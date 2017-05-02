A New Commercial Mortgage REIT: The 'KKR Edge'

Significant changes in the regulatory environment and institutional risk tolerance have reduced many lenders' capacity and appetite for CRE lending.

The limited supply of CRE debt capital is attributable to a reduction in the number of financial institutions that historically satisfied much of the CRE financing demand.

As the demand for loans grow, KREF is also hoping to capitalize on the wave of commercial mortgage REIT alternatives.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF), a KKR-managed mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt, has filed with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an IPO. However, the deal size is likely a placeholder for a new commercial mortgage REIT that could raise $400 to $500 million.

The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $41 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016. Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), KKR, Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

KREF intends to sell 10 million shares priced in the range of $20.50 to $21.50 and the proceeds from the offering will be used to acquire senior loans secured by commercial real estate. In the filing KREF explains,

We believe there is strong demand for CRE debt capital driven by a high volume of over-leveraged, near-term loan maturities, strong transaction volume fueled by improved economic conditions and CRE fundamentals and continued global capital inflows for CRE investment in the United States.

As the demand for loans grows, KREF is also hoping to capitalize on the wave of commercial mortgage REIT alternatives. I intend to add KREF to my coverage universe that now includes Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Ladder Capital (LADR), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), Apollo Commercial (ARI), and Jernigan Capital (JCAP).

Like the other commercial mREITs, KREF intends to also benefit from the “constrained supply of CRE debt capital driven in large part by more restrictive underwriting standards from conventional financing sources compounded by increasing regulatory pressures have created a potential opportunity for alternative lenders like us to serve as attractive debt capital solutions providers to the real estate market.”

This past November, private equity giant KKR capitalized KREF, at that time a non-traded mortgage REIT, closing on a private placement that gave it a total of $838 million of equity capital available, along with $1 billion of existing borrowing capacity across its lending facilities.

KREF represents the first investment vehicle of KKR’s Real Estate Credit business, which was launched in 2015 and is co-headed by Chris Lee and Matt Salem. In an interview with GlobeSt.com (by Paul Bubny), Salem explained,

In addition to the evolving regulatory landscape, our existing relationship with borrowers, intermediaries and financing providers allows us to compete effectively for transactions and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to KKR and our investors.

Prime Time to be a Commercial Lender

In the SEC filing, KREF explains that the “manager’s expertise in sourcing transactions and underwriting complex real estate risk, complemented by KKR's broader institutional investment capabilities, allow (the company) to capitalize on current market dynamics and execute on investment opportunities that earn attractive risk-adjusted yields."

In a rising interest rate environment, (the company) believes that the investment strategy of originating or acquiring primarily shorter-term, floating-rate senior loans positions to grow earnings and dividends to the extent short-term rates increase.

The CRE market has largely recovered from the global financial crisis that began in mid-2007. However, one legacy of the credit boom that preceded the economic recession in 2008 and 2009 is that many existing CRE loans originated at the peak of the market are scheduled to mature in the near term, resulting in the continuation of a wave of CRE loan maturities that will need to be refinanced or recapitalized.

In the United States, $398.9 billion of CRE loans, including $136.1 billion of CMBS, are scheduled to mature in 2017 alone. The chart below illustrates historical and projected debt maturities by lender type:

According to Morningstar Credit Ratings, the CMBS maturity payoff rate (which estimates, on a weighted average basis, over a specified period the percentage of maturing senior loans that are capable of being refinanced without additional debt or equity recapitalization) is expected to drop below 65% in 2017 (based on Morningstar LTVs of more than 80%, which Morningstar uses as a measure of estimating refinancing prospects).

Based on this Morningstar payoff rate and CRE loan data from Trepp, LLC, it’s estimated that approximately $47.7 billion of maturing CMBS loans alone may require alternative or additional financing beyond traditional replacement senior loans at maturity during 2017. KREF writes,

We believe economic growth trends in the U.S. macroeconomic environment continue to benefit CRE fundamentals, resulting in increased demand for almost all real estate sectors in many major U.S. markets. Early in the post-crisis recovery, gateway cities, such as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington, D.C., were the predominant beneficiaries of capital flows due to the perception of relative economic stability, and in turn, were the first to see a recovery in real estate values from the trough of the cycle. However, there has since been considerable broadening of the economic recovery, with many markets benefiting from employment gains and consequently experiencing increased CRE demand and real estate values.”

Despite the increase in CRE demand driven by continued economic expansion, rates of new supply remain low, with current deliveries well below the median levels experienced over much of the last two decades.

While certain sectors in select gateway cities have experienced meaningful supply increases, supply growth is generally in line with or below long-term trends and existing demand levels in most markets across the country.

New property completions as a percentage of existing stock is over 50% below the 36-year historical average between 1980 and 2016, resulting in a more stable environment in which to deploy capital.

As a result of increased CRE demand and continued global capital inflows into real estate, CRE transaction volume has been strong in recent years. According to Real Capital Analytics, 2016 transaction volume was $491.7 billion through December 2016. From 2010 to 2016, transaction volume grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 21.8%.

While total 2016 transaction volume decreased year-over-year from 2015, it was only exceeded by 2007 and 2015 levels, providing evidence of a healthy real estate investment market that is driving strong continued transaction pace, and in turn, creating acquisition financing opportunities. In addition, individual deal volume increased every year from 2009 to 2015, remaining level in 2016.

Despite strong demand for CRE debt capital, leverage from conventional financing sources and supply from CMBS lenders remain constrained, creating an opportunity for alternative lenders like KREF to fill the capital void.

The limited supply of CRE debt capital is attributable to a reduction in the number of financial institutions that historically satisfied much of the CRE financing demand, current lending practices that are more conservative than those prior to the economic crisis, muted new issuance of CMBS, including multi-borrower, floating-rate CMBS, which accounted for a meaningful portion of the CRE lending market during the last real estate cycle, and a restrictive regulatory environment.

Although banks and CMBS lenders have returned to the market following retraction coming out of the financial crisis, significant changes in the regulatory environment and institutional risk tolerance have reduced many lenders' capacity and appetite for CRE lending.

Absent legislative change, in particular as a result of the 2016 Presidential and Congressional elections, most expect the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act") and the most recent capital framework established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ("Basel III") to continue to restrict the scope of lending at many regulated financial institutions and increase financing costs from traditional sources of real estate capital.

The primary drivers of these increased costs are provisions requiring higher bank capital charges on certain types of CRE loans and enhanced risk-retention requirements for CMBS.

The “KKR Edge”

KKR’s investment philosophy begins with the broader investment approach that KKR has employed for four decades. KKR is a long-term fundamental investor focused on value creation and producing attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Within KKR's real estate direct lending strategy, the company seeks opportunities where it has a sourcing, underwriting or execution advantage by leveraging KKR's brand, industry knowledge and relationships. KKR’s experienced team is complemented by a deep bench of investment professionals in KKR's private equity, real assets, credit and capital markets businesses, among others, that allow the company to employ a differentiated approach to investing.

A substantial portion of investments to date have involved the (external) Manager working collaboratively with other KKR professionals in capacities ranging from idea generation and sourcing, to structuring, execution, financing and asset management.

The company believes that the Manager's ability to leverage the experience, relationships and expertise that KKR has developed over four decades of investing provides the cornerstone of the competitive advantage in the real estate credit sector.

The following chart summarizes the organizational structure and equity ownership after giving effect to the drawdown of all existing unfunded capital commitments and offering. This chart is provided for illustrative purposes only and does not show all of the legal entities or ownership percentages of such entities.

To get a first look at my upcoming article – The Evolution of My Durable Income Portfolio – CLICK HERE. I also include all of my Rhino REIT Ratings in my marketplace product, REIT Beat.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, TCO, UBA, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.