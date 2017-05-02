Cempra Reshuffles The Deck: Could A Comeback Be In The Cards?

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing antibacterials to meet clinical needs. The company has two lead antibacterial products to address the urgent and increasing need for new treatments targeting drug-resistant bacterial infections in both the hospital and community. The World Health Organization has stated that antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest healthcare challenges for the future. Cempra has two antibiotic candidates, solithromycin (CEM-101) and TAKSTA (CEM-102, sodium fusidate), in late-stage clinical trials.

The company stock took a hit back in December 2016 (dropping from the $20s to the $6 range) when FDA rejected its pneumonia drug solithromycin over liver concerns cited in its complete response letter. Since then, the stock has declined to the $4 range. The feasibility of a new FDA guidance for study of solithromycin administration to decrease hepatoxicity is yet to be determined, but CEMP met with the FDA in February 2016 regarding these issues. The company does not regard solithromycin as a lost cause, and continues to try to find a suitable administrative path for its approval, though it has pulled its plans to market the drug in Europe and Japan (which have fairly large need and markets for antibiotics) in the meantime. Cempra stated, "If the company and FDA agree on a protocol, Cempra plans to seek non-dilutive funding to support the execution of the study." The company has patent protection of solithromycin through 2032. It has been suggested by reviewers that a slower drug delivery might dose patients with suitable antibiotic needs without effects of toxicity. Other potential indications for solithromycin include ongoing pediatric CAP, NASH, treatment of gonorrhea, and the development of a potential opthalmic formulation.

CEMP has had some good news resulting from its phase 3 trial of oral fusidic acid for the treatment of skin infections. TAKSTA is an agent with a long history of safety and efficacy outside the U.S. It is active against gram-positive pathogens, including both hospital- and community-acquired methicillin-resistant S. Aureus (commonly known as MRSA). Positive phase 3 top line results in 716 patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections for fusidic acid was reported on February 24, 2017. TAKSTA was well tolerated in the study and achieved primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority of oral fusidic acid compared to oral linezolid (87.2% versus 86.6% of patient population achieving a 20% or more reduction from baseline in lesion size at 48-72 hours after start of treatment, respectively) for early clinical response in the intent to treat patient population. Interestingly, TAKSTA demonstrated 100% effectiveness against MRSA.

CEMP CMO William O'Riordan, M.D., stated, "Considering complicated skin infections are one of the most rapidly growing reasons for hospitalizations and emergency department visits each year, the results with TAKSTA (fusidic acid) in this study are promising, especially for an outpatient population where there is a need for new oral drugs that are effective against MRSA." The global market to treat MRSA stood at $1.5 billion in 2006, which grew at a CAGR of 13% to reach $2.7 billion in 2011. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach $3.5 billion by 2019. ABSSSI is a condition of complicated skin and soft tissue infections, often linked to diabetes. More than 5 million hospitalizations occur each year in the U.S. and Western Europe. The upcoming product approval by the FDA is likely to be enough of a lifeline for CEMP to work through its solithromycin woes.

The company has retained Morgan Stanley as advisor for its restructuring efforts. Though no timetable for its efforts has been announced, workforce reduction of about 67% of its employees and capital retention measures are ongoing. 12 analysts have a target for CEMP at about $10 per share. But some analysts caution that a solithromycin approval is needed to be a viable option for investment. Strong Bio regards CEMP as a viable contrarian investment even in the absence of solithromycin approval, at a market cap of $200 million. With $200 million in cash as a runway and TAKSTA serving a blockbuster market, estimates of $200-300 million per year for the company's TAKSTA is reasonable. FDA requirements for approval in a pivotal trial having been met, this could be another oversold opportunity in current trends in biotechnology to jump in late and fare well.

Moreover, the company has stated that it does not intend to find dilutive financing (which may allude to partnership, strategic alliance, private placement, or potential revenues from TAKSTA). In its recent quarterly report, CEMP reported a loss of $31 million, with research & development cost at or near $21 million. Furthermore, the company expects research and corporate expenses to trend significantly downward beginning in the second quarter 2017, with estimates of a 70% decrease in expenses due to restructuring efforts. So the $200 million cash on hand should be more than enough take CEMP to fusidic acid launch as well as meet FDA future demands on solithromycin. However, it is fair to say there is a risk here. With two clinical trials that need funded for completion and a product launch with manufacturing expenses coming into play, CEMP will have its work cut out for itself.

With $200 million in cash and a significant reduction in burn rate, CEMP's cash runway is likely more than 3 years. The company only has approximately $10 million in debt. With sales team cuts, employee layoffs, smaller active clinical trials, and expertise brought in by financial experts at Morgan, its problems look quite manageable. Estimates of cash runway are even as high as 5 years, depending upon when the company brings back the sales force for TAKSTA and what guidance the FDA will provide for managing administration of solithromycin regarding hepatoxicity. We know the launch of TAKSTA is likely well before that time, with revenues well into the $200 million range in annual sales (especially given that an oral control for MRSA is a unique commodity, there are no bacterial resistances for it, and it can be loaded quickly). Moreover the stock has stabilized and is punctuated recently with upward momentum, indicating that the market is beginning to see opportunity here as well.

CEMP might find that partnering could be advantageous, both to extend the cash runway and provide strategic support for manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. Since it undertook employee layoffs recently, utilizing another company's employees to help complete product launch tasks seems logical. CEMP does have some serious problems and challenges ahead, especially if solithromycin is going to need to be successfully resurrected for a full recovery. It will be difficult to get the FDA to use prior clinical trial data to base an approval, and further late-stage (and expensive) studies may need to be funded and performed. Still, development of an FDA approval pathway for success with TAKSTA based upon positive primary endpoints in its pivotal trial is a good thing to have. With both oral and injectable antibiotic products ready to hit this large market in the coming year or two, any cash on hand that cannot meet restructuring needs can be bridged with fusidic acid oral or injectable products revenue. Because of the low market cap and, conservatively, an equivalent annual revenue, there is a nice contrarian opportunity here, especially the stock swoons or if the FDA puts out a reasonable guidance on solithromycin.

Risks of investing include FDA approval failure and delays for both antibiotic products as well as potential market and legal ramifications of liver toxicity for future approval of solithromycin. NDA submission can involve regulatory delays, and manufacturing efforts are always costly and time consuming. In addition, more clinical trials for solithromycin are likely and will require some time and cash. If the FDA does not approve TAKSTA for some reason or requires more studies, although this is unlikely, CEMP could eventually be forced to dilute to raise funds. Because this stock has negative momentum in the long term, very small positions are recommended until a regulatory approval pathway for TAKSTA is illuminated.

