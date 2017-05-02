Wall Street Breakfast: Apple In The Spotlight

Economy

European bourses are largely higher after a long weekend, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index up 0.13% . U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% , Germany's DAX +0.1% and France's CAC +0.3% are all in positive territory for the day as banking stocks show some bounce. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was solid with a 0.7% gain , while South Korean stocks closed at a six-year high as the nation's presidential election nears. U.S. stock futures are mixed in early trading.

Manufacturing business activity in eurozone jumped in April, according to IHS Markit's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which increased to a six-year high of 56.7 from 56.2. Seven out of the eight nations covered showed an improvement in operating conditions, while Greece fell back. "The latest survey readings indicate that manufacturing is growing at an annual rate of approximately 4-5%, which should make a significant contribution to overall economic growth," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gave a strong endorsement for the expansion of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank at a seminar today in Yokohama. "Infrastructure needs are huge and it's simply not possible for the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to fill the gap completely," said Kuroda. China created the AIIB in 2015 in a development some caution will increase its global leadership position to an uncomfortable level.

President Trump plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as early as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal. Joseph Otting, a former banker at OneWest Bank who worked with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is said to be under consideration for the position. The White House hasn't commented on the report.

The Federal Reserve's policy-making committee holds a meeting today and tomorrow. While trading on Fed funds futures contracts implies less than 5% probability of a rate hike, the language in the FOMC statement could be crucial for investors in assessing the June meeting. The tweaking of words by the Fed will hold even more weight since Fed Chair Janet Yellen is not scheduled to hold a press conference following the two-day meeting.