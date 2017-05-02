Exxon Mobil: Performance Comparisons That May Surprise

Among oil & gas stocks, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is often viewed as a "bastion of safety" - a defensive holding that can weather a most dire cyclical downturn and preserve (and even grow) its dividend.

Indeed, since the beginning of the current downcycle in oil in mid-2014, Exxon continued to increase its dividend per share, having stepped it up four times, from $0.63 per quarter in early 2014 to:

$0.69 per quarter in 2014

$0.73 per quarter in 2015

$0.75 per quarter in 2016

$0.77 per quarter in 2017

Exxon's stock is also one of the best performing among Oil Majors since the beginning of the downcycle in oil, matched only by Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Even though Exxon's stock is down approximately 20% since July 2014, the decline is a reasonable price to pay, one might argue, given the huge drop in oil prices from over $100 per barrel in the first half of 2014 to less than $50 per barrel currently.

The comparison to other Oil Majors, however, is a flattering way of portraying Exxon's performance.

For many investors, both institutional and retail, the stock is a long-term holding. It would make sense, therefore, to look at the stock's total return over a longer period of time and put it in the context of peer performance within more broadly defined groups: Upstream, Refining and Chemicals. The comparison shows that Exxon's stock has underperformed the industry by a wide margin in the last five years, despite the strong upcycles in Refining and Chemicals, elevated oil prices and extraordinary opportunities that have presented themselves in shale natural gas and shale oil.

The following graph compares Exxon's stock price performance versus the largest U.S.-based independent refiners: Valero (NYSE:VLO), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Tesoro (NYSE:TSO). Exxon's underperformance versus this group is truly dramatic. The stock is essentially unchanged over the five-year period, whereas these select Refining stocks have tripled on average.

A five-year comparison versus large-capitalization Chemical stocks shows a similar picture: the stocks of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) have outperformed Exxon's flat performance by 70% on average.

Given the very strong fragmentation of the E&P industry, a comparison in the Upstream segment is more challenging. The spectrum of performance among E&P stocks has been quite wide. If compared to select companies that had arrived at the downturn with excessive leverage, such as Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), or flawed business models, such as LINN Energy (LINN ended in Chapter 11), Exxon's stock performance may indeed look like a benchmark of excellence.

However, there are equally many notable shale-focused stocks, both oil- and natural gas-focused, that have outperformed Exxon, in spite of the secular decline in natural gas prices in North America and, for oil-focused producers, their strong leverage to oil prices.

The graph below shows an ad hoc group of U.S.-based shale operators. Most of them outperformed Exxon by a meaningful margin over the same five-year period.

A comparison strictly against Oil Majors, if made over a longer time frame, also shows that Exxon has been an average performer, despite the company's advantage going into the oil downcycle in the form of its under-levered balance sheet. Over a five-year period, Exxon stock performance was exceeded by Chevron by a wide margin and roughly matched by Total (NYSE:TOT). Exxon's outperformance versus BP (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) hardly count as big operationally-driven wins, given BP's setback due to its Macondo incident and Shell's poorly-timed acquisition of BG Group.

In Conclusion…

Historical stock performance comparisons show that, in retrospect, investing in Exxon's stock has been less of a "sure thing" than may be sometimes perceived.

In retrospect, investors could have achieved much stronger results by investing into baskets of conservatively leveraged pure play Upstream, Downstream and Chemical stocks, appropriately weighted, as compared to investing into Exxon's stock itself. The caveat is, of course, that the degree of the outperformance by the "synthetic Exxon" would have depended on specific stock choices in the Upstream basket.

The comparison raises a natural question, what specific differentiating factors have led to Exxon's underperformance versus broader industry benchmarks?

The answer appears to be three-fold:

high corporate overheads that have taken a heavy toll on returns over time;

in the Upstream, the heavy bets on Deepwater and mega-projects in politically questionable jurisdictions that have been rendered uncompetitive by the growing production in the Middle East, Russia and shales (which have effectively become the new marginal source of supply);

poor execution in adapting the Upstream business model to the new industry realities (Exxon remains a laggard in North America's shale business, despite the enabling XTO Energy acquisition in 2010).

Exxon's legacy asset base is vast and cannot be easily replicated, putting the stock, alongside other Oil Majors, in a special investment class. The strong balance sheet, Exxon's hallmark strength, is a critical factor during severe downturns. However, the legacy assets, existing oil and gas production streams and strong balance sheet are not enough to attain and maintain a leading-edge position in a competitive, highly fragmented industry.

The factors that drove Exxon's relatively weak performance versus the industry, particularly in the Upstream and in corporate cost structure, remain in place and may continue to cause gradual but cumulatively damaging underperformance going forward.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.