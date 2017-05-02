Sentiment Speaks: AUD/USD Longer Term Trade Setup Now In Place

Price Action Over Prior Quarter

The AUD/USD has seen a very overlapping wave structure to the downside since the March 21st high. In fact, my primary perspective is that the entire move down since the top that was seen on February 23rd is one large corrective wave structure. Now, this corrective structure is exactly what we were looking for after seeing a fairly clear impulsive pattern up into those February highs and was noted in the article that I had published here at Seeking Alpha back in February of this year.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

We have a fairly intensive data-filled week with the FOMC meeting coming up on Wednesday, May 3rd, Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday, May 5th, along with speeches by RBA Governor Lowe and Janet Yellen also this week.

While I view the content of these events not very meaningful as it relates to price direction of the AUD/USD currency pair, we should certainly take note of when these events occur throughout the week, as they have the potential to act as timing catalysts.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

As noted above, the action to the downside since the February highs is what I am considering a corrective structure. Again this corrective wave structure came after two very bullish wave formations both off of the January 2016 low then again off of the December 2016 low. Furthermore, this corrective wave structure has so far held our ideal support in the 0.7519-0.7384 zone.

While at the time of this writing we still do not have what I would consider a completed impulsive wave structure signaling that we do indeed have a smaller degree bottom in place, we are filling out this pattern quite well so far and are in need of just a few more minor squiggles to give us what could be considered a full impulsive wave pattern.

From a trading perspective, this current pattern is providing us with a fairly clean long setup around current levels with stops just under the 0.7159 zone. Targets for this longer term trade setup come in at the 0.8372-0.8593 zone.

Now if we can indeed fill out a full five waves up off of the 4/27 low then we can enter a smaller degree trade upon a retrace with stops just under that 4/27 low. Both of these two potential entries offer excellent risk-to-reward parameters, with the added bonus of providing a positive rollover rate under the current interest rate structure.

While the market offers no guarantees, this particular setup is really quite attractive and at the time of this writing is showing all of the signs that we look for when planning trades. From this point forward it is simply a matter of executing that trading plan as we watch for those additional confirmation signals that the Australian dollar is indeed on its way to much higher levels vs. the U.S. dollar over the course of the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUD/USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.