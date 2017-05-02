Chevron: Selling Assets To Tread Water

This 'gap' was closed by the sale of its Indonesia geothermal assets, and more sales have since been made in Bangladesh and Canada.

Back before the year started I commented that my 'litmus test' for upstream oil and gas companies was whether they could sustain their capital expenditure and dividends (if applicable) from operating cash flow alone. The reasoning for this is as follows: It doesn't look like crude oil is going to recover by much, and while credit markets are still open to most oil companies, they aren't as friendly as they used to be. And, in fact, most big oil companies have set cash flow neutrality as a goal in 2017.

Over the next couple weeks I will be focusing heavily on the major upstream and integrated oil and gas companies and how they have fared through Q1. In my last article I looked at Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and concluded that company was thus far doing a good job in breaking even in 2017. Today I'm going to look at Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), which said that it would be cash flow neutral in 2017, given $50 Brent and a few dispositions.

How it's going so far

While cash flow is certainly not the only thing to look at, it is the most important data point at this time, and therefore I will look at it first. Cash flow from operations was $3.9 billion in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $3.3 billion excluding exploration (which was counted as an expense and therefore subtracted from operating cash flow). On top of that, dividends were another $2 billion. This means Chevron had a 'funding gap' of $1.4 billion. Fully annualized, that would be $5.6 billion.

This quarter, Chevron's 'funding gap' was closed by a sale of the company's geothermal business in Indonesia. The sale went for a total of $3 billion. Already this quarter Chevron has made another two asset sales: One sale of assets in Bengladesh for about $1 billion and its downstream Canada business for $1.1 billion in a deal with Parkland Fuel (which will soon be the biggest downstream marketer in Canada). With cash flow and the asset sales, Chevron was actually able to repay about $900 million worth of debt. I expect more assets to be sold as the year goes on.

Investors should therefore expect Chevron to meet its capex and dividend obligations in 2017. As I've said in previous articles, Chevron will likely be able to tide things over until next year, whereby the company will have a lot more financial flexibility: This year alone Gorgon train III will be finished, Wheatstone will deliver its first gas, and platforms Mafumeira Sul and Sonam will both be complete. This will have the double effect of lower capital expenditure needs and higher cash flow.

The big question is, of course, at what cost will Chevron maintain its dividend, because it is selling assets. I'm happy to see Chevron part with its Indonesia geothermal business, as it was really an outlier and will probably be better in someone else's hands. The Bengladesh upstream assets are also very much non-core assets, but they produce about 100,000 barrels equivalent per day. The downstream marketing business in Canada is also non-core, but it is a rather solid, cash-positive business. In addition to its refinery in Burnaby, BC, Chevron is also selling three fuel terminals there, an aviation business for Vancouver International Airport, three marine fuel service stations in Vancouver and 37 commercial fleet fueling stations. I'm less happy to see these assets being given to someone else, especially at this price paradigm.

Courtesy of Chevron Investor Relations.

This above chart shows how Chevron will break even with cash flow in 2017. Asset sales are an important part of this, and $50 Brent is something of a lowest price scenario for Chevron. As a result, we can expect overall capital expenditure to be at the low end of the $17 billion - $22 billion guidance. Following that logic, we should expect capital expenditure to be the same as it was this quarter, as Chevron is right on course to hit the $17 billion target.

Considering the flurry of divestitures, Chevron should be alright for at least the next quarter. This is doubly true because Chevron is not on any watch and has a neutral outlook regarding its credit rating from Moody's. With all that in mind, the only thing that could really derail Chevron is if Brent Crude dropped significantly below $50 and stayed there for much of the rest of the year. That is always possible, but for now Chevron is on pretty solid footing.

Conclusion

Courtesy of Google Finance.

My aversion to recommending Chevron is a philosophical one, since I continue to believe that Chevron will ultimately be able to maintain its dividend unless crude oil prices drop lower than $50 and stay there. However, Chevron has to sell assets to make this work, and in the current price paradigm that is not so good. Why buy Chevron when you can buy Exxon, which offers a similar yield but is actually able to acquire assets? Exxon has been able to execute on its projects and has so far this year come in below budget. That's a difficult bar to clear.

I continue to believe that investors in oil companies should avoid Chevron and instead focus on other names, assuming they are interested in integrated oil names in the first place. If you're interested in Chevron, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've been following this name for some time, and will continue to write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I've begun a Seeking Alpha marketplace service called Dividend Stream, which features unique dividend ideas, a monthly newsletter and a 'big buy' list for long-term income-minded investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.