the brains telling them I don't have enough energy resources, they are eating over 10,000 calories a day, but that is all being stored in their vital organs. So, very serious metabolic disorder.

And these patients have reduced life expectancy, there is various different forms, there is a lot of heterogeneity in the genetic mutations, some are at birth, some occur around puberty, and their life expectancy usually is in the 30s and 40s. We estimate that generalized lipodystrophy is about one in a million.

So let me walk through the clinical data that we have, and this is an actual drug that was developed by the NAH and it was started - the study was started in 2000. We have over 16 years of safety and efficacy data in patients for generalized lipodystrophy and if you are interested, I can tell you how that all occurred.

So let me summarize the clinical data here for metreleptin. So the majority of patients who participated in the GL NAH study had elevated triglycerides like I said. The baseline average was over 1000. The baseline average for insulin usage was 916 units per day. 30% to 40% of them had multiple bouts of pancreas site is in their last year, and the PL subset also had a history of pancreatitis. So you can see here from this subset of clinical parameters, these are incredibly sick patients.

Now let me share with you the impact of - once they were treated with metreleptin. In this extremely difficult to treat population and one of the things I want you to be sure off, this was metreleptin on top of standard of care. So they were continuing to take their insulin, their triglyceride medications, any other medications that they were on, so this is metreleptin on top of that.

And what you saw here is that we were able to reduce their HbA1c by 2%. And what’s remarkable about this drug is 41% of the patients in the clinical trial were able to come off insulin altogether. 22% of the GL patients were able to come off of their triglyceride lowering med - and were able to come of their triglyceride lowering meds. So this is a profound treatment for these patients and 24% came up their lipid drugs as well.

So this is a product that can take a patient that has severe difficulty in terms of managing their diseases and replacing leptin therapy we can help normalize many of these physiologic parameters. Another key segment that we’re targeting as well is a subset of partial lipodystrophy. Now partial lipodystrophy is a much broader patient population, but we are only targeting a subset of them that had baseline characteristics, very similar to what we saw with GL.

We also saw strategically significant beneficial results with - this is again on top of standard-a-care, a 1% reduction in HbA1c and again a statistically significant reduction in triglyceride lowering. So again very profound changes for these patients. So, let me talk a little bit about safety. So, in clinical trials there was a lower level of discontinuation less than 10%, due to adverse events and less than 1% discontinuation due to actual drug.

Now immunogenicity including neutralizing antibodies against metreleptin and P-cell lymphoma were risks that were currently highlighted in the approved label, but what we found is that many - there is forms of autoimmune, forms of lipodystrophy and what we found in those patients they had existing P-cell lymphoma and other type of cancers event prior being treated with metreleptin. So we believe that’s likely associated with their autoimmune conditions.

So let me talk a little bit about the strategy for growth in the US and earlier this year and I mentioned that we have success in our restructuring efforts. One of the first things that we did is, we think there is such significant potential around metreleptin. We looked at our organization and we realigned them and hired a whole new sales organization that’s completely aligned with our centers of excellence here in the United States for metreleptin.

They are much more scientifically skilled, they have significant rare disease experience, which is very different than typical pharmaceutical companies in terms of helping physicians identify patients. And we executed that in the first quarter, we are also developing a lot of different type of tools to help identify these patients.

One of the things we started to do a is, we have developed algorithms that actually can go in to the claims database, and there is 20 different clinical criteria that we look at, and we find patients that have been treated by physicians so we can very exclusive target our sales representatives to go directly to physicians where we know there may be a generalized lipodystrophy patient there.

It helps reduce the time that we can get patients on therapy and we are also adding additional resources in our own company services to ensure that those patients can get on therapy much more quickly. These are very high priced products, so often getting through the prior approval process in the insurance companies takes some time and there is sufficient support is needed to help patients get through that journey of getting proved and onto treatment.

We also added a new medical sales liaison team that are all [indiscernible] focused, so they have deep knowledge in this disease state and have existing relationships with a lot of physicians. So with our new strategy here, we feel that we are poised for significant growth potential in the US.

Now let me talk about the growth for metreleptin in the international arena. We filed our MAA in December 2016 and we are anticipating approval in the first quarter of 2018 and as you know once you get regulatory approval then you need to go to the various countries to get reimbursement approval. We believe the worldwide prevalence is about one-to-one for GL and anywhere from 0.5 to 1.114 PL, and we filed for both GL and PL in December. We currently have over 100 patients on therapy in the Europe that are receiving compassionate use.

So, what we will do once we get regulatory and pricing approval we will be converting those patients immediately over to commercial pay. We have two countries in Europe right now that we actually through their ATU process, are receiving reimbursement in France. We have about 10 patients right now who were moving from compassionate use to commercial pay and in Turkey we have seven patients on therapy today that are receiving reimbursement although not approved yet.

And in Latin America, we have been funding compassionate use patients in a number of different countries and will be filing for them and transitioning them on to therapy as well. So let me talk a little bit about the pleiotropic effects of leptin I mentioned earlier that leptin has produced in the subcutaneous fat, it is controlled by your brain, these are all the physiologic processes on this slide that leptin controls.

So it’s a key and an essential hormone and if you do not have that it can re-carve it on any one of these physiologic functions. And what we found, as we have done a lot of our research, frankly this drug has been studied quite extensively at the NIH and through other different pharmaceutical companies. What we have found is that there is a whole range of diseases that can be treated by replacing leptin in these patients.

So what you see on this graph here and we have clinical data in virtually every single one of these indications, so we are highly confident by treating these patients who have low leptin and depending on the genetic mutation it shows that differently in different patients. We believe these diagnoses here from hypothalamic amenorrhea this is in fertility for patients who have either weight induced or exercised induced weight loss. They have very, very low leptin levels. We updated that you give leptin you can start seeing them cycling again, we even updated that patients got pregnant by giving them leptin therapy.

We have low leptin metabolic syndrome. These are patients who have produced virtually no leptin or they may be producing leptin and for some reason the brain is not recognizing the leptin and it is dysfunctional and they are these patients that have very high insulin requirements, very high levels of triglyceride, fatty liver steatosis, very severe and sick patients.

If you give them leptin, we can see all those physiologic parameters normalized nicely and also lose weight. Low leptin obesity, we also have found patients that have very low leptin levels. Again, we think it is something where the leptin is being dysfunctional because they are producing a lot of leptin, but by giving them, we have seen some pretty dramatic significant weight loss in these patients and metabolic parameters normalize. And I can go through each one of these indications we feel that there is substantial opportunity for us to develop in these indications.

We have stated earlier we are coming out midyear with a whole R&D plan, Dr. John Orloff was is our head of R&D is in the midst right now of mapping out all of these clinical trials that we're going to be pursuing in clinical timelines and we will be unveiling on that later this year.

So now let me talk about JUXTAPID. JUXTAPID we believe is really the most efficacious agent in the treatment of HoFH. Earlier in the past two years, it was impacted by the launch of PCSK9’s in the US and now we see we have our sales stabilizing and we are really treating the right HoFH patients. So we are excited about what’s happening in that market. And you can see here from the slide we are positioning JUXTAPID really as last line treatment for these patients.

JUXTAPID works by different mechanism of action and PCSK9s and all other type of lipids lowering agent all of them are dependent on a functioning LDL receptor. JUXTAPID is not dependent on that. So, when these patients fail on these treatments, particularly if they fail by the time they get to a PCSK9, we know that they are patients that’s likely to be an HoFH patient and the right patient for HoFH. And what we have done in the US is we’ve actually contracted with many of the insurance companies and payers to ensure that we have this type of regimen and so then when they fail on a PCSK9, they can immediately move to a JUXTAPID therapy, and that’s actually going well.

And you can see here from this slide that our sales are starting to stabilize. The majority of our patients now have been on therapy for 10 months and longer, they are tolerating it well and getting very strong clinical results, and we are starting to identify patients through that process before and I can tell it is also benefiting in terms of keeping the patient base stabilized.

So, no let me talk about the growth opportunity in Japan and what’s different in Japan, HoFH is listed as an intractable disease and what that means is that patients register with the government and there is mandated reimbursement for those patients. So, we know there is 166 patients in Japan that have HoFH. Many of them are genetically tested, many of them are receiving apheresis or even apheresis many times a week.

We just launched in Japan earlier last, well actually in December we launched, which was so much earlier than what we anticipated. We have a superb Japanese team. We are right on our target and we believe JUXTAPID really will become standard of care in Japan, very strong efforts there and we’re right on target with our launch plan. And our peak sales estimates will be about approximately 30 million.

So, now let me talk about zuretinol. Zuretinol was a product that came to us as part of the major with QLT, another rare disease product that we think is also very exciting and that is for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis. And what’s nice about this product too, again it’s a product that’s replacing an essential component of the visual cycle. It is a retinoid product and for patients who have this rare eye disease, what’s sniffing for them is they don't have the ability to absorb Vitamin A in their eye.

So it affects their retina from functioning appropriately. The synthetic approach of this drug allows for the absorption of Vitamin A and we get full penetration into the retina. So we're very excited about this, there is about 5000 patients with our RP and LCA and we also believe that this would be eligible for pediatric priority review voucher, if approved, and we are embarked on a clinical plan to initiate Phase 3 and will unveil more details later on this year.

We also with the launch of Novelion we have virtually an entirely new management team that has had a long track record of success with the big pharma, little pharma that’s done extraordinarily well. I came from Abbott Laboratories, I spent my life on Humira, our Head R&D, ran R&D at Novartis at Merck, at Baxalta; our CFO came from GE, various different biotech companies and you can see from across a list of individuals here very accomplished results driven executives.

So, now let me give you a little bit of detail on the financial results and the 2017 outlook. So MYALEPT was in 2016 was 51.6 million, our guidance for the year is 75 million to 80 million. JUXTAPID was 101 and we are guiding to 80 to 85, and what you can see here is we are still having some attrition in the US on JUXTAPID patients, but what’s offsetting that is the launch in Japan.

Our cash position, we had 109 million, our debt is 325 million, and we have 18.5 shares outstanding. So let me talk through some of the milestones that we think of being nice inflection point for the company moving forward. As you can see, we filed our MAA in December of 2016. We got Japan approved and launched a month earlier. We also and also familiar in the US there is a group that Kyle Bass was funding, pursuing to challenge intellectual property of various different pharmaceutical companies. We won that which there is only three that have actually had positive results, so we're really pleased with that.

Our next milestone is the FDA submissions for PL, and then we have filings for GL and PL across all the areas that I mentioned before, and then we're going to be unveiling what we're going to develop metreleptin for in May 2017, as well as for zuretinol, and then early next year is the filing of metreleptin in Europe, and then we are also filing for congenital forum of lipodystrophy for the FDA in the first half of 2018.

And I will just mention, this is a strategy graph that we have been employing at the company by the senior team. When the two last year Aegerion was focused on preparing and realigning the company, addressing some of the legal issues that the company experienced, but most importantly aligning the expenses that the company with a top line results were now in their second phase where we’re refocusing and streamlining operations and laying the foundation for the growth potential of this company and we will be unveiling the life-cycle management plans that will propel this company for future growth and beyond, mid-year this year.

So thank you so much for your interest in the company. I hope it was helpful to learn about the success of Novelion so far and some of the growth potential in the company and if you like, I have time for a couple of questions.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Are there other companies who are pursuing leptin treatment?

Mary Szela

Probably there is. We know of a few, but they are not in clinical development. So this is the only approved form of metreleptin on the market today. So, there are companies interested in leptin, but they are not in clinical development as of yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Also, you know you are doing fair changes, but could you go out to [indiscernible] market?

Mary Szela

As the strategy for the company is focused more on orphan and rare, we don't see this as a very, it is not ever going to be like a traditional pharmaceutical market where millions of patients are treated. We think in the hundreds of thousands it could be yes, and some of the new indications we see this issue of low leptin is much more profound and in the [indiscernible] database we found quite a bit of low leptin patients by disease entity. So it’s much more prevalent than what we saw before. And so we're just learning about right that right now. And when we unveil our - the way we are going, we will share all the prevalence data with you by indication of what we're going to pursue.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Mary Szela

So worldwide it has been changing daily. We have approximately 160, give or take, our main operations are in Cambridge right in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts; from a manufacturing standpoint, we have a number of multiple partners. Metreleptin is a biologic, so this is a product that we work with different biologic manufacturers that are very good. We don't do manufacturing’s our self.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Mary Szela

I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you.

[Indiscernible]

Mary Szela

It is interesting, we, on Saturday I was sharing with my team we just had an advisory panel with about 100 different players in the US and what - there is a whole cascade of clinical criteria that will give you clues that this is likely lipodystrophy. So it’s not only low leptin, but it’s hugely the severity of the insulin sensitivity. These are patients who are on thousands of units of insulin a day. These are people who have triglyceride levels between 1000 and 3000. We had a patient who had, her triglyceride level is 12,000. So the severity of these diseases are profound.

And usually those are patients who are very low leptin levels or no leptin, whatsoever, and you can do the test, but there is a lot of, you know it is interesting about leptin it mimics the circadian rhythm and it actually peaks it at 12 noon. So depending on when you draw the leptin level you can get a lot of different variances. So we don't want to be totally dependent on the leptin level. You want to look at some of these other clinical criteria, but often for some forms of it you can actually, we have pictures of patients. They don’t all look like the patients that I mentioned.

They can have really unusual distributions of that where, you know at their upper body they are muscular, no subcutaneous fat, and all their fat in their lower extremities, so if you get educated on it, physicians can actually identify these patients even by physical appearance. Any other questions?

Mary Szela

Well thank you so much for your interest today. I really appreciate it. Talk to you soon.

